The October 2023 Update for Clash of Clans is here! A new Clan Capital District is ready for your Clan to build together. With Goblin Mines comes 2 new Capital Troops, including a brand-new Mega Troop ready to unleash devastation: Mega Sparky! A brand-new Capital Spell, Endless Haste, turns up your Capital Raid speeds to new levels! And let’s not forget to include Goblin Thrower and Spear Trap - a new Defense and a new Trap for your Clan Capital! Let’s dive into the details below!
Rolling mountains and flowing rivers create natural fortifications for this new Clan Capital District. While Goblins have taken up residence to exploit its natural resources, Capital Base Builders will find this lush valley rife with potential for base designs to utilize the terrain to their advantage. The tall mountains and rivers form a natural barrier against ground Troops hoping to plunder Goblin Mines.
Unlocks at Capital Hall level 9
2 new Troop buildings: Mega Sparky Workshop and Super Miner Barracks
1 new Defense: Goblin Thrower
1 new Trap: Spear Trap
1 new Capital Spell: Endless Haste
Multiple neutral buildings, decos, and obstacles
Mega Troops are a class of units specifically utilized for Capital Raids. These large, lumbering behemoths of the battlefield come with an equally large Housing Space cost to denote just how large they actually are!
Mega Sparky is the first new Mega Troop we’ve added to Clash of Clans since the release of the Clan Capital feature. While Mega Sparky may draw some inspiration from its smaller Clash Royale counterpart, Mega Sparky dials it up to 11.
This Mega Troop may be slow moving but it packs a powerful punch! Not only does Mega Sparky target defenses with a slow charging blast of electricity, each shot also does a considerable amount of splash damage.
Mega Sparky is unlocked when you build the Mega Sparky Workshop in Goblin Mines
Favorite target: Defenses
Damage type: Area Splash
Targets: Ground
Housing space: 100
Movement speed: 8
|Level
|Mega Sparky Workshop Level
|Capital Hall Level
|HP
|DPS
|1
|1
|9
|10000
|400
|2
|2
|9
|11200
|450
|3
|3
|10
|12400
|500
|4
|4
|10
|13600
|550
Mega Sparky Workshop
|Workshop Level
|District Hall Level
|Capital Hall Level
|Mega Sparky Level
|Building Costs
|HP
|1
|1
|9
|1
|37500
|1500
|2
|2
|9
|2
|75000
|1750
|3
|3
|10
|3
|200000
|2000
|4
|4
|10
|4
|400000
|2250
An upgraded version of Miner, Super Miner is just what you need to bypass the pesky mountain and river terrain found in Clan Capital Districts. Armed with his trademark power tool, Super Miner tunnels beneath the ground towards the nearest building, undetected by Defenses and undeterred by obstacles. Although he can be targeted by enemy Defenses once he resurfaces, Super Miner’s damage against his chosen target will continue to increase until he or his target are destroyed. However, if Super Miner is destroyed, he leaves behind a nasty surprise bomb that deals explosive damage!
Favorite target: None
Damage type: Single Target
Targets: Ground
Housing space: 25
Movement speed: 24
|Level
|Super Miner Barracks Level
|Capital Hall Level
|HP
|DPS
|Explosive Damage
|1
|1
|9
|3400
|170-510
|1400
|2
|2
|9
|3700
|190-570
|1700
|3
|3
|10
|4000
|210-630
|2000
|4
|4
|10
|4300
|230-690
|2300
Super Miner Barracks
|Barracks Level
|District Hall Level
|Capital Hall Level
|Super Miner Level
|Building Costs
|HP
|1
|1
|9
|1
|17500
|1500
|2
|2
|9
|2
|50000
|1700
|3
|3
|10
|3
|150000
|1900
|4
|4
|10
|4
|300000
|2100
Need to boost the speed of your Capital Raids? Do you feel Mountain Golem moves at the speed of plate tectonics? Then Endless Haste may just be the solution!
Endless Haste is a brand-new Spell for Clan Capital that boosts the movement speeds of any Capital Troops that enter its effect area, making them zoom across the battlefield! Additionally, not only does this movement boost affect your Troops until the end of the battle even after they’ve left the Spell effect area, Endless Haste remains on the battlefield for FOUR attacks!
|Endless Haste Level
|Capital Hall Level
|Speed Boost
|1
|9
|7
|2
|9
|8
|3
|10
|9
|4
|10
|10
Endless Haste Spell Factory
|Spell Level
|Spell Factory Level
|District Hall Level
|Capital Hall Level
|Building Costs
|HP
|1
|1
|1
|9
|25000
|1000
|2
|2
|2
|9
|50000
|1150
|3
|3
|3
|10
|125000
|1300
|4
|4
|4
|10
|250000
|1450
Goblin engineering may be unorthodox but few can deny their…effectiveness. Goblin Thrower is a contraption that defies practicality and may be in defiance of several workplace safety regulations, but this new Capital Defense is quite capable of dealing with pesky ground and air units.
