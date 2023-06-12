Welcome to the June 2023 Update for Clash of Clans! We’ve got a brand new Dark Elixir Troop, a new Super Troop, 2 new Magic Items, and more! We know you’re hungry for the details so let’s kick off these notes with the newest Troop, Apprentice Warden!
New Troop - Apprentice Warden
Apprentice Warden is a new Dark Elixir Troop who’s available from Town Hall 13 onwards when you upgrade your Dark Barracks to level 10. This young magister-in-the-making is a ground unit who shoots ranged attacks with his magical slingshot. He hasn’t quite learned how to fly yet but he can hop over Walls with ease.
Apprentice Warden has a magical Life Aura that buffs the hit points of the ground troops around him, but this aura does not stack with Grand Warden or other Apprentice Wardens. When multiple auras overlap, the strongest aura will always take priority.
Favorite target: Any
Damage type: Ranged
Targets: Single Target
Housing space: 20
Movement speed: 20
Training time: 3M 56S
Aura radius: 7 Tiles
|Town Hall
|Level
|DPS
|Aura HP increase
|HP
|Upgrade time
|Upgrade cost
|13
|1
|170
|24%
|1500
|NA
|NA
|13
|2
|185
|26%
|1650
|9D
|180K DE
|14
|3
|200
|28%
|1800
|16D 18H
|315K DE
|15
|4
|215
|30%
|1950
|17D 12H
|340K DE
New Super Troop - Super Hog Rider
One of the most iconic characters from the Clash universe has finally received the Super Troop treatment. This blinged out falsetto flinging, porcine packing legend doesn’t just have new accouterments. Although Super Hog Rider does have higher HP and DPS than his more mundane counterpart, Super Hog Rider packs a powerful surprise!
Once Super Hog Rider has been destroyed, both Hog and Rider split apart and become individual units who continue battling! Hog can jump over Walls and will target Defenses while Rider will attack the nearest enemy Building.
Super Hog Rider is available at Town Hall 13 for Hog Riders that are level 10 and above.
Favorite target: Defenses
Damage type: Single target
Targets: Ground
Housing space: 12
Movement speed: 24
Training time: 1M 48S
|Town Hall
|Level
|HP
|DPS
|13
|10
|1500
|180
|14
|11
|1600
|200
|15
|12
|1700
|230
Hog stats:
Favorite target: Defenses
Damage type: Single target
Targets: Ground
Movement speed: 32
|Town Hall
|Level
|HP
|DPS
|13
|10
|800
|50
|14
|11
|900
|55
|15
|12
|1000
|60
Rider stats:
Favorite target: Any
Damage type: Single target
Targets: Ground
Movement speed: 16
2X damage vs Walls
|Town Hall
|Level
|HP
|DPS
|13
|10
|550
|180
|14
|11
|625
|200
|15
|12
|700
|230
New Magic Items
Pet Potion
Pet Potion speeds up your Hero Pet’s upgrade timer by 24x for 1 hour per potion. Like other potions, you can stack the duration with each Potion but the effects do not stack.
Builder Star Jar
This new Magic Item can only be used after you’ve completed your Builder Base Star Bonus. Using the Builder Star Jar will bypass the Builder Base Star Bonus cooldown timer and gives you a brand new Star Bonus giving you the opportunity to get even more loot now!
New Upgrade Levels
We’ve also added new TH15 upgrade levels for Defenses, Traps, Troops, Heroes, and 2 Hero Pets! The full list of upgrades, costs, and stats are listed below.
New Building levels
Walls
The remaining 125 Wall segments can now be upgraded to level 16 at Town Hall 15.
