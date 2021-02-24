There's an "End Of Clashmas" optional update available in your app store now, with the following changes:
No more Clashmas jingle
No more falling snow
A fix for a "Can't Spectate" bug affecting Clan members during Clan War Leagues sign-up
Fix for another Clan War League sign-up bug, this one related to showing a wrong War size
We recommend updating to this latest version to prevent such issues from occurring during the next Clan War Leagues sign-up!
iOS: version 13.675.201
GooglePlay, Amazon, and elsewhere: version 13.675.20
