Hey Chief, we've got an update coming, and it's bringing new Town Hall 18 Pet and Supercharge levels, changes for new and returning Chiefs, a refreshed end-of-battle screen, Clan War League modifier adjustments, and a batch of quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes. Here's everything you need to know before you download

New Pet Levels (TH18)

Diggy: Levels 11-15

New Supercharge Levels (TH18)

Builder's Hut

Monolith

New and Returning Chief Changes

We're retiring the Starter Pass. If you're partway through one, you'll still get to finish it out. In its place, Season Challenges now kick in starting at Town Hall 3, so new Chiefs get better teaching moments and a more interesting spread of rewards from the start. Note: These features will be rolling out as a test starting in September, so not every new Chief at these Town Halls will see it right away

Gold Pass is now available for purchase starting at Town Hall 3

Season Pass and Gold Pass rewards will scale to your Town Hall level

Refreshed End-of-Battle Screen

The end-of-battle screen has a new look! Rebuilt from the ground up with a refreshed layout, a new victory banner, and a clearer breakdown of your loot and bonus rewards. Applies to all Home Village battles

Other Changes

Clan War League Battle Modifiers Adjusted:

Modifiers in the top leagues are now scaling up as originally intended as you climb the ladder

League Old Modifiers New Modifiers Titan I Legend I Legend II Titan II Legend II Legend III Titan III Legend II Legend III

Legend league Modifiers are unchanged

Ruin Witch and Ruin Knight

Ruin Knights no longer lose health over time

Ruin Witch now summons up to 10 Ruin Knights, up from 8

Quality of Life Changes

Wall Rings no longer require a free Builder

Revive Spell can now be cast directly onto a fallen Hero's icon - select the spell and tap the downed Hero's pulsing icon to revive them exactly where they fell

Hero Journey now includes fallback quests for players who don't own the specific Epic Equipment a quest requires, swapping in a quest for a default Common Equipment piece for the same Hero

You can now fully disable the Fast Forward button through Advanced Settings

Contributing Gold to the Capital Treasury no longer closes the window - it stays open and shows your clan's total contributions counting up live

Bug Fixes

Fixed Totems summoned by the Totem Spell counting as 20 Housing Space instead of 1, which was charging Dark Crown's activation and consuming Monolith Arrow's deployment limit faster than intended

Fixed Angry Spell not appearing in Clan Castle troop requests for lower Town Hall players

Fixed Hot Candle starting to melt during scouting instead of when the battle begins

Fixed an issue where some Hero Journey nodes weren't unlocking when they should. If you were affected, your missed rewards are now waiting for you - head to the Hero Journey menu inside the Hero Hall to claim them directly

NOTE: You’ll have 7 days to collect these rewards, so don’t miss out! Hero Skins are the exception and do not expire

Fixed a Hero Journey related display bug where a quest tooltip appeared on nodes that don't have a quest. No quests were missed; it was a visual issue only

Fixed recalled troops sometimes getting stuck on or around Walls after redeployment

Fixed Meteor Golem losing the Angry Spell's effects and targeting when it splits, is thrown, or merges

Fixed Dragon Duke's Rocket Backpack dash sometimes starting without its flame effect or stopping too early; Flame Blower now correctly fires in the direction Dragon Duke is facing

Dragon Duke now finishes his Rocket Backpack dash before he can be defeated, so the Phoenix's temporary revival running out mid-dash no longer ends the dash instantly

The Village Is Waiting

New Pet and Supercharge levels for TH18, a smoother start for new and returning Chiefs, a refreshed end-of-battle screen, sharper Clan War League Modifiers, and a stack of QoL fixes and bug squashes - that's everything landing this August

Clash On!