Dark Barracks level 10
Available at Town Hall 13
Hitpoints: 950
Upgrade time: 13D
Upgrade cost: 13M Elixir
|Town Hall
|New Level
|Unlocks
|HP
|Upgrade time
|Upgrade cost
|13
|10
|Apprentice Warden
|950
|13D
|13M Elixir
Eagle Artillery level 6
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage per second: 525
Shockwave damage: 45
Hitpoints: 5900
Upgrade Time 20D
Upgrade cost: 21.5M Gold
|Town Hall
|New Level
|DPS
|Shockwave Damage
|HP
|Upgrade time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|6
|525
|45
|5900
|20D
|21.5M Gold
Hidden Tesla level 14
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage Per Second: 160
Hit Points: 1450
Upgrade time 18D
Upgrade cost 19.1M Gold
|Town Hall
|New Level
|DPS
|HP
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|15
|14
|160
|1450
|18D
|19.1M Gold
Scattershot level 4
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage per second: 200
Hitpoints: 5100
Upgrade time: 19D 12H
Upgrade cost: 21.3M Gold
|Town Hall
|New Level
|Total DPS
|Total HP
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade Cost
|15
|4
|200
|5100
|19D 12H
|21.3M Gold
Builder’s hut level 5
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage per second: 135
Repair per second increased: 80
Hitpoints: 1800
Upgrade time: 14D 12H
Upgrade cost: 17M Gold
|Town Hall
|New level
|DPS
|Repair Per Second
|HP
|Upgrade time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|5
|135
|80
|1800
|14D 12H
|17M Gold
New Trap levels
Seeking Air Mine level 5
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage: 2800
Upgrade time: 10D
Upgrade cost: 10M Gold
|Town Hall
|New Level
|DPS
|Upgrade time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|5
|2800
|10D
|10M Gold
Giant Bomb level 9
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage: 425
Upgrade time: 12D
Upgrade cost: 10.5M Gold
|Town Hall
|New Level
|Damage
|Upgrade time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|9
|425
|12D
|10.5M Gold
New Spell levels
Clone Spell level 8
Available at Town Hall 15
Cloned capacity: 42
Upgrade time: 17D 12H
Upgrade cost: 18M Elixir
|Town Hall
|New Level
|Cloned capacity
|Upgrade time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|8
|42
|17D 12H
|18M Elixir
Skeleton Spell level 8
Available at Town Hall 15
Skeleton count: 19
Upgrade time: 17D 12H
Upgrade cost: 320K Dark Elixir
|Town Hall
|New Level
|Skeleton count
|Upgrade time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|8
|19
|17D 12H
|320K Dark Elixir
New Troop levels
Goblin level 9
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage per second: 72
Hitpoints: 146
Upgrade time: 17D
Upgrade cost: 16M Elixir
|Town Hall
|New Level
|DPS
|HP
|Upgrade cost
|15
|9
|72
|146
|16M Elixir
Super Goblin level 9
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage per second: 180
Hitpoints: 350
|Town Hall
|New Level
|DPS
|HP
|Training Time
|15
|9
|180
|350
|21S
P.E.K.K.A level 10
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage per second: 750
Hitpoints: 7200
Upgrade time: 16D 12H
Upgrade cost: 18M Elixir
|Town Hall
|New Level
|DPS
|HP
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|10
|750
|7200
|16D 12H
|18M Elixir
Valkyrie level 10
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage per second: 223
Hitpoints: 2400
Upgrade time: 17D
Upgrade cost: 320K Dark Elixir
|Town Hall
|New Level
|DPS
|HP
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|10
|223
|2400
|17D
|320K Dark Elixir
Super Valkyrie level 10
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage per second: 350
Hitpoints: 3400
Training Time: 3M 45S
|Town Hall
|New Level
|DPS
|HP
|Training Time
|15
|10
|350
|3400
|3M 45S
Healer level 8
Available at Town Hall 15
Troop Heal: 76
Hero Heal: 65
Hitpoints: 1800
Upgrade time: 17D
