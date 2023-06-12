Welcome to the June 2023 Update for Clash of Clans! We’ve got a brand new Dark Elixir Troop, a new Super Troop, 2 new Magic Items, and more! We know you’re hungry for the details so let’s kick off these notes with the newest Troop, Apprentice Warden!



New Troop - Apprentice Warden

Apprentice Warden is a new Dark Elixir Troop who’s available from Town Hall 13 onwards when you upgrade your Dark Barracks to level 10. This young magister-in-the-making is a ground unit who shoots ranged attacks with his magical slingshot. He hasn’t quite learned how to fly yet but he can hop over Walls with ease.



Apprentice Warden has a magical Life Aura that buffs the hit points of the ground troops around him, but this aura does not stack with Grand Warden or other Apprentice Wardens. When multiple auras overlap, the strongest aura will always take priority.



Favorite target: Any



Damage type: Ranged



Targets: Single Target



Housing space: 20



Movement speed: 20



Training time: 3M 56S



Aura radius: 7 Tiles



Town Hall Level DPS Aura HP increase HP Upgrade time Upgrade cost 13 1 170 24% 1500 NA NA 13 2 185 26% 1650 9D 180K DE 14 3 200 28% 1800 16D 18H 315K DE 15 4 215 30% 1950 17D 12H 340K DE

New Super Troop - Super Hog Rider

One of the most iconic characters from the Clash universe has finally received the Super Troop treatment. This blinged out falsetto flinging, porcine packing legend doesn’t just have new accouterments. Although Super Hog Rider does have higher HP and DPS than his more mundane counterpart, Super Hog Rider packs a powerful surprise!



Once Super Hog Rider has been destroyed, both Hog and Rider split apart and become individual units who continue battling! Hog can jump over Walls and will target Defenses while Rider will attack the nearest enemy Building.



Super Hog Rider is available at Town Hall 13 for Hog Riders that are level 10 and above.



Favorite target: Defenses



Damage type: Single target



Targets: Ground



Housing space: 12



Movement speed: 24



Training time: 1M 48S



Town Hall Level HP DPS 13 10 1500 180 14 11 1600 200 15 12 1700 230

Hog stats:



Favorite target: Defenses



Damage type: Single target



Targets: Ground



Movement speed: 32



Town Hall Level HP DPS 13 10 800 50 14 11 900 55 15 12 1000 60

Rider stats:



Favorite target: Any



Damage type: Single target



Targets: Ground



Movement speed: 16



2X damage vs Walls



Town Hall Level HP DPS 13 10 550 180 14 11 625 200 15 12 700 230

New Magic Items

Pet Potion



Pet Potion speeds up your Hero Pet’s upgrade timer by 24x for 1 hour per potion. Like other potions, you can stack the duration with each Potion but the effects do not stack.



Builder Star Jar



This new Magic Item can only be used after you’ve completed your Builder Base Star Bonus. Using the Builder Star Jar will bypass the Builder Base Star Bonus cooldown timer and gives you a brand new Star Bonus giving you the opportunity to get even more loot now!



New Upgrade Levels

We’ve also added new TH15 upgrade levels for Defenses, Traps, Troops, Heroes, and 2 Hero Pets! The full list of upgrades, costs, and stats are listed below.

New Building levels





Walls



The remaining 125 Wall segments can now be upgraded to level 16 at Town Hall 15.



Dark Barracks level 10



Available at Town Hall 13



Hitpoints: 950



Upgrade time: 13D



Upgrade cost: 13M Elixir



Town Hall New Level Unlocks HP Upgrade time Upgrade cost 13 10 Apprentice Warden 950 13D 13M Elixir

Eagle Artillery level 6



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage per second: 525



Shockwave damage: 45



Hitpoints: 5900



Upgrade Time 20D



Upgrade cost: 21.5M Gold



Town Hall New Level DPS Shockwave Damage HP Upgrade time Upgrade cost 15 6 525 45 5900 20D 21.5M Gold

Hidden Tesla level 14



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage Per Second: 160



Hit Points: 1450



Upgrade time 18D



Upgrade cost 19.1M Gold



Town Hall New Level DPS HP Upgrade Time Upgrade Cost 15 14 160 1450 18D 19.1M Gold

Scattershot level 4



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage per second: 200



Hitpoints: 5100



Upgrade time: 19D 12H



Upgrade cost: 21.3M Gold



Town Hall New Level Total DPS Total HP Upgrade Time Upgrade Cost 15 4 200 5100 19D 12H 21.3M Gold