Goblin Thrower comes pre-loaded with 5 barrels that do splash damage to ground Troops on impact. But what Goblin contraption would be complete without a twist? Each barrel is loaded with 3 Spear Goblins who emerge from the barrel and continue to defend your Capital District. These bundled Spear Goblins will attack both air and ground units. Any Spear Goblins remaining after an attack will be present to defend your District in the next attack.
It’s worth noting that Goblin Thrower’s limit of 5 barrels is persistent between all attacks for that specific Capital Raid and will not recharge until the start of the next Capital Raid. However, if Goblin Thrower is destroyed before releasing all 5 barrels, any remaining barrels will immediately release its Spear Goblins who will fight until they are wiped out.
Range: 9 Tiles
Damage type: Splash Damage
Targets: Ground
Favorite target: Any
Spawned units: 3x Spear Goblins per Barrel
|Level
|District Hall Level
|Capital Hall Level
|Building Cost
|HP
|DPS
|1
|1
|9
|16000
|3100
|18
|2
|2
|9
|32000
|3400
|20
|3
|3
|10
|64000
|3700
|22
|4
|4
|10
|99000
|4000
|25
Spear Goblins
Favorite target: Any
Damage type: Single Target
Targets: Ground & Air
Movement speed: 20
Housing space: 1
|Goblin Thrower Level
|HP
|DPS
|1
|155
|55
|2
|170
|60
|3
|185
|65
|4
|200
|70
How do you deal with Sneaky Archer being sneaky? By having a sneakier Trap! Spear Trap triggers when offensive units move within 10 tiles of its trigger radius and launches a barrage of spears to enemy units within its range, targeting both ground and air Troops!
Trigger radius: 10 Tiles
Damage type: Single target per spear
Favorite type: Any
Targets: Ground & Air
Minimum housing space required to trigger: 8
|Trap Level
|Capital Hall Level
|# of Spears
|Building Cost
|Damage
|1
|9
|4
|3000
|120
|2
|9
|5
|6000
|140
|3
|10
|6
|12000
|160
|3
|10
|7
|20000
|180
There’s a new foreman in town, here to help with your upgrade or research tasks. During the Goblin Builder event, you’ll have a couple pairs of helping hands to perform Building upgrades or research in your Laboratory. But make sure you use his services as quickly as possible as this Goblin go-getter won’t be here for long!
Goblin Builder
Starting at Town Hall level 7, if you have all 5 Builders (not including B.O.B), Goblin Builder will be available to help with extra upgrades and research tasks! During the Work for Hire event, you’ll find a new event banner denoting how long this little scamp will be in town.
You can find his makeshift workshop near Trader’s tent where tapping on him will bring up a brief explanation on what Goblin Builder can help with. You’ll also find a Goblin Builder head icon at the top of the screen that shows if he’s currently busy or not.
When all of your Builders are occupied, Goblin Builder will act as an extra Builder for purposes of constructing and upgrading Buildings around your Home Village, whether they’re Defenses, Walls, etc.
Goblin Builder is an extra Builder you can hire for the cost of a few Gems!
Resources are still required to upgrade using Goblin Builder.
The Gem cost of Goblin Builder depends on the construction time of the upgrade. The longer the upgrade time, the higher the Gem cost.
Boosts from the Season Pass will reduce Gem cost.
Canceling an upgrade Goblin Builder is working on will still refund the 50% of Resources but the Gems used are not refunded.
Any upgrades that remain unfinished when the event ends will continue upgrading until the construction is completed.
Goblin Builder can only upgrade one thing at a time.
Builder Potions affect the upgrade speed of Goblin Builder.
If all Builders and Goblin Builder are currently busy, attempting to start a new upgrade will still give you the cheapest Gem option to complete an upgrade.
Goblin Researcher
Similar to Goblin Builder, Goblin Researcher prefers to apply his extra efforts towards academic pursuits. If you already have something researching in your Laboratory, Goblin Researcher can perform one additional research whether it’s upgrading a Troop, Spell, or Siege Machine in your Home Village.
Just like Goblin Builder, Goblin Researcher can be hired to perform an extra research upgrade for the cost of a few Gems! Research Potions affect the research times of both the Laboratory and Goblin Researcher.