Upgrade cost: 18M Elixir
|Town Hall
|New Level
|Troop Heal
|Hero Heal
|Hitpoints
|Upgrade time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|8
|76
|65
|1800
|17D
|18M Elixir
Dragon level 10
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage per second: 370
Hitpoints: 4900
Upgrade time: 18D
Upgrade cost: 19.5M Elixir
|Town Hall
|New Level
|DPS
|HP
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|10
|370
|4800
|18D
|19.5M Elixir
Super Dragon level 10
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage per second: 452
Hitpoints: 7100
Training time: 6M
|Town Hall
|New Level
|DPS
|HP
|Training Time
|15
|10
|452
|7100
|6M
Hog Rider level 12
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage per second: 200
Hitpoints: 1230
Upgrade time: 17D
Upgrade cost: 335K Dark Elixir
|Town Hall
|New Level
|DPS
|HP
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|12
|200
|1200
|17D
|335K Dark Elixir
Bowler level 7
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage per second: 114
Hitpoints: 550
Upgrade time: 17D 12H
Upgrade cost: 335K Dark Elixir
|Town Hall
|New Level
|DPS
|HP
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|7
|110
|550
|17D 12H
|335K Dark Elixir
Super Bowler level 7
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage per second: 215
Hitpoints: 2200
Training time: 5M
|Town Hall
|New Level
|DPS
|HP
|Training Time
|15
|7
|215
|2200
|5M
Baby Dragon level 9
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage per second: 155
Hitpoints: 2000
Upgrade time: 16D 12H
Upgrade cost: 18M Elixir
|Town Hall
|New Level
|DPS
|HP
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|9
|155
|2000
|16D 12H
|18M Elixir
Inferno Dragon level 9
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage per second: 85-1700
Hitpoints: 2300
Training time: 2M 15S
|Town Hall
|New Level
|DPS
|HP
|Training Time
|15
|9
|85-1700
|2300
|2M 15S
Yeti level 5
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage per second: 310
Hitpoints: 3900
Spawned units: 12
Upgrade time: 18D
Upgrade cost: 19M Elixir
|Town Hall
|New Level
|DPS
|HP
|Spawned Units
|Upgrade time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|5
|310
|3900
|12
|18D
|19M Elixir
Ice Golem level 7
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage per second: 48
Freeze time when destroyed: 8 seconds
Hitpoints: 3900
Upgrade time: 17D
Upgrade cost: 335K Dark Elixir
|Town Hall
|New Level
|DPS
|Freeze time when destroyed
|HP
|Upgrade time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|7
|48
|8 seconds
|3900
|17D
|335K Dark Elixir
New Siege Machine levels
Wall Wrecker level 5
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage per second: 450
Hitpoints: 7500
Upgrade time: 16D 12H
Upgrade cost: 15M Elixir
|Town Hall
|New Level
|DPS
|HP
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|5
|450
|7500
|16D 12H
|15M Elixir
Stone Slammer level 5
Available at Town Hall 15
Damage per second: 750
Hitpoints: 6800
Upgrade time: 16D 12H
Upgrade cost: 15M Elixir
|Town Hall
|New Level
|DPS
|HP
|Upgrade Time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|5
|750
|6800
|16D 12H
|15M Elixir
New Pet Levels:
L.A.S.S.I
|Town Hall
|New Level
|DPS
|HP
|Upgrade time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|11
|250
|3700
|8D
|250K DE
|15
|12
|260
|3800
|8D
|260K DE
|15
|13
|270
|3900
|8D
|270K DE
|15
|14
|280
|4000
|8D
|280K DE
|15
|15
|290
|4100
|8D
|290K DE
Mighty Yak
|Town Hall
|New Level
|DPS
|HP
|Upgrade time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|11
|100
|5700
|8D
|290K DE
|15
|12
|104
|5850
|8D
|295K DE
|15
|13
|108
|6000
|8D
|300K DE
|15
|14
|112
|6150
|8D
|305K DE
|15
|15
|116
|6300
|8D
|310K DE
New Hero levels
All heroes available at Town Hall 15 got 5 new levels each.
