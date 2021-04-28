The Town Hall 14 update has been out for a couple weeks now and we hope you've been loving the new content! We’ve been keeping an eye on the game and felt that an initial round of changes were necessary so we’ve got some balance tweaks we’ll be implementing very soon in an upcoming maintenance. After the maintenance is completed, the following changes will be live:
Builder’s Hut weapon range increased from 6 to 7 tiles
Defensive Builder's movement speed increased from 24 to 28
Headhunter’s DPS reduced from 108/120/132 to 105/115/125 for Levels 1/2/3 respectively
Inferno Dragon’s movement speed decreased from 20 to 18
Town Hall 14’s Poison DPS increases more quickly
Grand Warden will be less likely to follow Hero Pets
Eagle Artillery will be less likely to target Hero Pets.
