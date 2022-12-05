As we kick off the previews for the upcoming December 2022 update for Clash of Clans, it’s been an ongoing tradition where we share balance changes going into the game before we announce new content. We do have a few balance changes that will go live when the update is released so here are the changes you can expect to see!
Damage % has been decreased
Level 1: 14% -> 12%
Level 2: 15% -> 13%
Poison Tower attack speed reduction has been reduced from -35% to -25%
Target search radius has been increased by 0.5 tiles, making it less likely to ignore nearby units and Heroes.
HP has been increased
Level 1: 500 -> 700
Level 2: 600 -> 800
Level 3: 700 -> 850
Level 4: 800 -> 1050
Level 5: 900 -> 1200
Decrease movement of underground units by 30% when walking above ground. Affects defensive Miners in battles and underground units when visiting Villages.
It’s not quite sneak peek season just yet. Keep an eye on our official channels as we tease out what’s coming!
Clash On!