Archer Queen
5 new troop levels: 85 > 90
Royal Cloak ability level: 17 > 18
|Town Hall
|Level
|DPS
|HP
|Ability level
|Upgrade time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|86
|864
|3750
|17
|8D
|352K DE
|15
|87
|868
|3780
|17
|8D
|354K DE
|15
|88
|872
|3810
|17
|8D
|356K DE
|15
|89
|876
|3840
|17
|8D
|358K DE
|15
|90
|880
|3870
|18
|8D
|360K DE
Royal Cloak stats
|Ability
|Level
|Damage Increase
|Health Recovery
|Ability time
|Summoned Units
|Royal Cloak
|18
|1560
|575
|7S
|22
Barbarian King
5 new troop levels: 85 > 90
Iron Fist ability level: 17 > 18
|Town Hall
|Level
|DPS
|HP
|Ability level
|Upgrade time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|86
|643
|12150
|17
|8D
|352K DE
|15
|87
|651
|12300
|17
|8D
|354K DE
|15
|88
|659
|12450
|17
|8D
|356K DE
|15
|89
|667
|12600
|17
|8D
|358K DE
|15
|90
|675
|12750
|18
|8D
|360K DE
Iron Fist stats
|Ability
|Level
|DPS
|Health Recovery
|Speed increase
|Summoned Units
|Iron Fist
|18
|1100
|5300
|35
|40
Grand Warden
5 new troop levels: 60 > 65
Eternal Tome ability level: 12 > 13
|Town Hall
|Level
|DPS
|HP
|Ability level
|Upgrade time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|61
|337
|2660
|12
|8D
|20.2M Elixir
|15
|62
|340
|2680
|12
|8D
|20.4M Elixir
|15
|63
|343
|2700
|12
|8D
|20.6M Elixir
|15
|64
|346
|2720
|12
|8D
|20.8M Elixir
|15
|65
|349
|2740
|13
|8D
|21M Elixir
Eternal Tome stats
|Ability
|Level
|Ability time
|Eternal Tome
|13
|9S
Royal Champion
5 new troop levels: 35 > 40
Seeking Shield ability level: 7 > 8
|Town Hall
|Level
|DPS
|HP
|Ability level
|Upgrade time
|Upgrade cost
|15
|36
|604
|4480
|7
|8D
|347K DE
|15
|37
|608
|4510
|7
|8D
|349K DE
|15
|38
|612
|4540
|7
|8D
|351K DE
|15
|39
|616
|4570
|7
|8D
|353K DE
|15
|40
|620
|4600
|8
|8D
|355K DE
Seeking Shield stats
|Ability
|Level
|Damage
|Health Recovery
|Number of targets
|Seeking Shield
|8
|2240
|3400
|4
Upgrades & costs reductions
In this update we’re introducing reductions to upgrade costs and times for Buildings, Traps, Troops, Siege Machines, and Spells for players at Town Hall levels 12-13 with reductions as far as 25% with an average around 14% across all reductions.
Buildings
|Building
|Level
|Town Hall
|New Upgrade time
|Time Reduction
|New Upgrade cost
|Cost Reduction
|Army Camp
|10
|12
|8d 18h
|-10.26%
|5.7M Elixir
|-9.52%
|Army Camp
|11
|13
|9d 12h
|-20.83%
|9.6M Elixir
|-20.00%
|Elixir Storage
|13
|12
|3d 12h
