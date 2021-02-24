Supercell logo
24 Feb 2021
Blog – Clash of Clans

Optional Update v13.675.2x

Hey Chief!

There's an "End Of Clashmas" optional update available in your app store now, with the following changes:

  • No more Clashmas jingle

  • No more falling snow

  • A fix for a "Can't Spectate" bug affecting Clan members during Clan War Leagues sign-up

  • Fix for another Clan War League sign-up bug, this one related to showing a wrong War size

We recommend updating to this latest version to prevent such issues from occurring during the next Clan War Leagues sign-up!


iOS: version 13.675.201

GooglePlay, Amazon, and elsewhere: version 13.675.20


Clash On!