The Town Hall 14 update has been out for a couple weeks now and we hope you've been loving the new content! We’ve been keeping an eye on the game and felt that an initial round of changes were necessary so we’ve got some balance tweaks we’ll be implementing very soon in an upcoming maintenance. After the maintenance is completed, the following changes will be live:

Builder’s Hut weapon range increased from 6 to 7 tiles



Defensive Builder's movement speed increased from 24 to 28



Headhunter’s DPS reduced from 108/120/132 to 105/115/125 for Levels 1/2/3 respectively



Inferno Dragon’s movement speed decreased from 20 to 18



Town Hall 14’s Poison DPS increases more quickly



Grand Warden will be less likely to follow Hero Pets



Eagle Artillery will be less likely to target Hero Pets.



Clash On!