|-12.50%
|1.8M Elixir
|-10.00%
|Elixir Storage
|14
|13
|5d 12h
|-18.52%
|2.8M Elixir
|-20.00%
|Gold Storage
|13
|12
|3d 12h
|-12.50%
|1.8M Elixir
|-10.00%
|Gold Storage
|14
|13
|5d 12h
|-18.52%
|2.8M Elixir
|-20.00%
|Barracks
|14
|12
|9d
|-10.00%
|8M Elixir
|-11.11%
|Barracks
|15
|13
|10d 12h
|-19.23%
|10M Elixir
|-20.00%
|Laboratory
|10
|12
|4d
|-5.88%
|3.8M Elixir
|-9.52%
|Laboratory
|11
|13
|6d
|-11.11%
|5.5M Elixir
|-19.12%
|Cannon
|16
|12
|5d 12h
|-12.00%
|4.4M Gold
|-10.20%
|Cannon
|17
|12
|7d 12h
|-11.76%
|5.6M Gold
|-11.11%
|Cannon
|18
|13
|9d
|-20.00%
|6.5M Gold
|-20.73%
|Cannon
|19
|13
|9d 12h
|-20.83%
|7.8M Gold
|-20.41%
|Archer Tower
|16
|12
|5d 12h
|-12.00%
|4.7M Gold
|-11.32%
|Archer Tower
|17
|12
|7d 12h
|-11.76%
|6.1M Gold
|-10.29%
|Archer Tower
|18
|13
|9d
|-20.00%
|6.8M Gold
|-20.00%
|Archer Tower
|19
|13
|9d 12h
|-20.83%
|8M Gold
|-18.37%
|Wizard Tower
|11
|12
|9d
|-7.69%
|7.2M Gold
|Wizard Tower
|12
|13
|9d 12h
|-20.83%
|9.2M Gold
|-14.02%
|Wizard Tower
|13
|13
|10d
|-21.57%
|10.2M Gold
|-16.39%
|Air Defense
|10
|12
|8d 18h
|-10.26%
|5.8M Gold
|-10.77%
|Air Defense
|11
|13
|9d 12h
|-20.83%
|8.4M Gold
|-20.00%
|Mortar
|11
|12
|7d 12h
|-11.76%
|5.8M Gold
|-10.77%
|Mortar
|12
|12
|8d 18h
|-10.26%
|6.5M Gold
|-9.72%
|Mortar
|13
|13
|9d 12h
|-20.83%
|8.2M Gold
|-16.33%
|Clan Castle
|8
|12
|9d
|-7.69%
|8M Gold
|-5.88%
|Clan Castle
|9
|13
|11d
|-18.52%
|10M Gold
|-16.67%
|Hidden Tesla
|10
|12
|8d 18h
|-10.26%
|5M Gold
|-10.71%
|Hidden Tesla
|11
|13
|9d 12h
|-20.83%
|7.7M Gold
|-20.62%
|Hidden Tesla
|12
|13
|10d
|-21.57%
|9M Gold
|-19.64%
|X-Bow
|6
|12
|9d
|-7.69%
|6.8M Gold
|-8.11%
|X-Bow
|7
|13
|9d 12h
|-20.83%
|8.3M Gold
|-20.19%
|X-Bow
|8
|13
|10d
|-21.57%
|10.3M Gold
|-20.16%
|Dark Elixir Storage
|7
|12
|3d 12h
|3.8M Gold
|-9.52%
|Dark Elixir Storage
|8
|13
|6d 12h
|-13.33%
|5.4M Gold
|-19.40%
|Dark Barracks
|9
|12
|10d
|-4.76%
|9M Gold
|-10.00%
|Inferno Tower
|6
|12
|9d
|-7.69%
|6.5M Gold
|-10.96%
|Inferno Tower
|7
|13
|11d
|-13.73%
|10.5M Gold
|-12.50%
|Eagle Artillery
|3
|12
|10d
|-9.09%
|10M Gold
|-9.09%
|Eagle Artillery
|4
|13
|13d
|-13.33%
|13M Gold
|-13.33%
|Bomb Tower
|7
|12
|9d
|-7.69%
|6.3M Gold
|-10.00%
|Bomb Tower
|8
|13
|10d
|-16.67%
|8.8M Gold
|-20.00%
|Workshop
|1
|12
|4d
|-5.88%
|3M Elixir
|-14.29%
|Workshop
|2
|12
|5d
|-9.09%
|5M Elixir
|-9.09%
|Workshop
|3
|12
|7d
|0.00%
|7M Elixir
|-6.67%
|Workshop
|4
|13
|10d
|-4.76%
|9M Elixir
