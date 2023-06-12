Supercell logo
12 Jun 2023
Blog – Clash of Clans

Full Patch Notes

Hey Chief!

Welcome to the June 2023 Update for Clash of Clans! We’ve got a brand new Dark Elixir Troop, a new Super Troop, 2 new Magic Items, and more! We know you’re hungry for the details so let’s kick off these notes with the newest Troop, Apprentice Warden!

New Troop - Apprentice Warden

Apprentice Warden is a new Dark Elixir Troop who’s available from Town Hall 13 onwards when you upgrade your Dark Barracks to level 10. This young magister-in-the-making is a ground unit who shoots ranged attacks with his magical slingshot. He hasn’t quite learned how to fly yet but he can hop over Walls with ease.

Apprentice Warden has a magical Life Aura that buffs the hit points of the ground troops around him, but this aura does not stack with Grand Warden or other Apprentice Wardens. When multiple auras overlap, the strongest aura will always take priority.

  • Favorite target: Any

  • Damage type: Ranged

  • Targets: Single Target

  • Housing space: 20

  • Movement speed: 20

  • Training time: 3M 56S

  • Aura radius: 7 Tiles

Town HallLevelDPSAura HP increaseHPUpgrade timeUpgrade cost
13117024%1500NANA
13218526%16509D180K DE
14320028%180016D 18H315K DE
15421530%195017D 12H340K DE

New Super Troop - Super Hog Rider

One of the most iconic characters from the Clash universe has finally received the Super Troop treatment. This blinged out falsetto flinging, porcine packing legend doesn’t just have new accouterments. Although Super Hog Rider does have higher HP and DPS than his more mundane counterpart, Super Hog Rider packs a powerful surprise!

Once Super Hog Rider has been destroyed, both Hog and Rider split apart and become individual units who continue battling! Hog can jump over Walls and will target Defenses while Rider will attack the nearest enemy Building.

Super Hog Rider is available at Town Hall 13 for Hog Riders that are level 10 and above.

  • Favorite target: Defenses

  • Damage type: Single target

  • Targets: Ground

  • Housing space: 12

  • Movement speed: 24

  • Training time: 1M 48S

Town HallLevelHPDPS
13101500180
14111600200
15121700230

Hog stats:

  • Favorite target: Defenses

  • Damage type: Single target

  • Targets: Ground

  • Movement speed: 32

Town HallLevelHPDPS
131080050
141190055
1512100060

Rider stats:

  • Favorite target: Any

  • Damage type: Single target

  • Targets: Ground

  • Movement speed: 16

  • 2X damage vs Walls

Town HallLevelHPDPS
1310550180
1411625200
1512700230

New Magic Items

  • Pet Potion

Pet Potion speeds up your Hero Pet’s upgrade timer by 24x for 1 hour per potion. Like other potions, you can stack the duration with each Potion but the effects do not stack.

  • Builder Star Jar

This new Magic Item can only be used after you’ve completed your Builder Base Star Bonus. Using the Builder Star Jar will bypass the Builder Base Star Bonus cooldown timer and gives you a brand new Star Bonus giving you the opportunity to get even more loot now!

New Upgrade Levels

We’ve also added new TH15 upgrade levels for Defenses, Traps, Troops, Heroes, and 2 Hero Pets! The full list of upgrades, costs, and stats are listed below.
New Building levels


Walls

The remaining 125 Wall segments can now be upgraded to level 16 at Town Hall 15.

Dark Barracks level 10

  • Available at Town Hall 13

  • Hitpoints: 950

  • Upgrade time: 13D

  • Upgrade cost: 13M Elixir

Town HallNew LevelUnlocksHPUpgrade timeUpgrade cost
1310Apprentice Warden 95013D13M Elixir

Eagle Artillery level 6

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage per second: 525

  • Shockwave damage: 45

  • Hitpoints: 5900

  • Upgrade Time 20D

  • Upgrade cost: 21.5M Gold

Town HallNew LevelDPSShockwave DamageHPUpgrade timeUpgrade cost
15652545590020D21.5M Gold

