We hope you're enjoying the new update so far, and have managed to beat the Inferno Town Challenge!
We have released an optional update to all app stores, which includes a couple of changes and fixes:
Updated max level Air Bomb color appearance
Fixed the blinking arrows on Star Laboratory screen in Builder Base
Fixed missing Clan name over Clan Castle
Fixed cases when there were multiple levels of the same spell donated in Clan Castle, only the first would be displayed in the attack bar
Fixed an issue that made switching to donated Siege Machines impossible
Deployment bar scale was unintentionally synced between iOS devices signed into the same iCloud account.
We recommend that you update to this latest version as soon as it's available to you for the best Clash experience!
Clash On!