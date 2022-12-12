There is a big change to how the Shove of Obstacles Magic Item functions. Objects will now become PERMANENTLY moveable once you’ve used a Shovel of Obstacles on that object. Note that this only applies to objects moved after this change is live (ie objects moved after the December Update is live).



Moveable objects can also be stashed in the layout editor, and can even be placed in different locations for different layouts! However, you should be aware that they cannot be used in War layouts.



Additionally, moveable obstacles still count towards the spawned obstacle limit just like all other obstacles - even if they are stashed.



It is still possible to permanently remove a moveable object. However, please note that the Shovel of Obstacles is NOT refunded if you permanently remove a moveable obstacle.

