Available at Town Hall 13 for Miners that are level 7 and above, Super Miner is the latest addition to the Super Troop roster. Sporting a massive power drill and an equally powerful mustache, Super Miner’s attacks not only do more damage than his non-Super version - his attacks increase in damage over time. Finally, Super Miner leaves a powerful explosive bomb behind.
Watch Super Miner in action here!
Favorite target: Any
Damage type: Single target (increases over time)
Targets: Ground
Housing space: 24
Movement speed: 32
Training time: 2 min
Skeleton Park is a brand new district you can unlock at Capital Hall 8. Spiky nettled vines not only create a unique arboreal environment, these maze-like plants create indestructible barriers between your District and the attackers trying to plunder your Capital!
Once you’ve unlocked Skeleton Park, you’ll be able to unlock a brand new Capital Troop - Inferno Dragon, 2 all-new Defenses - Reflector and Mini-Minion Hive, and also a new Capital Spell - Graveyard Spell.
Check out Skeleton Park here!
New Seasonal Troop: Ram Rider
Storming her way from the Royale Arena, Ram Rider is the newest temporary unit who will be available for this Clashmas season. Ram Rider sports a snazzy Clashmas hat as her trusty steed bleats its way to battle.
When deployed, Ram Rider will quickly charge towards the closest Defense and destroy any Walls in her path. Ram Rider’s first hit with her intended target will deal extra damage and will also slow down the target’s attack speed. After the first initial hit she will then continue as a ranged ground unit capable of jumping over Walls.
Favorite target: Defenses
Damage type: Single target
Targets: Ground
Housing space: 12
Movement speed: 22
Training time: 1 min
Santa’s Surprise Spell makes an explosive return in this update. Not only have we given this Spell a bump in stats, Santa’s Surprise Spell now has an extra level 11 for Town Hall 15 players. Santa’s Surprise Spell brings all the holiday cheer to your enemy’s base by dropping explosive presents from Santa’s Hog-pulled sleigh.
Along with increasing the damage of Santa’s Surprise Spell, we’ve also reduced some of the randomness when the Spell is used in order to make the Spell more reliable.
Radius: 1 tile
Random radius: 4 tiles
Number of strikes: 5
Housing space: 2
Brew time: 6 min
In this update, we’ve added 15 brand new Single-Player Campaign levels to challenge yourself on. These tricky new levels are geared towards players between Town Hall levels 13-15, with the final 5 levels specifically balanced for Town Hall 15.
There is a big change to how the Shove of Obstacles Magic Item functions. Objects will now become PERMANENTLY moveable once you’ve used a Shovel of Obstacles on that object. Note that this only applies to objects moved after this change is live (ie objects moved after the December Update is live).
Moveable objects can also be stashed in the layout editor, and can even be placed in different locations for different layouts! However, you should be aware that they cannot be used in War layouts.
Additionally, moveable obstacles still count towards the spawned obstacle limit just like all other obstacles - even if they are stashed.
It is still possible to permanently remove a moveable object. However, please note that the Shovel of Obstacles is NOT refunded if you permanently remove a moveable obstacle.
We’ve added four new Achievements in this update.
Get Even More Goblins
: Earned by completing Single-Player Campaign levels and earning more Stars.
Counterspell
: Destroy Spell Towers in Multiplayer Battles
Monolith Masher
: Destroy Monoliths in Multiplayer Battles
Ungrateful Child
: Defeat Mega PEKKA on the Single-Player Campaign map.
We’ve added new Season Challenge tasks for higher level Town Hall players.
Use Dragon Riders
Use Electro Titans
Use Recall Spells
Use Stone Slammer
Use Siege Barracks
Use Log Launcher
Use Flame Flinger
Use Battle Drill
Destroy Spell Towers
Destroy Monoliths
Destroy Royal Champion Altars
Family-Friendly Clans can accommodate players under the age of 16, Standard Clans are for players ages 16 and up.
When creating a NEW Clan you can decide what kind of Clan to create during the Clan creation process. However, that designation is permanent and cannot be changed.
Existing Clans will be automatically assigned a Clan type based on if the Clan contains accounts designated as young players. The Clan Leader will be given a one-time ability to change the Clan’s designation. If the Clan is changed from Family-Friendly to Standard, then any Clan member’s account under the age of 16 will be removed from the Clan without revealing their identity.
Chat filtering for Family-Friendly Clans is stricter
Young players cannot join and cannot be invited to Standard clans
A new button added to the Town Hall will give you a visual guide of the content you’ve unlocked in previous Town Hall levels as well as provide a preview of new content you will unlock as you progress through the game. This catalog can help players identify when certain features will become accessible as you upgrade your Village!
Royale themed music added to the Royale Scenery.
9th Anniversary scenery party music track added along with more mood-appropriate ambient sounds.
Sleep and cheer animations added to the Town Hall 15 Hero Pets.
New hit effect sound added for Diggy.
Upgrades in the Laboratory, Star Laboratory, or Pet House can be started even while the Building is being upgraded.
Trader changes
Items that cannot be purchased due to storage limitations are grayed out.
Allow partial claiming of free Resources from Trader if the amount claimed would fill your Storages.
Add popup when trying to partially claim free Resources.
Decrease movement of underground units by 30% when walking above ground. Affects defensive Miners in battles and unground units when visiting Villages.
Hero Skin shadows will follow the Hero during the animation in the Skin preview screen.
Disable Hero Skin rotation during animation in all preview screens where rotation was possible.
Improvements to the Capital prioritization user experience.
Selecting a Battle Builder Hut will highlight buildings in the area of its healing effect.
Loot from clearing Santa’s Surprise presents has been reduced from 5000 to 1000 each since brewing Spells no longer has an Elixir cost.
Seeding strength for Silver, Gold, and Master leagues in the CWL has been increased to avoid too many demotions for Clans entering the CWL for the first time.
Capital water effect slightly tweaked.
Accuracy of Capital bonus calculations increased to account for Barbarians used in Battle Ram and Siege Cart.
Added a Clan Capital "reputation level up splash" to notify you when your Capital reputation has increased.
Damage for Barbarian King, Archer Queen, and Battle Machine special abilities when activated has been fixed.
Avoid flying out of the play area if possible when targeting an object near the play area ledge.
Prevent defensive Clan Capital units from getting stuck if they happen to be on top of an open gate when an attack ends.
Exit layout editor before processing deeplinks.
Fixed copy layout to copy modes of buildings under construction.
Fix Poison Tower incorrectly highlighting buildings after spell is selected
Always end battle automatically if Electro Titan was the last unit remaining. Previously it would not always happen.
Adjusted a minor inaccuracy in the damage of enraged Scattershots.