Builder Base Raged Barbarian HP increased for levels 15-20
Level 15 & 16: 119 -> 120
Level 17 & 18: 126 -> 128
Level 19 & 20: 133 -> 136
Builder Base Drop Ships now target Defenses instead of targeting the nearest Building.
Drop Ship hit points increased by 21%
Drop Ship ability radius increased by 0.5 tiles
Builder Base Baby Dragon’s activated ability has been adjusted to scale down its damage from 0-20% depending on the distance to the target.
Builder Base Night Witch HP increased by 11%.
Builder Base Night Witch summon cooldown reduced by 0.8 seconds.
Battle Machine’s ability now deactivates after 2 hits.
The Troop info screens have been drastically improved to provide easier to read information, easier access to unit stats, and really cool preview animations of each unit and their abilities! Check them out and let us know what you think!
If your Village is "rushed", attempting to upgrade your Town Hall will give you a notification recommending you upgrade your offensive abilities. While this pop up does not prevent you from upgrading your Town Hall, this serves as a notification that attacking after upgrading your Town Hall may be more difficult if your offensive capabilities aren’t upgraded enough yet.
Events now have a dedicated UI button for increased visibility.
Clan Capital changes
Capital Hall 8-10 upgrade requirements have been increased due to the addition of low cost neutral buildings in Skeleton Park and Goblin Mines
Storage for Capital Gold increased to 35K
Capital Jump Spell reduced to 1 Housing Space
Clan Elders can now initiate Capital Raids
Capital base links!
Capital Raid replays can be viewed from the Raid Weekend Leaderboard
Research UI improved
The Research tooltip will show suggested research options along with their upgrade costs.
If you have research currently in progress in your Laboratory, starting another upgrade will give you a Gem cost prompt to complete the current upgrade, similar to if all of your Builders are busy.
VFX Improvements
Updated “pop” effect when Troops are returned to their “Elixir state” at the end of battle.
Smoke effects use new particle that dissipates faster with less gameplay occlusion.
All Buildings have a new “destroyed” state, including better color matching for Town Halls and Walls.
Three new Goblin-themed sceneries replace the previous backgrounds used in the Single Player Maps.
Clan Castle deployment speed bug if your CC had 8-9 Troops has been fixed.
Fixed issue where Traps could occasionally target units that had already been eliminated.
Personal Break Timer was removed from the Shield Menu since Personal Breaks have been removed.
Tapping on the Choose Reinforcement button when requesting Reinforcements will no longer cause an occasional crash.
Crash when confirming Super Troop boost should no longer occur after the Super Troop window is closed.
Scenery should no longer cause some visual glitching when previewing a Scenery while the Chat tab is open.
Fixed an issue with placement hint (“Tap or press and hold to deploy Troops”) text position when using two row deployment bar while tapping on invalid deployment position.
Buttons and text in practice levels should no longer be displaced on some foldable mobile devices.
Fixed issue where attack results would be cut off on some foldable mobile devices.
Correct swap icon for Builder Base Heroes during attack preparation will be displayed.
Fixed an issue where Builder Base Star Bonus Gold and Elixir were deducted from the HUD when Storages were full.
Fixed vertical alignment of text on player action menu button.
Fixed attack log “Share Replay” button text vertical alignment.
Fixed Quick Train create/edit and train button vertical text alignment.
Fixed an issue that caused Miner’s dig effect to appear on top of Walls.
Prevent Builder from teleporting to a location when assigned a task while jumping over Walls.
Occasional crash caused by opening multiple unit info screens in the Builder Base training screen is fixed.
Guidance arrow is now hidden when opening a full-screen pop-up.
Fixed an issue where changing Cannon Cart’s ability modes while in mid-air due to a Push Trap would prevent it from resetting the unit to its original position.
Fixed wrong ground color of Builder Base stage 2 obstacles.
Fixed stats text that would overlap the descriptive text of Earthquake Spell.
Fixed Chain Lightning being slowed down or interrupted caused by the Troop becoming stunned or frozen.
Enemy map in the Clan War tutorial will no longer show as empty.
Fixed a crash that would happen when scouting your own base in the Clan War tutorial.
Fixed an issue with spectator count if a player reconnects their account with a different device that would cause the spectator count to not decrease.
Fixed an issue that would cause Super Archers to miss their targets if they are too close.
Fixed an issue causing Log Traps to not face the correct orientation when copying a layout from one slot to another.
Fixed an issue to show offers showing up twice in the Shop UI.
Fixed order of Gem popups for upgrading Heroes as well as repairing Buildings, to be consistent with other Builder tasks where it would ask to buy missing resources before asking to finish an ongoing task when both insufficient resources and not enough Builders are available for a task.