Builder’s hut level 5



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage per second: 135



Repair per second increased: 80



Hitpoints: 1800



Upgrade time: 14D 12H



Upgrade cost: 17M Gold



Town Hall New level DPS Repair Per Second HP Upgrade time Upgrade cost 15 5 135 80 1800 14D 12H 17M Gold

New Trap levels

Seeking Air Mine level 5



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage: 2800



Upgrade time: 10D

Upgrade cost: 10M Gold



Town Hall New Level DPS Upgrade time Upgrade cost 15 5 2800 10D 10M Gold

Giant Bomb level 9



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage: 425



Upgrade time: 12D

Upgrade cost: 10.5M Gold



Town Hall New Level Damage Upgrade time Upgrade cost 15 9 425 12D 10.5M Gold

New Spell levels

Clone Spell level 8



Available at Town Hall 15



Cloned capacity: 42



Upgrade time: 17D 12H



Upgrade cost: 18M Elixir



Town Hall New Level Cloned capacity Upgrade time Upgrade cost 15 8 42 17D 12H 18M Elixir

Skeleton Spell level 8



Available at Town Hall 15



Skeleton count: 19



Upgrade time: 17D 12H



Upgrade cost: 320K Dark Elixir



Town Hall New Level Skeleton count Upgrade time Upgrade cost 15 8 19 17D 12H 320K Dark Elixir

New Troop levels

Goblin level 9



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage per second: 72



Hitpoints: 146



Upgrade time: 17D



Upgrade cost: 16M Elixir



Town Hall New Level DPS HP Upgrade cost 15 9 72 146 16M Elixir

Super Goblin level 9



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage per second: 180



Hitpoints: 350



Town Hall New Level DPS HP Training Time 15 9 180 350 21S

P.E.K.K.A level 10



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage per second: 750



Hitpoints: 7200



Upgrade time: 16D 12H



Upgrade cost: 18M Elixir



Town Hall New Level DPS HP Upgrade Time Upgrade cost 15 10 750 7200 16D 12H 18M Elixir

Valkyrie level 10



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage per second: 223



Hitpoints: 2400



Upgrade time: 17D



Upgrade cost: 320K Dark Elixir



Town Hall New Level DPS HP Upgrade Time Upgrade cost 15 10 223 2400 17D 320K Dark Elixir

Super Valkyrie level 10



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage per second: 350



Hitpoints: 3400



Training Time: 3M 45S



Town Hall New Level DPS HP Training Time 15 10 350 3400 3M 45S

Healer level 8



Available at Town Hall 15



Troop Heal: 76



Hero Heal: 65



Hitpoints: 1800



Upgrade time: 17D



Upgrade cost: 18M Elixir



Town Hall New Level Troop Heal Hero Heal Hitpoints Upgrade time Upgrade cost 15 8 76 65 1800 17D 18M Elixir

Dragon level 10



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage per second: 370



Hitpoints: 4900



Upgrade time: 18D



Upgrade cost: 19.5M Elixir



Town Hall New Level DPS HP Upgrade Time Upgrade cost 15 10 370 4800 18D 19.5M Elixir

Super Dragon level 10



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage per second: 452



Hitpoints: 7100



Training time: 6M



Town Hall New Level DPS HP Training Time 15 10 452 7100 6M

Hog Rider level 12



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage per second: 200



Hitpoints: 1230



Upgrade time: 17D



Upgrade cost: 335K Dark Elixir



Town Hall New Level DPS HP Upgrade Time Upgrade cost 15 12 200 1200 17D 335K Dark Elixir

Bowler level 7



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage per second: 114



Hitpoints: 550



Upgrade time: 17D 12H



Upgrade cost: 335K Dark Elixir



Town Hall New Level DPS HP Upgrade Time Upgrade cost 15 7 110 550 17D 12H 335K Dark Elixir

Super Bowler level 7



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage per second: 215



Hitpoints: 2200



Training time: 5M



Town Hall New Level DPS HP Training Time 15 7 215 2200 5M

Baby Dragon level 9



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage per second: 155



Hitpoints: 2000



Upgrade time: 16D 12H



Upgrade cost: 18M Elixir



Town Hall New Level DPS HP Upgrade Time Upgrade cost 15 9 155 2000 16D 12H 18M Elixir

Inferno Dragon level 9



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage per second: 85-1700



Hitpoints: 2300



Training time: 2M 15S



Town Hall New Level DPS HP Training Time 15 9 85-1700 2300 2M 15S

Yeti level 5



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage per second: 310



Hitpoints: 3900



Spawned units: 12



Upgrade time: 18D



Upgrade cost: 19M Elixir



Town Hall New Level DPS HP Spawned Units Upgrade time Upgrade cost 15 5 310 3900 12 18D 19M Elixir