Hidden Tesla level 14

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage Per Second: 160

  • Hit Points: 1450

  • Upgrade time 18D

  • Upgrade cost 19.1M Gold

Town HallNew LevelDPSHPUpgrade TimeUpgrade Cost
1514160145018D19.1M Gold

Scattershot level 4

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage per second: 200

  • Hitpoints: 5100

  • Upgrade time: 19D 12H

  • Upgrade cost: 21.3M Gold

Town HallNew LevelTotal DPSTotal HPUpgrade TimeUpgrade Cost
154200510019D 12H21.3M Gold

Builder’s hut level 5

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage per second: 135

  • Repair per second increased: 80

  • Hitpoints: 1800

  • Upgrade time: 14D 12H

  • Upgrade cost: 17M Gold

Town HallNew levelDPSRepair Per SecondHPUpgrade timeUpgrade cost
15513580180014D 12H17M Gold

New Trap levels

Seeking Air Mine level 5

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage: 2800

  • Upgrade time: 10D
    Upgrade cost: 10M Gold

Town HallNew LevelDPSUpgrade timeUpgrade cost
155280010D10M Gold

Giant Bomb level 9

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage: 425

  • Upgrade time: 12D
    Upgrade cost: 10.5M Gold

Town HallNew LevelDamageUpgrade timeUpgrade cost
15942512D10.5M Gold

New Spell levels

Clone Spell level 8

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Cloned capacity: 42

  • Upgrade time: 17D 12H

  • Upgrade cost: 18M Elixir

Town HallNew LevelCloned capacityUpgrade timeUpgrade cost
1584217D 12H18M Elixir

Skeleton Spell level 8

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Skeleton count: 19

  • Upgrade time: 17D 12H

  • Upgrade cost: 320K Dark Elixir

Town HallNew LevelSkeleton countUpgrade timeUpgrade cost
1581917D 12H320K Dark Elixir

New Troop levels

Goblin level 9

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage per second: 72

  • Hitpoints: 146

  • Upgrade time: 17D

  • Upgrade cost: 16M Elixir

Town HallNew LevelDPSHPUpgrade cost
1597214616M Elixir

Super Goblin level 9

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage per second: 180

  • Hitpoints: 350

Town HallNew LevelDPSHPTraining Time
15918035021S

P.E.K.K.A level 10

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage per second: 750

  • Hitpoints: 7200

  • Upgrade time: 16D 12H

  • Upgrade cost: 18M Elixir

Town HallNew LevelDPSHPUpgrade TimeUpgrade cost
1510750720016D 12H18M Elixir

Valkyrie level 10

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage per second: 223

  • Hitpoints: 2400

  • Upgrade time: 17D

  • Upgrade cost: 320K Dark Elixir

Town HallNew LevelDPSHPUpgrade TimeUpgrade cost
1510223240017D320K Dark Elixir

Super Valkyrie level 10

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage per second: 350

  • Hitpoints: 3400

  • Training Time: 3M 45S

Town HallNew LevelDPSHPTraining Time
151035034003M 45S

Healer level 8

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Troop Heal: 76

  • Hero Heal: 65

  • Hitpoints: 1800

  • Upgrade time: 17D

  • Upgrade cost: 18M Elixir

Town HallNew LevelTroop HealHero HealHitpointsUpgrade timeUpgrade cost
1587665180017D18M Elixir

