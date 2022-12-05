Supercell logo
Back to Clash of Clans News
5 Dec 2022
Blog – Clash of Clans

December Balance Changes 🔜

Hey Chiefs!

As we kick off the previews for the upcoming December 2022 update for Clash of Clans, it’s been an ongoing tradition where we share balance changes going into the game before we announce new content. We do have a few balance changes that will go live when the update is released so here are the changes you can expect to see!

​ Monolith

Damage % has been decreased

  • Level 1: 14% -> 12%

  • Level 2: 15% -> 13%

Spell Tower

Poison Tower attack speed reduction has been reduced from -35% to -25%

Poison Lizard

Target search radius has been increased by 0.5 tiles, making it less likely to ignore nearby units and Heroes.

​ Clan Capital Skeleton Barrel

HP has been increased

  • Level 1: 500 -> 700

  • Level 2: 600 -> 800

  • Level 3: 700 -> 850

  • Level 4: 800 -> 1050

  • Level 5: 900 -> 1200

Underground Unit Movement

Decrease movement of underground units by 30% when walking above ground. Affects defensive Miners in battles and underground units when visiting Villages.

It’s not quite sneak peek season just yet. Keep an eye on our official channels as we tease out what’s coming!
Clash On!