Ice Golem level 7



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage per second: 48



Freeze time when destroyed: 8 seconds



Hitpoints: 3900



Upgrade time: 17D



Upgrade cost: 335K Dark Elixir



Town Hall New Level DPS Freeze time when destroyed HP Upgrade time Upgrade cost 15 7 48 8 seconds 3900 17D 335K Dark Elixir

New Siege Machine levels

Wall Wrecker level 5



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage per second: 450



Hitpoints: 7500



Upgrade time: 16D 12H



Upgrade cost: 15M Elixir



Town Hall New Level DPS HP Upgrade Time Upgrade cost 15 5 450 7500 16D 12H 15M Elixir

Stone Slammer level 5



Available at Town Hall 15



Damage per second: 750



Hitpoints: 6800



Upgrade time: 16D 12H



Upgrade cost: 15M Elixir



Town Hall New Level DPS HP Upgrade Time Upgrade cost 15 5 750 6800 16D 12H 15M Elixir

New Pet Levels:

L.A.S.S.I



Town Hall New Level DPS HP Upgrade time Upgrade cost 15 11 250 3700 8D 250K DE 15 12 260 3800 8D 260K DE 15 13 270 3900 8D 270K DE 15 14 280 4000 8D 280K DE 15 15 290 4100 8D 290K DE

Mighty Yak



Town Hall New Level DPS HP Upgrade time Upgrade cost 15 11 100 5700 8D 290K DE 15 12 104 5850 8D 295K DE 15 13 108 6000 8D 300K DE 15 14 112 6150 8D 305K DE 15 15 116 6300 8D 310K DE

New Hero levels

All heroes available at Town Hall 15 got 5 new levels each.



Archer Queen



5 new troop levels: 85 > 90



Royal Cloak ability level: 17 > 18



Town Hall Level DPS HP Ability level Upgrade time Upgrade cost 15 86 864 3750 17 8D 352K DE 15 87 868 3780 17 8D 354K DE 15 88 872 3810 17 8D 356K DE 15 89 876 3840 17 8D 358K DE 15 90 880 3870 18 8D 360K DE

Royal Cloak stats



Ability Level Damage Increase Health Recovery Ability time Summoned Units Royal Cloak 18 1560 575 7S 22

Barbarian King



5 new troop levels: 85 > 90



Iron Fist ability level: 17 > 18



Town Hall Level DPS HP Ability level Upgrade time Upgrade cost 15 86 643 12150 17 8D 352K DE 15 87 651 12300 17 8D 354K DE 15 88 659 12450 17 8D 356K DE 15 89 667 12600 17 8D 358K DE 15 90 675 12750 18 8D 360K DE

Iron Fist stats



Ability Level DPS Health Recovery Speed increase Summoned Units Iron Fist 18 1100 5300 35 40

Grand Warden



5 new troop levels: 60 > 65



Eternal Tome ability level: 12 > 13



Town Hall Level DPS HP Ability level Upgrade time Upgrade cost 15 61 337 2660 12 8D 20.2M Elixir 15 62 340 2680 12 8D 20.4M Elixir 15 63 343 2700 12 8D 20.6M Elixir 15 64 346 2720 12 8D 20.8M Elixir 15 65 349 2740 13 8D 21M Elixir

Eternal Tome stats



Ability Level Ability time Eternal Tome 13 9S

Royal Champion



5 new troop levels: 35 > 40



Seeking Shield ability level: 7 > 8



Town Hall Level DPS HP Ability level Upgrade time Upgrade cost 15 36 604 4480 7 8D 347K DE 15 37 608 4510 7 8D 349K DE 15 38 612 4540 7 8D 351K DE 15 39 616 4570 7 8D 353K DE 15 40 620 4600 8 8D 355K DE

Seeking Shield stats



Ability Level Damage Health Recovery Number of targets Seeking Shield 8 2240 3400 4

Upgrades & costs reductions

In this update we’re introducing reductions to upgrade costs and times for Buildings, Traps, Troops, Siege Machines, and Spells for players at Town Hall levels 12-13 with reductions as far as 25% with an average around 14% across all reductions.





