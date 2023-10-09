Mega Troops are a class of units specifically utilized for Capital Raids. These large, lumbering behemoths of the battlefield come with an equally large Housing Space cost to denote just how large they actually are!



Mega Sparky is the first new Mega Troop we’ve added to Clash of Clans since the release of the Clan Capital feature. While Mega Sparky may draw some inspiration from its smaller Clash Royale counterpart, Mega Sparky dials it up to 11.



This Mega Troop may be slow moving but it packs a powerful punch! Not only does Mega Sparky target defenses with a slow charging blast of electricity, each shot also does a considerable amount of splash damage.



Mega Sparky is unlocked when you build the Mega Sparky Workshop in Goblin Mines



Favorite target: Defenses



Damage type: Area Splash



Targets: Ground



Housing space: 100



Movement speed: 8



Level Mega Sparky Workshop Level Capital Hall Level HP DPS 1 1 9 10000 400 2 2 9 11200 450 3 3 10 12400 500 4 4 10 13600 550

Mega Sparky Workshop