Dragon level 10

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage per second: 370

  • Hitpoints: 4900

  • Upgrade time: 18D

  • Upgrade cost: 19.5M Elixir

Town HallNew LevelDPSHPUpgrade TimeUpgrade cost
1510370480018D19.5M Elixir

Super Dragon level 10

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage per second: 452

  • Hitpoints: 7100

  • Training time: 6M

Town HallNew LevelDPSHPTraining Time
151045271006M

Hog Rider level 12

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage per second: 200

  • Hitpoints: 1230

  • Upgrade time: 17D

  • Upgrade cost: 335K Dark Elixir

Town HallNew LevelDPSHPUpgrade TimeUpgrade cost
1512200120017D335K Dark Elixir

Bowler level 7

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage per second: 114

  • Hitpoints: 550

  • Upgrade time: 17D 12H

  • Upgrade cost: 335K Dark Elixir

Town HallNew LevelDPSHPUpgrade TimeUpgrade cost
15711055017D 12H335K Dark Elixir

Super Bowler level 7

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage per second: 215

  • Hitpoints: 2200

  • Training time: 5M

Town HallNew LevelDPSHPTraining Time
15721522005M

Baby Dragon level 9

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage per second: 155

  • Hitpoints: 2000

  • Upgrade time: 16D 12H

  • Upgrade cost: 18M Elixir

Town HallNew LevelDPSHPUpgrade TimeUpgrade cost
159155200016D 12H18M Elixir

Inferno Dragon level 9

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage per second: 85-1700

  • Hitpoints: 2300

  • Training time: 2M 15S

Town HallNew LevelDPSHPTraining Time
15985-170023002M 15S

Yeti level 5

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage per second: 310

  • Hitpoints: 3900

  • Spawned units: 12

  • Upgrade time: 18D

  • Upgrade cost: 19M Elixir

Town HallNew LevelDPSHPSpawned UnitsUpgrade timeUpgrade cost
15531039001218D19M Elixir

Ice Golem level 7

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage per second: 48

  • Freeze time when destroyed: 8 seconds

  • Hitpoints: 3900

  • Upgrade time: 17D

  • Upgrade cost: 335K Dark Elixir

Town HallNew LevelDPSFreeze time when destroyedHPUpgrade timeUpgrade cost
157488 seconds390017D335K Dark Elixir

New Siege Machine levels

Wall Wrecker level 5

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage per second: 450

  • Hitpoints: 7500

  • Upgrade time: 16D 12H

  • Upgrade cost: 15M Elixir

Town HallNew LevelDPSHPUpgrade TimeUpgrade cost
155450750016D 12H15M Elixir

Stone Slammer level 5

  • Available at Town Hall 15

  • Damage per second: 750

  • Hitpoints: 6800

  • Upgrade time: 16D 12H

  • Upgrade cost: 15M Elixir

Town HallNew LevelDPSHPUpgrade TimeUpgrade cost
155750680016D 12H15M Elixir

New Pet Levels:

L.A.S.S.I

Town HallNew LevelDPSHPUpgrade timeUpgrade cost
151125037008D250K DE
151226038008D260K DE
151327039008D270K DE
151428040008D280K DE
151529041008D290K DE

Mighty Yak

Town HallNew LevelDPSHPUpgrade timeUpgrade cost
151110057008D290K DE
151210458508D295K DE
151310860008D300K DE
151411261508D305K DE
151511663008D310K DE

New Hero levels

All heroes available at Town Hall 15 got 5 new levels each.

Archer Queen

  • 5 new troop levels: 85 > 90

  • Royal Cloak ability level: 17 > 18

Town HallLevelDPSHPAbility levelUpgrade timeUpgrade cost
15868643750178D352K DE
15878683780178D354K DE
15888723810178D356K DE
15898763840178D358K DE
15908803870188D360K DE

Royal Cloak stats

AbilityLevelDamage IncreaseHealth RecoveryAbility timeSummoned Units
Royal Cloak1815605757S22

Barbarian King

  • 5 new troop levels: 85 > 90

  • Iron Fist ability level: 17 > 18

Town HallLevelDPSHPAbility levelUpgrade timeUpgrade cost
158664312150178D352K DE
158765112300178D354K DE
158865912450178D356K DE
158966712600178D358K DE
159067512750188D360K DE

Iron Fist stats

AbilityLevelDPSHealth RecoverySpeed increaseSummoned Units
Iron Fist18110053003540

Grand Warden

  • 5 new troop levels: 60 > 65

  • Eternal Tome ability level: 12 > 13

Town HallLevelDPSHPAbility levelUpgrade timeUpgrade cost
15613372660128D20.2M Elixir
15623402680128D20.4M Elixir
15633432700128D20.6M Elixir
15643462720128D20.8M Elixir
15653492740138D21M Elixir

Eternal Tome stats

AbilityLevelAbility time
Eternal Tome139S

Royal Champion

  • 5 new troop levels: 35 > 40

  • Seeking Shield ability level: 7 > 8

Town HallLevelDPSHPAbility levelUpgrade timeUpgrade cost
1536604448078D347K DE
1537608451078D349K DE
1538612454078D351K DE
1539616457078D353K DE
1540620460088D355K DE

Seeking Shield stats

AbilityLevelDamageHealth RecoveryNumber of targets
Seeking Shield8224034004

Upgrades & costs reductions

In this update we’re introducing reductions to upgrade costs and times for Buildings, Traps, Troops, Siege Machines, and Spells for players at Town Hall levels 12-13 with reductions as far as 25% with an average around 14% across all reductions.