|-18.18%
|Workshop
|5
|13
|11d
|-8.33%
|10M Elixir
|-16.67%
|Scattershot
|1
|13
|11d
|-2.22%
|11M Gold
|-1.79%
|Scattershot
|2
|13
|12d
|-5.88%
|12M Gold
|-6.25%
Traps
|Trap
|Level
|Town Hall
|New Upgrade time
|Time Reduction
|New Upgrade cost
|Cost Reduction
|Bomb
|9
|13
|3d 12h
|-22.22%
|2.4M Gold
|-20.00%
|Giant Bomb
|6
|13
|4d 6h
|-19.05%
|3M Gold
|-21.05%
|Giant Bomb
|7
|13
|5d 12h
|-18.52%
|4.2M Gold
|-19.23%
|Air Bomb
|6
|12
|2d 12h
|-16.67%
|1.9M Gold
|-9.52%
|Air Bomb
|7
|13
|3d 12h
|-22.22%
|2.4M Gold
|-20.00%
|Air Bomb
|8
|13
|4d 6h
|-19.05%
|3M Gold
|-21.05%
|Seeking Air Mine
|4
|13
|4d 6h
|-19.05%
|3.6M Gold
|-20.00%
Troops
|Troop
|Level
|Town Hall
|New Upgrade time
|Time Reduction
|New Upgrade cost
|Cost Reduction
|Barbarian
|9
|12
|6d
|-14.29%
|5M Elixir
|-10.71%
|Archer
|9
|12
|6d
|-14.29%
|5.6M Elixir
|-11.11%
|Goblin
|8
|12
|7d
|-12.50%
|5.6M Elixir
|-11.11%
|Giant
|9
|12
|8d
|-11.11%
|5.6M Elixir
|-11.11%
|Giant
|10
|13
|9d
|-20.00%
|8M Elixir
|-20.00%
|Wall Breaker
|8
|12
|6d 12h
|-7.14%
|6.5M Elixir
|-10.96%
|Wall Breaker
|9
|13
|9d
|-18.18%
|8M Elixir
|-20.00%
|Balloon
|8
|12
|9d
|-5.26%
|7M Elixir
|-9.09%
|Balloon
|9
|13
|10d
|-16.67%
|8.5M Elixir
|-19.05%
|Wizard
|9
|12
|8d
|-8.57%
|5.8M Elixir
|-10.77%
|Wizard
|10
|13
|9d
|-18.18%
|8.5M Elixir
|-19.05%
|Healer
|6
|13
|8.5d
|-19.05%
|8M Elixir
|-18.37%
|Dragon
|7
|12
|9d
|-10.00%
|6.3M Elixir
|-10.00%
|Dragon
|8
|13
|9.5d
|-20.83%
|8.8M Elixir
|-20.00%
|P.E.K.K.A
|8
|12
|9d
|-10.00%
|7M Elixir
|-9.09%
|P.E.K.K.A
|9
|13
|10d
|-11.11%
|8.5M Elixir
|-19.05%
|Minion
|8
|12
|9d
|-7.69%
|95K DE
|-9.52%
|Minion
|9
|13
|10d
|-13.04%
|150K DE
|-20.21%
|Hog Rider
|8
|12
|7d
|-12.50%
|95K DE
|-9.52%
|Hog Rider
|9
|12
|9d
|-7.69%
|150K DE
|-10.71%
|Hog Rider
|10
|13
|10d
|-16.67%
|175K DE
|-16.67%
|Valkyrie
|7
|12
|7d
|-9.68%
|110K DE
|-10.57%
|Valkyrie
|8
|13
|10d
|-16.67%
|155K DE
|-20.51%
|Golem
|8
|12
|6d 12h
|-10.34%
|100K DE
|-10.71%
|Golem
|9
|12
|9d
|-7.69%
|125K DE
|-10.71%
|Golem
|10
|13
|10d
|-16.67%
|160K DE
|-20.00%
|Witch
|5
|12
|9d
|-10.00%
|125K DE
|-10.71%
|Lava Hound
|5
|12
|9d
|-10.00%
|120K DE
|-11.11%
|Lava Hound
|6
|13
|9.5d
|-20.83%
|160K DE
|-20.00%
|Bowler
|4
|12
|7d 12h
|-11.76%
|125K DE
|-10.71%
|Bowler
|5
|13
|9d
|-18.18%
|170K DE
|-19.05%
|Baby Dragon
|6
|12
|7d 12h
|-9.09%
|5.5M Elixir
|-12.70%
|Baby Dragon
|7
|13
|8.5d
|-19.05%
|7.2M Elixir
|-20.00%
|Miner
|6
|12
