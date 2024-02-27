The first major update of 2024 for Clash of Clans is here! We’re introducing a brand new Spell, new levels, balance changes, QoL improvements, and much more in this update. Dive in below for the full details of what’s in this update!

New Spell: Overgrowth Spell

With the thawing of winter comes the sudden verdant bloom of spring, and Overgrowth Spell is here to usher in warmer weather…and your Troops into the enemy’s base.

Unlocked at Town Hall level 12 when you upgrade your Dark Spell Factory to level 6, this Dark Elixir Spell opens up whole new paths of strategies (literally)! When used, Overgrowth Spell renders enemy Defenses invisible, invulnerable, and frozen for the duration of its effect. This means attacking Troops will completely ignore Buildings and Defenses affected by Overgrowth Spell, allowing new ways for you to funnel and path your Troops!

However, Overgrowth Spell will not affect Heroes or Troops in the Clan Castle, nor does it prevent Clan Castle Troops from emerging! One additional detail is that Overgrowth Spell leaves tiny bits of debris that can be cleared by defending players when you tap them, like tombstones left behind by destroyed units.

Effect type: Area Splash

Targets: Ground & Air

House space: 2

Brewing time: 6m

Level Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time Spell Duration TH Level 1 NA NA 22s 12 2 125,000 DE 10d 24s 12 3 250,000 DE 12d 26s 14 4 350,000 DE 16d 28s 16



New Levels

Although we’re introducing new Defense and Troop levels for Town Hall level 16 players, they aren’t the only TH level to get new upgrades.

Building Level Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time HP DPS Production Rate Capacity TH Level Elixir Collector 16 2M Gold 4d 1350 NA 7000/hr 385K 14 Gold Mine 16 2M Elixir 4d 1350 NA 7000/hr 385K 14 Dark Elixir Drill 10 6M Elixir 8d 1550 NA 180/hr 4200 14

Building Level Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time HP DPS TH Level Dark Spell Factory 6 5M Elixir 8d 950 NA 12 Hidden Tesla 15 20M Gold 14d 1550 170 16 Inferno Tower 10 22M Gold 14d 12h 4400 120/2600 16 Scattershot 5 22.5M Gold 15d 5410 190 16 Seeking Air Mine 6 14M Gold 12d 12h NA 3000 16



New Troop Levels

Troop Level Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time HP DPS TH Level Lab Level Minion 12 320K DE 14d 120 78 16 14 Hog Rider 13 350K DE 14d 12h 1380 213 16 14 Bowler 8 350K DE 15d 600 126 16 14 Baby Dragon 10 20M Elixir 15d 2100 165 16 14 Siege Barracks 5 18M Elixir 12d 4800 + 1 PEKKA 16 14 Log Launcher 5 18M Elixir 12d 5500 220 16 14



New Electro Owl Levels

Everyone’s favorite lightning-hurling hooter is getting several new levels.

Level Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time HP DPS TH Level Pet House Level 11 230K DE 8d 2600 150 16 9 12 250K DE 8d 2700 155 16 9 13 265K DE 8d 2800 160 16 9 14 285K DE 8d 2900 165 16 9 15 300K DE 8d 3000 170 16 9



Town Hall 16 players can now also upgrade an additional 100 Wall segments to level 17 (a total of 250 Wall segments).

The Blacksmith will now be upgraded with Elixir instead of Gold.



New Hero Equipment: Haste vial & Hog Rider Puppet

We're also adding two new pieces of Hero Equipment for Royal Champion. She was feeling left out seeing all the other Heroes packing some sweet Hero Equipment.

Hog Rider Doll

Unlocked at Blacksmith Level 7

Summons a team of Hog Riders to fight alongside you

Haste Vial

Unlocked at Blacksmith Level 8

Increased movement and attack speed for a few seconds





Clan Chat Improvements

Admittedly our Clan Chat was a *bit* outdated, so we gave it a visual and functionality upgrade. You’ll now have a more enjoyable overall look and experience!





Pinned Messages

Chat and system messages can now be pinned to the top of the Chat view.

There is also a new tab dedicated to pinned messages.

Only the Leader and Co-Leaders can pin a message.

Messages can be unpinned.



Reactions

Players can now add emoji reactions to another player’s message in Clan Chat!

You will be able to pick an emoji from the preset selection available.

Reactions and the amounts can be seen under each message.





QoL Improvements/Game Changes

Progress Bars have been added back to the info screen. The bars display progress towards the highest level achievable for that Town Hall level. Celebrations from Reddit were heard around the globe. World peace has been achieved.

Upgrade buttons have been clarified to use a specific Resource or Magic Item in order to reduce accidental usage of unintended Resources/Items. Tapping the button for a specific Resource or Magic Item will allow you to spend only that specific Resource or Item when upgrading. Rabid fanfare from Reddit measured 7.2 on the Richter scale.

Attacking troops can now walk through Decorations & Obstacles when in combat (except in Clan Capitals).

Decorations don’t prevent deploying troops on them anymore.

Players can play in a Friendly War and in a normal Clan War at the same time (in two different Clans)

If a Clan War ends in a "perfect - perfect draw", neither clan loses their Win Streak

Bypass cooldown when setting up a Legend League defense layout after merging defenses

Leaders and Co-Leaders can now see the "last seen" timer for members up to a month (was up to a week)





Balance Changes

With great power comes the responsibility of balancing that power! Here are the balance changes for this patch:

The Giant Arrow ability now travels a longer distance to make sure it crosses the entire village. We’ll be on the lookout for Reddit videos saying how we’re a quarter of a tile away from crossing the entire Village

Removed frost from Spirit Fox attacks

Summoners who have reached the maximum cap for the number of summoned units will summon new units quicker after falling below that cap

Super Archer: Level 11 reduced Hit Points to 575 Level 12 reduced Hit Points to 600

Root Rider: Level 1 reduced Hit Points to 6650 Level 2 reduced Hit Points to 7050 Level 3 reduced Hit Points to 7400

Super Barbarian: Level 10 reduced Hit Points to 1200 Level 11 reduced Hit Points to 1300 Level 12 reduced Hit Points to 1350

Dragon: Level 11 increased Hit Points to 5300

Electro Dragon: Level 6 increased Hit Points to 5200 Level 7 increased Hit Points to 5500

Super Dragon: Level 10 increased Hit Points to 7200 Level 11 increased Hit Points to 7600

Builder Base Drop Ship: Increased attack range (0 → 50) Reduced active ability’s damage radius (300 → 225)

Builder Base Night Witch: Level 9 increased Hit Points to 750 and Bat Swarm bats to 7 Level 10 increased Hit Points to 750 and Bat Swarm bats to 7 Level 11 increased Hit Points to 830 and Bat Swarm bats to 7 Level 12 increased Hit Points to 830 and Bat Swarm bats to 8 Level 13 increased Hit Points to 915 and Bat Swarm bats to 8 Level 14 increased Hit Points to 915 and Bat Swarm bats to 8 Level 15 increased Hit Points to 1000 and Bat Swarm bats to 8 Level 16 increased Hit Points to 1000 and Bat Swarm bats to 9 Level 17 increased Hit Points to 1100 and Bat Swarm bats to 9 Level 18 increased Hit Points to 1100 and Bat Swarm bats to 10 Level 19 increased Hit Points to 1220 and Bat Swarm bats to 10 Level 20 increased Hit Points to 1220 and Bat Swarm bats to 11

Clan Capital Super Miner Level 1 Hit Points decreased to 3300 Level 2 Hit Points decreased to 3500 Level 3 Hit Points decreased to 3700 Level 4 Hit Points decreased to 3900





Bug Fixes