Buildings

BuildingLevelTown HallNew Upgrade timeTime ReductionNew Upgrade costCost Reduction
Army Camp10128d 18h-10.26%5.7M Elixir-9.52%
Army Camp11139d 12h-20.83%9.6M Elixir-20.00%
Elixir Storage13123d 12h-12.50%1.8M Elixir-10.00%
Elixir Storage14135d 12h-18.52%2.8M Elixir-20.00%
Gold Storage13123d 12h-12.50%1.8M Elixir-10.00%
Gold Storage14135d 12h-18.52%2.8M Elixir-20.00%
Barracks14129d-10.00%8M Elixir-11.11%
Barracks151310d 12h-19.23%10M Elixir-20.00%
Laboratory10124d-5.88%3.8M Elixir-9.52%
Laboratory11136d-11.11%5.5M Elixir-19.12%
Cannon16125d 12h-12.00%4.4M Gold-10.20%
Cannon17127d 12h-11.76%5.6M Gold-11.11%
Cannon18139d-20.00%6.5M Gold-20.73%
Cannon19139d 12h-20.83%7.8M Gold-20.41%
Archer Tower16125d 12h-12.00%4.7M Gold-11.32%
Archer Tower17127d 12h-11.76%6.1M Gold-10.29%
Archer Tower18139d-20.00%6.8M Gold-20.00%
Archer Tower19139d 12h-20.83%8M Gold-18.37%
Wizard Tower11129d-7.69%7.2M Gold
Wizard Tower12139d 12h-20.83%9.2M Gold-14.02%
Wizard Tower131310d-21.57%10.2M Gold-16.39%
Air Defense10128d 18h-10.26%5.8M Gold-10.77%
Air Defense11139d 12h-20.83%8.4M Gold-20.00%
Mortar11127d 12h-11.76%5.8M Gold-10.77%
Mortar12128d 18h-10.26%6.5M Gold-9.72%
Mortar13139d 12h-20.83%8.2M Gold-16.33%
Clan Castle8129d-7.69%8M Gold-5.88%
Clan Castle91311d-18.52%10M Gold-16.67%
Hidden Tesla10128d 18h-10.26%5M Gold-10.71%
Hidden Tesla11139d 12h-20.83%7.7M Gold-20.62%
Hidden Tesla121310d-21.57%9M Gold-19.64%
X-Bow6129d-7.69%6.8M Gold-8.11%
X-Bow7139d 12h-20.83%8.3M Gold-20.19%
X-Bow81310d-21.57%10.3M Gold-20.16%
Dark Elixir Storage7123d 12h3.8M Gold-9.52%
Dark Elixir Storage8136d 12h-13.33%5.4M Gold-19.40%
Dark Barracks91210d-4.76%9M Gold-10.00%
Inferno Tower6129d-7.69%6.5M Gold-10.96%
Inferno Tower71311d-13.73%10.5M Gold-12.50%
Eagle Artillery31210d-9.09%10M Gold-9.09%
Eagle Artillery41313d-13.33%13M Gold-13.33%
Bomb Tower7129d-7.69%6.3M Gold-10.00%
Bomb Tower81310d-16.67%8.8M Gold-20.00%
Workshop1124d-5.88%3M Elixir-14.29%
Workshop2125d-9.09%5M Elixir-9.09%
Workshop3127d0.00%7M Elixir-6.67%
Workshop41310d-4.76%9M Elixir-18.18%
Workshop51311d-8.33%10M Elixir-16.67%
Scattershot11311d-2.22%11M Gold-1.79%
Scattershot21312d-5.88%12M Gold-6.25%

Traps

TrapLevelTown HallNew Upgrade timeTime ReductionNew Upgrade costCost Reduction
Bomb9133d 12h-22.22%2.4M Gold-20.00%
Giant Bomb6134d 6h-19.05%3M Gold-21.05%
Giant Bomb7135d 12h-18.52%4.2M Gold-19.23%
Air Bomb6122d 12h-16.67%1.9M Gold-9.52%
Air Bomb7133d 12h-22.22%2.4M Gold-20.00%
Air Bomb8134d 6h-19.05%3M Gold-21.05%
Seeking Air Mine4134d 6h-19.05%3.6M Gold-20.00%

