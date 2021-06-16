Supercell logo
16 Jun 2021
Blog – Clash of Clans

Optional Update v14.93.4

Hi Chief!

We hope you're enjoying the new update so far, and have managed to beat the Inferno Town Challenge!

We have released an optional update to all app stores, which includes a couple of changes and fixes:

  • Updated max level Air Bomb color appearance

  • Fixed the blinking arrows on Star Laboratory screen in Builder Base

  • Fixed missing Clan name over Clan Castle

  • Fixed cases when there were multiple levels of the same spell donated in Clan Castle, only the first would be displayed in the attack bar

  • Fixed an issue that made switching to donated Siege Machines impossible

  • Deployment bar scale was unintentionally synced between iOS devices signed into the same iCloud account.

We recommend that you update to this latest version as soon as it's available to you for the best Clash experience!


Clash On!