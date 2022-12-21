edit: Maintenance complete, balance changes listed below are live now!



*



We've got some balance changes we'll be implementing shortly which will require a brief maintenance downtime. Here are the balance changes we'll be applying during the maintenance:

Reduce number of skeletons spawned from Graveyard Spell from 30/33/36/39 to 23/27/31/35



Reduce damage of Battle Rams by 50% and double their damage multiplier vs. Walls



Reduce Battle Ram hitpoints from 800/950/1100/1250/1400 to 800/900/1000/1100/1200



Fix interaction between Flame Flinger and Multi-Inferno. Multi-Inferno no longer outranges Flame Flinger in some cases.



Barb King stunned animation update (was using wrong KO animation)

Please note that old replays will no longer be available after the maintenance.



We expect the maintenance will take roughly 25-30 minutes. Thanks for your patience!