Troops

TroopLevelTown HallNew Upgrade timeTime ReductionNew Upgrade costCost Reduction
Barbarian9126d-14.29%5M Elixir-10.71%
Archer9126d-14.29%5.6M Elixir-11.11%
Goblin8127d-12.50%5.6M Elixir-11.11%
Giant9128d-11.11%5.6M Elixir-11.11%
Giant10139d-20.00%8M Elixir-20.00%
Wall Breaker8126d 12h-7.14%6.5M Elixir-10.96%
Wall Breaker9139d-18.18%8M Elixir-20.00%
Balloon8129d-5.26%7M Elixir-9.09%
Balloon91310d-16.67%8.5M Elixir-19.05%
Wizard9128d-8.57%5.8M Elixir-10.77%
Wizard10139d-18.18%8.5M Elixir-19.05%
Healer6138.5d-19.05%8M Elixir-18.37%
Dragon7129d-10.00%6.3M Elixir-10.00%
Dragon8139.5d-20.83%8.8M Elixir-20.00%
P.E.K.K.A8129d-10.00%7M Elixir-9.09%
P.E.K.K.A91310d-11.11%8.5M Elixir-19.05%
Minion8129d-7.69%95K DE-9.52%
Minion91310d-13.04%150K DE-20.21%
Hog Rider8127d-12.50%95K DE-9.52%
Hog Rider9129d-7.69%150K DE-10.71%
Hog Rider101310d-16.67%175K DE-16.67%
Valkyrie7127d-9.68%110K DE-10.57%
Valkyrie81310d-16.67%155K DE-20.51%
Golem8126d 12h-10.34%100K DE-10.71%
Golem9129d-7.69%125K DE-10.71%
Golem101310d-16.67%160K DE-20.00%
Witch5129d-10.00%125K DE-10.71%
Lava Hound5129d-10.00%120K DE-11.11%
Lava Hound6139.5d-20.83%160K DE-20.00%
Bowler4127d 12h-11.76%125K DE-10.71%
Bowler5139d-18.18%170K DE-19.05%
Baby Dragon6127d 12h-9.09%5.5M Elixir-12.70%
Baby Dragon7138.5d-19.05%7.2M Elixir-20.00%
Miner6128d-11.11%5.8M Elixir-10.77%
Miner71310d-14.89%8M Elixir-20.00%
Yeti2127d-6.67%7M Elixir-9.09%
Yeti31310d-16.67%9M Elixir-19.64%
Ice Golem4126d 12h-10.34%100K DE-9.09%
Ice Golem5128d-15.79%125K DE-10.71%
Electro Dragon3129d-7.69%7M Elixir-9.09%
Electro Dragon41310d-16.67%9.6M Elixir-20.00%
Dragon Rider2139d-20.00%9.6M Elixir-20.00%
Headhunter2129d-7.69%115K DE-8.00%
Headhunter31310d-16.67%145K DE-19.44%

Siege Machines

Siege MachineLevelTown HallNew Upgrade timeTime ReductionNew Upgrade costCost Reduction
Wall Wrecker2125d-9.09%3.8M Elixir-9.52%
Wall Wrecker3126d-14.29%5M Elixir-10.71%
Wall Wrecker4139d-25.00%8.5M Elixir-19.05%
Battle Blimp2125d-9.09%3.8M Elixir-9.52%
Battle Blimp3126d-14.29%5M Elixir-10.71%
Battle Blimp4139d-25.00%8.5M Elixir-19.05%
Stone Slammer2125d-9.09%3.8M Elixir-9.52%
Stone Slammer3126d-14.29%5M Elixir-10.71%
Stone Slammer4139d-25.00%8.5M Elixir-19.05%
Siege Barracks2136d-14.29%5M Elixir-10.71%
Siege Barracks3138d 12h-12.82%7M Elixir-9.09%
Siege Barracks4139d-25.00%8.5M Elixir-19.05%
Log Launcher2136d-20.00%4.8M Elixir-20.00%
Log Launcher3139d-14.29%6.5M Elixir-20.73%
Log Launcher4139d 12h-20.83%8.5M Elixir-19.05%

