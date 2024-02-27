The first major update of 2024 for Clash of Clans is here! We’re introducing a brand new Spell, new levels, balance changes, QoL improvements, and much more in this update. Dive in below for the full details of what’s in this update!
New Spell: Overgrowth Spell
With the thawing of winter comes the sudden verdant bloom of spring, and Overgrowth Spell is here to usher in warmer weather…and your Troops into the enemy’s base.
Unlocked at Town Hall level 12 when you upgrade your Dark Spell Factory to level 6, this Dark Elixir Spell opens up whole new paths of strategies (literally)! When used, Overgrowth Spell renders enemy Defenses invisible, invulnerable, and frozen for the duration of its effect. This means attacking Troops will completely ignore Buildings and Defenses affected by Overgrowth Spell, allowing new ways for you to funnel and path your Troops!
However, Overgrowth Spell will not affect Heroes or Troops in the Clan Castle, nor does it prevent Clan Castle Troops from emerging! One additional detail is that Overgrowth Spell leaves tiny bits of debris that can be cleared by defending players when you tap them, like tombstones left behind by destroyed units.
Effect type: Area Splash
Targets: Ground & Air
House space: 2
Brewing time: 6m
Level
Upgrade Cost
Upgrade Time
Spell Duration
TH Level
|1
|NA
|NA
|22s
|12
|2
|125,000 DE
|10d
|24s
|12
|3
|250,000 DE
|12d
|26s
|14
|4
|350,000 DE
|16d
|28s
|16
New Levels
Although we’re introducing new Defense and Troop levels for Town Hall level 16 players, they aren’t the only TH level to get new upgrades.
Building
Level
Upgrade Cost
Upgrade Time
HP
DPS
Production Rate
Capacity
TH Level
|Elixir Collector
|16
|2M Gold
|4d
|1350
|NA
|7000/hr
|385K
|14
|Gold Mine
|16
|2M Elixir
|4d
|1350
|NA
|7000/hr
|385K
|14
|Dark Elixir Drill
|10
|6M Elixir
|8d
|1550
|NA
|180/hr
|4200
|14
Building
Level
Upgrade Cost
Upgrade Time
HP
DPS
TH Level
|Dark Spell Factory
|6
|5M Elixir
|8d
|950
|NA
|12
|Hidden Tesla
|15
|20M Gold
|14d
|1550
|170
|16
|Inferno Tower
|10
|22M Gold
|14d 12h
|4400
|120/2600
|16
|Scattershot
|5
|22.5M Gold
|15d
|5410
|190
|16
|Seeking Air Mine
|6
|14M Gold
|12d 12h
|NA
|3000
|16
New Troop Levels
Troop
Level
Upgrade Cost
Upgrade Time
HP
DPS
TH Level
Lab Level
|Minion
|12
|320K DE
|14d
|120
|78
|16
|14
|Hog Rider
|13
|350K DE
|14d 12h
|1380
|213
|16
|14
|Bowler
|8
|350K DE
|15d
|600
|126
|16
|14
|Baby Dragon
|10
|20M Elixir
|15d
|2100
|165
|16
|14
|Siege Barracks
|5
|18M Elixir
|12d
|4800
|+ 1 PEKKA
|16
|14
|Log Launcher
|5
|18M Elixir
|12d
|5500
|220
|16
|14
New Electro Owl Levels
Everyone’s favorite lightning-hurling hooter is getting several new levels.
Level
Upgrade Cost
Upgrade Time
HP
DPS
TH Level
Pet House Level
|11
|230K DE
|8d
|2600
|150
|16
|9
|12
|250K DE
|8d
|2700
|155
|16
|9
|13
|265K DE
|8d
|2800
|160
|16
|9
|14
|285K DE
|8d
|2900
|165
|16
|9
|15
|300K DE
|8d
|3000
|170
|16
|9
Town Hall 16 players can now also upgrade an additional 100 Wall segments to level 17 (a total of 250 Wall segments).
The Blacksmith will now be upgraded with Elixir instead of Gold.
New Hero Equipment: Haste vial & Hog Rider Puppet
We're also adding two new pieces of Hero Equipment for Royal Champion. She was feeling left out seeing all the other Heroes packing some sweet Hero Equipment.
Hog Rider Doll
Unlocked at Blacksmith Level 7
Summons a team of Hog Riders to fight alongside you
Haste Vial
Unlocked at Blacksmith Level 8
Increased movement and attack speed for a few seconds
Clan Chat Improvements
Admittedly our Clan Chat was a *bit* outdated, so we gave it a visual and functionality upgrade. You’ll now have a more enjoyable overall look and experience!
Pinned Messages
Chat and system messages can now be pinned to the top of the Chat view.
There is also a new tab dedicated to pinned messages.
Only the Leader and Co-Leaders can pin a message.
Messages can be unpinned.
Reactions
Players can now add emoji reactions to another player’s message in Clan Chat!
You will be able to pick an emoji from the preset selection available.
Reactions and the amounts can be seen under each message.
QoL Improvements/Game Changes
Progress Bars have been added back to the info screen.
The bars display progress towards the highest level achievable for that Town Hall level.
