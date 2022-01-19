Edit 20/1: maintenance complete. These balance changes are now live in-game. Clash On!
Welcome to the first round of balance changes of 2022! We hope your year is off to a good start!
This Thursday, January 20th, we’re planning to have a brief maintenance to introduce several balance changes. When the maintenance is completed the following balance changes will be implemented:
|Level
|Old HP
|New HP
|TH Level
|8
|750
|800
|10
|9
|800
|900
|10
|10
|850
|1000
|11
|11
|900
|1100
|11
|12
|980
|1200
|12
|13
|1100
|1400
|13
|14
|1250
|1600
|14
|Level
|Old HP
|New HP
|1
|5300
|5500
|2
|5700
|6000
|3
|6100
|6500
|4
|6500
|7000
|Level
|Old HP
|New HP
|2
|4500
|4400
|3
|4900
|4700
|Level
|Old HP
|New HP
|7
|6200
|6100
|8
|6600
|6400
|9
|7000
|6700
Additionally, as a reminder any maintenance where game balance is changed this does mean all replays will be wiped as well.
We’ll try to keep this upcoming maintenance as short as possible.
Clash on!