Spells


SpellsLevelTown HallNew Upgrade timeTime ReductionNew Upgrade costCost Reduction
Lightning Spell9128d-11.11%6.3M Elixir-10.00%
Healing Spell8139d 12h-20.83%8.5M Elixir-19.05%
Rage Spell6127d-12.50%7M Elixir-9.09%
Jump Spell4139d-20.00%7.2M Elixir-20.00%
Freeze Spell7128d-3.03%7M Elixir-9.09%
Poison Spell6127d-9.68%110K DE-10.57%
Poison Spell7139d 12h-19.15%155K DE-20.51%
Clone Spell6139d-20.00%7.2M Elixir-20.00%
Skeleton Spell5125.5d-8.33%80K DE-8.05%
Skeleton Spell6127d-3.45%100K DE-4.76%
Skeleton Spell7139d-20.00%150K DE-19.79%
Bat Spell5126d-4.00%95K DE-9.52%
Invisibility Spell3127d-12.50%7.5M Elixir-10.71%
Invisibility Spell4139.5d-19.15%9M Elixir-20.35%

Game Changes

New League Hero Skins and Scenery!

We’ve added 4 unique Hero Skins and a new War Scenery in the League Shop that you can purchase with your League Medals. Each Hero Skin represents a different League level and the scenery celebrates battling against other Clans in the grandest arena!

Each Hero Skin will cost 2000 League Medals and the War Scenery will cost 2400 League Medals. Show off your Clan’s War League skills by sporting these battle hardened Hero Skins and scenery.

Improved Hero Skins + Hero Skin Selection UI

We’ve made some improvements to the lighting and textures of our Hero Skins. You should notice additional details and sharper quality. We’ve also improved the Skin selection screen to help demonstrate the improved fidelity of the Skins!

Scenery Purchase UI Improvement Sceneries now have a proper full-screen preview and Sceneries can be purchased from the preview screen.

Changes To Super Troops

With so many Super Troops available for players to choose from, being able to adjust your strategies as needed becomes essential for successful attack and defense planning. In this update we’ve added the ability to cancel any active Super Troops.

If you have a Super Troop active, there will be a new button displaying “Cancel”. Tapping on the Cancel button will allow you to deactivate your Super Troop. Once that Super Troop has been deactivated, you’ll no longer be able to train more of that Super Troop until you activate it again.

But note, canceling an active Super Troop does not refund any Dark Elixir or Super Potions used in the initial activation.

Balance Changes

  • Level 9 Miner HP: 1200 -> 1250

  • Level 9 Super Miner HP: 3200 -> 3500

  • Removed randomness from attack position selection of Mountain Golem and Flying Fortress in Clan Capital.

  • Eagle Artillery will be less likely to target Healers.

  • Grand Warden will be less likely to follow Barbarians & Archers.

  • Troops will deploy from Siege Machines faster than before if there are many Troops embarked in the Siege Machine.

  • Reload time for Rage Spell Tower is increased by +20s

  • Rage Tower damage buff is reduced from 100% to 90%

  • Reload time for other Spell Towers (Poison & Invisibility) is increased by +10s

​ Game Changes

  • A confirmation popup will appear before a Clan Capital Raid attack if your Capital Gold storage is more than 90% full.

  • During Builder Base attacks, your custom deployment bar size option is limited to prevent buttons from appearing too small to tap.

  • Trophy calculation formula for BH6-10 players improved.

  • Remove “full” indicators from Builder Base Army Camps.

  • League Shop now accessible from Builder Base.

  • Personal Breaks disabled. You can log in and the game will not kick you out even when your personal break would normally kick in.

  • The amount of bonus Capital Gold for remaining Troops after clearing a District has been multiplied by 3.

  • Clan Games should always have a minimum of 4 claimable Builder Base and 4 claimable Home Village tasks.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the available Capital Raid attacks was not displaying.

  • Cannon Cart icon fixed in the Season Challenge and Clan Games task UI.

  • Fixed issue that could cause Strongman’s Pony and fireworks to disappear.

  • Fixed bug that would occasionally prevent selection of units during a 2nd stage attack in Builder Base battles.

  • Push Traps can no longer push units out of the map in cases where the target location is completely surrounded by thick Walls.

  • Removed Boxer Block delay after it deactivates.