Celebrations from Reddit were heard around the globe.
World peace has been achieved.
Upgrade buttons have been clarified to use a specific Resource or Magic Item in order to reduce accidental usage of unintended Resources/Items.
Tapping the button for a specific Resource or Magic Item will allow you to spend only that specific Resource or Item when upgrading.
Rabid fanfare from Reddit measured 7.2 on the Richter scale.
Attacking troops can now walk through Decorations & Obstacles when in combat (except in Clan Capitals).
Decorations don’t prevent deploying troops on them anymore.
Players can play in a Friendly War and in a normal Clan War at the same time (in two different Clans)
If a Clan War ends in a "perfect - perfect draw", neither clan loses their Win Streak
Bypass cooldown when setting up a Legend League defense layout after merging defenses
Leaders and Co-Leaders can now see the "last seen" timer for members up to a month (was up to a week)
Balance Changes
With great power comes the responsibility of balancing that power! Here are the balance changes for this patch:
The Giant Arrow ability now travels a longer distance to make sure it crosses the entire village.
We’ll be on the lookout for Reddit videos saying how we’re a quarter of a tile away from crossing the entire Village
Removed frost from Spirit Fox attacks
Summoners who have reached the maximum cap for the number of summoned units will summon new units quicker after falling below that cap
Super Archer:
Level 11 reduced Hit Points to 575
Level 12 reduced Hit Points to 600
Root Rider:
Level 1 reduced Hit Points to 6650
Level 2 reduced Hit Points to 7050
Level 3 reduced Hit Points to 7400
Super Barbarian:
Level 10 reduced Hit Points to 1200
Level 11 reduced Hit Points to 1300
Level 12 reduced Hit Points to 1350
Dragon:
Level 11 increased Hit Points to 5300
Electro Dragon:
Level 6 increased Hit Points to 5200
Level 7 increased Hit Points to 5500
Super Dragon:
Level 10 increased Hit Points to 7200
Level 11 increased Hit Points to 7600
Builder Base Drop Ship:
Increased attack range (0 → 50)
Reduced active ability’s damage radius (300 → 225)
Builder Base Night Witch:
Level 9 increased Hit Points to 750 and Bat Swarm bats to 7
Level 10 increased Hit Points to 750 and Bat Swarm bats to 7
Level 11 increased Hit Points to 830 and Bat Swarm bats to 7
Level 12 increased Hit Points to 830 and Bat Swarm bats to 8
Level 13 increased Hit Points to 915 and Bat Swarm bats to 8
Level 14 increased Hit Points to 915 and Bat Swarm bats to 8
Level 15 increased Hit Points to 1000 and Bat Swarm bats to 8
Level 16 increased Hit Points to 1000 and Bat Swarm bats to 9
Level 17 increased Hit Points to 1100 and Bat Swarm bats to 9
Level 18 increased Hit Points to 1100 and Bat Swarm bats to 10
Level 19 increased Hit Points to 1220 and Bat Swarm bats to 10
Level 20 increased Hit Points to 1220 and Bat Swarm bats to 11
Clan Capital Super Miner
Level 1 Hit Points decreased to 3300
Level 2 Hit Points decreased to 3500
Level 3 Hit Points decreased to 3700
Level 4 Hit Points decreased to 3900
Bug Fixes
Giant Gauntlet no longer makes Barbarian King invulnerable if it’s used after Eternal Tome
Extra Damage of Invisibility Vial is no longer boosted by Rage.
Do not show Ricochet Cannon and Multi Archer Tower in the builder menu if they can't be upgraded
Select only non-maxed Army Camps when clicking on the recommended Army Camp upgrade item in the Town Hall upgrade confirm screen
Calculate damage of Grand Warden correctly. His damage output from equipment did not match the values shown on the info screen
Fix wrong unit levels in Builder Base challenge levels when the Builder Base tutorial is not completed
Fix Builder Base stars not accumulating if getting disconnected in the battle end screen
Display the defensive Grand Warden’s range correctly when selecting his Altar (the radius of the circle was 0.13 tiles too small)
Passive effects from Grand Warden no longer disappear when he is revived by the Phoenix pet
Fix an issue that allowed summoning units (Witches, Dark Witches) to bypass their summoning cooldown under certain circumstances
Fix crash when trying to deploy Clan Castle troops more than 3 tiles out of play area bounds by not deploying them at all in such case
Fix Clan Capital units showing an empty info screen if you opened them via Capital Friendly Challenge from Home Village
Fix Home Village units using the old info screen if you opened them via Home Village Friendly Challenge from Builder Base
Fix rounding bugs from training time if multiple training time reduction perks were active at the same time
Fix Grand Warden sometimes dying through the auto ability even with Eternal Tome
Fix Archer Queen shooting two Giant Arrows when the ability is triggered during death at a specific time
Fix Royal Champion’s Seeking Shield timing and animation
Fix the missing Super Potion button from Super Troop activation screen if it’s opened via the Quick Train tab when the boost has run out
Add event completion notification into the Events button and remove it from the News button
Fix a visual bug in the Dragon Palace Scenery
Fix Builder Base Giant Cannon pushback being too strong