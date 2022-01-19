Supercell logo
19 Jan 2022
Balance Changes (Now Live!)

Edit 20/1: maintenance complete. These balance changes are now live in-game. Clash On!

Hey Chief!

Welcome to the first round of balance changes of 2022! We hope your year is off to a good start!

This Thursday, January 20th, we’re planning to have a brief maintenance to introduce several balance changes. When the maintenance is completed the following balance changes will be implemented:

Mortar HP Increase

LevelOld HPNew HPTH Level
875080010
980090010
10850100011
11900110011
12980120012
131100140013
141250160014

Wall Wrecker HP Increase

LevelOld HPNew HP
153005500
257006000
361006500
465007000

Dragon Rider HP Decrease

LevelOld HPNew HP
245004400
349004700

Super Dragon HP Decrease

LevelOld HPNew HP
762006100
866006400
970006700

Additionally, as a reminder any maintenance where game balance is changed this does mean all replays will be wiped as well.

We’ll try to keep this upcoming maintenance as short as possible.

Clash on!