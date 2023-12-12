Hero Equipment is a brand new feature for TOWN HALL LEVEL 8 PLAYERS AND UP that allows you to customize your Heroes and which abilities you want to bring into battle. Not only will you be able to pick and choose which abilities your Heroes will bring to the table, we’ll also be introducing powerful NEW abilities unlike any your Heroes have seen before!

Fancy giving your Archer Queen a massive arrow that shoots across the entire battlefield? Maybe you want to give your Barbarian King the ability to break down Walls with his stompy Earthquake Boots?

Hold on to your crossbow, Chief, it’s time to revolutionize your attacks in Clash of Clans!

Your old Hero abilities such as Barbarian King’s Iron Fist, are now broken down into various Hero Equipment that can be upgraded and replaced. For example, equipping Barbarian Puppet will give your Barbarian King the ability to summon a pack of Raged Barbarians. Replacing it with another item, such as Vampstache, will remove the ability to summon Raged Barbarians but will instead replace it with the ability for Barbarian King to heal himself with every attack!