Buildings



Building Level Town Hall New Upgrade time Time Reduction New Upgrade cost Cost Reduction Army Camp 10 12 8d 18h -10.26% 5.7M Elixir -9.52% Army Camp 11 13 9d 12h -20.83% 9.6M Elixir -20.00% Elixir Storage 13 12 3d 12h -12.50% 1.8M Elixir -10.00% Elixir Storage 14 13 5d 12h -18.52% 2.8M Elixir -20.00% Gold Storage 13 12 3d 12h -12.50% 1.8M Elixir -10.00% Gold Storage 14 13 5d 12h -18.52% 2.8M Elixir -20.00% Barracks 14 12 9d -10.00% 8M Elixir -11.11% Barracks 15 13 10d 12h -19.23% 10M Elixir -20.00% Laboratory 10 12 4d -5.88% 3.8M Elixir -9.52% Laboratory 11 13 6d -11.11% 5.5M Elixir -19.12% Cannon 16 12 5d 12h -12.00% 4.4M Gold -10.20% Cannon 17 12 7d 12h -11.76% 5.6M Gold -11.11% Cannon 18 13 9d -20.00% 6.5M Gold -20.73% Cannon 19 13 9d 12h -20.83% 7.8M Gold -20.41% Archer Tower 16 12 5d 12h -12.00% 4.7M Gold -11.32% Archer Tower 17 12 7d 12h -11.76% 6.1M Gold -10.29% Archer Tower 18 13 9d -20.00% 6.8M Gold -20.00% Archer Tower 19 13 9d 12h -20.83% 8M Gold -18.37% Wizard Tower 11 12 9d -7.69% 7.2M Gold Wizard Tower 12 13 9d 12h -20.83% 9.2M Gold -14.02% Wizard Tower 13 13 10d -21.57% 10.2M Gold -16.39% Air Defense 10 12 8d 18h -10.26% 5.8M Gold -10.77% Air Defense 11 13 9d 12h -20.83% 8.4M Gold -20.00% Mortar 11 12 7d 12h -11.76% 5.8M Gold -10.77% Mortar 12 12 8d 18h -10.26% 6.5M Gold -9.72% Mortar 13 13 9d 12h -20.83% 8.2M Gold -16.33% Clan Castle 8 12 9d -7.69% 8M Gold -5.88% Clan Castle 9 13 11d -18.52% 10M Gold -16.67% Hidden Tesla 10 12 8d 18h -10.26% 5M Gold -10.71% Hidden Tesla 11 13 9d 12h -20.83% 7.7M Gold -20.62% Hidden Tesla 12 13 10d -21.57% 9M Gold -19.64% X-Bow 6 12 9d -7.69% 6.8M Gold -8.11% X-Bow 7 13 9d 12h -20.83% 8.3M Gold -20.19% X-Bow 8 13 10d -21.57% 10.3M Gold -20.16% Dark Elixir Storage 7 12 3d 12h 3.8M Gold -9.52% Dark Elixir Storage 8 13 6d 12h -13.33% 5.4M Gold -19.40% Dark Barracks 9 12 10d -4.76% 9M Gold -10.00% Inferno Tower 6 12 9d -7.69% 6.5M Gold -10.96% Inferno Tower 7 13 11d -13.73% 10.5M Gold -12.50% Eagle Artillery 3 12 10d -9.09% 10M Gold -9.09% Eagle Artillery 4 13 13d -13.33% 13M Gold -13.33% Bomb Tower 7 12 9d -7.69% 6.3M Gold -10.00% Bomb Tower 8 13 10d -16.67% 8.8M Gold -20.00% Workshop 1 12 4d -5.88% 3M Elixir -14.29% Workshop 2 12 5d -9.09% 5M Elixir -9.09% Workshop 3 12 7d 0.00% 7M Elixir -6.67% Workshop 4 13 10d -4.76% 9M Elixir -18.18% Workshop 5 13 11d -8.33% 10M Elixir -16.67% Scattershot 1 13 11d -2.22% 11M Gold -1.79% Scattershot 2 13 12d -5.88% 12M Gold -6.25%

Traps



Trap Level Town Hall New Upgrade time Time Reduction New Upgrade cost Cost Reduction Bomb 9 13 3d 12h -22.22% 2.4M Gold -20.00% Giant Bomb 6 13 4d 6h -19.05% 3M Gold -21.05% Giant Bomb 7 13 5d 12h -18.52% 4.2M Gold -19.23% Air Bomb 6 12 2d 12h -16.67% 1.9M Gold -9.52% Air Bomb 7 13 3d 12h -22.22% 2.4M Gold -20.00% Air Bomb 8 13 4d 6h -19.05% 3M Gold -21.05% Seeking Air Mine 4 13 4d 6h -19.05% 3.6M Gold -20.00%