|8d
|-11.11%
|5.8M Elixir
|-10.77%
|Miner
|7
|13
|10d
|-14.89%
|8M Elixir
|-20.00%
|Yeti
|2
|12
|7d
|-6.67%
|7M Elixir
|-9.09%
|Yeti
|3
|13
|10d
|-16.67%
|9M Elixir
|-19.64%
|Ice Golem
|4
|12
|6d 12h
|-10.34%
|100K DE
|-9.09%
|Ice Golem
|5
|12
|8d
|-15.79%
|125K DE
|-10.71%
|Electro Dragon
|3
|12
|9d
|-7.69%
|7M Elixir
|-9.09%
|Electro Dragon
|4
|13
|10d
|-16.67%
|9.6M Elixir
|-20.00%
|Dragon Rider
|2
|13
|9d
|-20.00%
|9.6M Elixir
|-20.00%
|Headhunter
|2
|12
|9d
|-7.69%
|115K DE
|-8.00%
|Headhunter
|3
|13
|10d
|-16.67%
|145K DE
|-19.44%
Siege Machines
|Siege Machine
|Level
|Town Hall
|New Upgrade time
|Time Reduction
|New Upgrade cost
|Cost Reduction
|Wall Wrecker
|2
|12
|5d
|-9.09%
|3.8M Elixir
|-9.52%
|Wall Wrecker
|3
|12
|6d
|-14.29%
|5M Elixir
|-10.71%
|Wall Wrecker
|4
|13
|9d
|-25.00%
|8.5M Elixir
|-19.05%
|Battle Blimp
|2
|12
|5d
|-9.09%
|3.8M Elixir
|-9.52%
|Battle Blimp
|3
|12
|6d
|-14.29%
|5M Elixir
|-10.71%
|Battle Blimp
|4
|13
|9d
|-25.00%
|8.5M Elixir
|-19.05%
|Stone Slammer
|2
|12
|5d
|-9.09%
|3.8M Elixir
|-9.52%
|Stone Slammer
|3
|12
|6d
|-14.29%
|5M Elixir
|-10.71%
|Stone Slammer
|4
|13
|9d
|-25.00%
|8.5M Elixir
|-19.05%
|Siege Barracks
|2
|13
|6d
|-14.29%
|5M Elixir
|-10.71%
|Siege Barracks
|3
|13
|8d 12h
|-12.82%
|7M Elixir
|-9.09%
|Siege Barracks
|4
|13
|9d
|-25.00%
|8.5M Elixir
|-19.05%
|Log Launcher
|2
|13
|6d
|-20.00%
|4.8M Elixir
|-20.00%
|Log Launcher
|3
|13
|9d
|-14.29%
|6.5M Elixir
|-20.73%
|Log Launcher
|4
|13
|9d 12h
|-20.83%
|8.5M Elixir
|-19.05%
Spells
|Spells
|Level
|Town Hall
|New Upgrade time
|Time Reduction
|New Upgrade cost
|Cost Reduction
|Lightning Spell
|9
|12
|8d
|-11.11%
|6.3M Elixir
|-10.00%
|Healing Spell
|8
|13
|9d 12h
|-20.83%
|8.5M Elixir
|-19.05%
|Rage Spell
|6
|12
|7d
|-12.50%
|7M Elixir
|-9.09%
|Jump Spell
|4
|13
|9d
|-20.00%
|7.2M Elixir
|-20.00%
|Freeze Spell
|7
|12
|8d
|-3.03%
|7M Elixir
|-9.09%
|Poison Spell
|6
|12
|7d
|-9.68%
|110K DE
|-10.57%
|Poison Spell
|7
|13
|9d 12h
|-19.15%
|155K DE
|-20.51%
|Clone Spell
|6
|13
|9d
|-20.00%
|7.2M Elixir
|-20.00%
|Skeleton Spell
|5
|12
|5.5d
|-8.33%
|80K DE
|-8.05%
|Skeleton Spell
|6
|12
|7d
|-3.45%
|100K DE
|-4.76%
|Skeleton Spell
|7
|13
|9d
|-20.00%
|150K DE
|-19.79%
|Bat Spell
|5
|12
|6d
|-4.00%
|95K DE
|-9.52%
|Invisibility Spell
|3
|12
|7d
|-12.50%
|7.5M Elixir
|-10.71%
|Invisibility Spell
|4
|13
|9.5d
|-19.15%
|9M Elixir
|-20.35%
New League Hero Skins and Scenery!
