August Update
Hey Chief, we've got an update coming, and it's bringing new Town Hall 18 Pet and Supercharge levels, changes for new and returning Chiefs, a refreshed end-of-battle screen, Clan War League modifier adjustments, and a batch of quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes. Here's everything you need to know before you download
New Pet Levels (TH18)
Diggy: Levels 11-15
New Supercharge Levels (TH18)
Builder's Hut
Monolith
New and Returning Chief Changes
We're retiring the Starter Pass. If you're partway through one, you'll still get to finish it out. In its place, Season Challenges now kick in starting at Town Hall 3, so new Chiefs get better teaching moments and a more interesting spread of rewards from the start. Note: These features will be rolling out as a test starting in September, so not every new Chief at these Town Halls will see it right away
Gold Pass is now available for purchase starting at Town Hall 3
Season Pass and Gold Pass rewards will scale to your Town Hall level
Refreshed End-of-Battle Screen
The end-of-battle screen has a new look! Rebuilt from the ground up with a refreshed layout, a new victory banner, and a clearer breakdown of your loot and bonus rewards. Applies to all Home Village battles
Other Changes
Clan War League Battle Modifiers Adjusted:
Modifiers in the top leagues are now scaling up as originally intended as you climb the ladder
|League
|Old Modifiers
|New Modifiers
|Titan I
|Legend I
|Legend II
|Titan II
|Legend II
|Legend III
|Titan III
|Legend II
|Legend III
Legend league Modifiers are unchanged
Ruin Witch and Ruin Knight
Ruin Knights no longer lose health over time
Ruin Witch now summons up to 10 Ruin Knights, up from 8
Quality of Life Changes
Wall Rings no longer require a free Builder
Revive Spell can now be cast directly onto a fallen Hero's icon - select the spell and tap the downed Hero's pulsing icon to revive them exactly where they fell
Hero Journey now includes fallback quests for players who don't own the specific Epic Equipment a quest requires, swapping in a quest for a default Common Equipment piece for the same Hero
You can now fully disable the Fast Forward button through Advanced Settings
Contributing Gold to the Capital Treasury no longer closes the window - it stays open and shows your clan's total contributions counting up live
Bug Fixes
Fixed Totems summoned by the Totem Spell counting as 20 Housing Space instead of 1, which was charging Dark Crown's activation and consuming Monolith Arrow's deployment limit faster than intended
Fixed Angry Spell not appearing in Clan Castle troop requests for lower Town Hall players
Fixed Hot Candle starting to melt during scouting instead of when the battle begins
Fixed an issue where some Hero Journey nodes weren't unlocking when they should. If you were affected, your missed rewards are now waiting for you - head to the Hero Journey menu inside the Hero Hall to claim them directly
NOTE: You’ll have 7 days to collect these rewards, so don’t miss out! Hero Skins are the exception and do not expire
Fixed a Hero Journey related display bug where a quest tooltip appeared on nodes that don't have a quest. No quests were missed; it was a visual issue only
Fixed recalled troops sometimes getting stuck on or around Walls after redeployment
Fixed Meteor Golem losing the Angry Spell's effects and targeting when it splits, is thrown, or merges
Fixed Dragon Duke's Rocket Backpack dash sometimes starting without its flame effect or stopping too early; Flame Blower now correctly fires in the direction Dragon Duke is facing
Dragon Duke now finishes his Rocket Backpack dash before he can be defeated, so the Phoenix's temporary revival running out mid-dash no longer ends the dash instantly
The Village Is Waiting
New Pet and Supercharge levels for TH18, a smoother start for new and returning Chiefs, a refreshed end-of-battle screen, sharper Clan War League Modifiers, and a stack of QoL fixes and bug squashes - that's everything landing this August
Clash On!