Troops



Troop Level Town Hall New Upgrade time Time Reduction New Upgrade cost Cost Reduction Barbarian 9 12 6d -14.29% 5M Elixir -10.71% Archer 9 12 6d -14.29% 5.6M Elixir -11.11% Goblin 8 12 7d -12.50% 5.6M Elixir -11.11% Giant 9 12 8d -11.11% 5.6M Elixir -11.11% Giant 10 13 9d -20.00% 8M Elixir -20.00% Wall Breaker 8 12 6d 12h -7.14% 6.5M Elixir -10.96% Wall Breaker 9 13 9d -18.18% 8M Elixir -20.00% Balloon 8 12 9d -5.26% 7M Elixir -9.09% Balloon 9 13 10d -16.67% 8.5M Elixir -19.05% Wizard 9 12 8d -8.57% 5.8M Elixir -10.77% Wizard 10 13 9d -18.18% 8.5M Elixir -19.05% Healer 6 13 8.5d -19.05% 8M Elixir -18.37% Dragon 7 12 9d -10.00% 6.3M Elixir -10.00% Dragon 8 13 9.5d -20.83% 8.8M Elixir -20.00% P.E.K.K.A 8 12 9d -10.00% 7M Elixir -9.09% P.E.K.K.A 9 13 10d -11.11% 8.5M Elixir -19.05% Minion 8 12 9d -7.69% 95K DE -9.52% Minion 9 13 10d -13.04% 150K DE -20.21% Hog Rider 8 12 7d -12.50% 95K DE -9.52% Hog Rider 9 12 9d -7.69% 150K DE -10.71% Hog Rider 10 13 10d -16.67% 175K DE -16.67% Valkyrie 7 12 7d -9.68% 110K DE -10.57% Valkyrie 8 13 10d -16.67% 155K DE -20.51% Golem 8 12 6d 12h -10.34% 100K DE -10.71% Golem 9 12 9d -7.69% 125K DE -10.71% Golem 10 13 10d -16.67% 160K DE -20.00% Witch 5 12 9d -10.00% 125K DE -10.71% Lava Hound 5 12 9d -10.00% 120K DE -11.11% Lava Hound 6 13 9.5d -20.83% 160K DE -20.00% Bowler 4 12 7d 12h -11.76% 125K DE -10.71% Bowler 5 13 9d -18.18% 170K DE -19.05% Baby Dragon 6 12 7d 12h -9.09% 5.5M Elixir -12.70% Baby Dragon 7 13 8.5d -19.05% 7.2M Elixir -20.00% Miner 6 12 8d -11.11% 5.8M Elixir -10.77% Miner 7 13 10d -14.89% 8M Elixir -20.00% Yeti 2 12 7d -6.67% 7M Elixir -9.09% Yeti 3 13 10d -16.67% 9M Elixir -19.64% Ice Golem 4 12 6d 12h -10.34% 100K DE -9.09% Ice Golem 5 12 8d -15.79% 125K DE -10.71% Electro Dragon 3 12 9d -7.69% 7M Elixir -9.09% Electro Dragon 4 13 10d -16.67% 9.6M Elixir -20.00% Dragon Rider 2 13 9d -20.00% 9.6M Elixir -20.00% Headhunter 2 12 9d -7.69% 115K DE -8.00% Headhunter 3 13 10d -16.67% 145K DE -19.44%

Siege Machines



Siege Machine Level Town Hall New Upgrade time Time Reduction New Upgrade cost Cost Reduction Wall Wrecker 2 12 5d -9.09% 3.8M Elixir -9.52% Wall Wrecker 3 12 6d -14.29% 5M Elixir -10.71% Wall Wrecker 4 13 9d -25.00% 8.5M Elixir -19.05% Battle Blimp 2 12 5d -9.09% 3.8M Elixir -9.52% Battle Blimp 3 12 6d -14.29% 5M Elixir -10.71% Battle Blimp 4 13 9d -25.00% 8.5M Elixir -19.05% Stone Slammer 2 12 5d -9.09% 3.8M Elixir -9.52% Stone Slammer 3 12 6d -14.29% 5M Elixir -10.71% Stone Slammer 4 13 9d -25.00% 8.5M Elixir -19.05% Siege Barracks 2 13 6d -14.29% 5M Elixir -10.71% Siege Barracks 3 13 8d 12h -12.82% 7M Elixir -9.09% Siege Barracks 4 13 9d -25.00% 8.5M Elixir -19.05% Log Launcher 2 13 6d -20.00% 4.8M Elixir -20.00% Log Launcher 3 13 9d -14.29% 6.5M Elixir -20.73% Log Launcher 4 13 9d 12h -20.83% 8.5M Elixir -19.05%

Spells