We’ve added 4 unique Hero Skins and a new War Scenery in the League Shop that you can purchase with your League Medals. Each Hero Skin represents a different League level and the scenery celebrates battling against other Clans in the grandest arena!
Each Hero Skin will cost 2000 League Medals and the War Scenery will cost 2400 League Medals. Show off your Clan’s War League skills by sporting these battle hardened Hero Skins and scenery.
Improved Hero Skins + Hero Skin Selection UI
We’ve made some improvements to the lighting and textures of our Hero Skins. You should notice additional details and sharper quality. We’ve also improved the Skin selection screen to help demonstrate the improved fidelity of the Skins!
Scenery Purchase UI Improvement Sceneries now have a proper full-screen preview and Sceneries can be purchased from the preview screen.
With so many Super Troops available for players to choose from, being able to adjust your strategies as needed becomes essential for successful attack and defense planning. In this update we’ve added the ability to cancel any active Super Troops.
If you have a Super Troop active, there will be a new button displaying “Cancel”. Tapping on the Cancel button will allow you to deactivate your Super Troop. Once that Super Troop has been deactivated, you’ll no longer be able to train more of that Super Troop until you activate it again.
But note, canceling an active Super Troop does not refund any Dark Elixir or Super Potions used in the initial activation.
Level 9 Miner HP: 1200 -> 1250
Level 9 Super Miner HP: 3200 -> 3500
Removed randomness from attack position selection of Mountain Golem and Flying Fortress in Clan Capital.
Eagle Artillery will be less likely to target Healers.
Grand Warden will be less likely to follow Barbarians & Archers.
Troops will deploy from Siege Machines faster than before if there are many Troops embarked in the Siege Machine.
Reload time for Rage Spell Tower is increased by +20s
Rage Tower damage buff is reduced from 100% to 90%
Reload time for other Spell Towers (Poison & Invisibility) is increased by +10s
A confirmation popup will appear before a Clan Capital Raid attack if your Capital Gold storage is more than 90% full.
During Builder Base attacks, your custom deployment bar size option is limited to prevent buttons from appearing too small to tap.
Trophy calculation formula for BH6-10 players improved.
Remove “full” indicators from Builder Base Army Camps.
League Shop now accessible from Builder Base.
Personal Breaks disabled. You can log in and the game will not kick you out even when your personal break would normally kick in.
The amount of bonus Capital Gold for remaining Troops after clearing a District has been multiplied by 3.
Clan Games should always have a minimum of 4 claimable Builder Base and 4 claimable Home Village tasks.
Fixed an issue where the available Capital Raid attacks was not displaying.
Cannon Cart icon fixed in the Season Challenge and Clan Games task UI.
Fixed issue that could cause Strongman’s Pony and fireworks to disappear.
Fixed bug that would occasionally prevent selection of units during a 2nd stage attack in Builder Base battles.
Push Traps can no longer push units out of the map in cases where the target location is completely surrounded by thick Walls.
Removed Boxer Block delay after it deactivates.