14 Sept 2023
Blog – Clash of Clans

September Clan Capital Balance Changes

Hey Chief,

We are introducing a series of balance changes to Clan Capital. Here are the changes that are being implemented during a maintenance break:

Capital Spells

  • Graveyard Spell

    • Number of summoned Skeletons reduced

      • Level 2: 25 -> 24

      • Level 3: 29 -> 27

      • Level 4: 32 -> 29

    • Single Skeletons will no longer trigger Capital Traps. Two or more Skeletons are required to trigger Capital Traps.

  • Frost Spell

    • Housing Space reduced to 3

  • Lightning Spell

    • Damage increased by 25 for all levels

      • Level 1: 250 -> 275

      • Level 2: 300 -> 325

      • Level 3: 350 -> 375

      • Level 4: 400 -> 425

      • Level 5: 450 -> 475

Capital Defenses

  • Cannon

    • HP reduced

      • Level 3: 1700 -> 1650

      • Level 4: 2000 -> 1850

      • Level 5: 2300 -> 2050

  • Spear Thrower

    • HP reduced

      • Level 2: 1400 -> 1350

      • Level 3: 1600 -> 1500

      • Level 4: 1800 -> 1650

      • Level 5: 2000 -> 1800

    • DPS reduced

      • Level 2: 110 -> 105

      • Level 3: 130 -> 120

      • Level 4: 150 -> 135

      • Level 5: 170 -> 150

  • Air Defense

    • Level DPS reduced: 400 -> 380

  • Bomb Tower

    • DPS reduced

      • Level 2: 80 -> 75

      • Level 3: 95 -> 85

      • Level 4: 110 -> 95

      • Level 5: 125 -> 105

  • Multi Mortar

    • DPS reduced

      • Level 2: 95 -> 90

      • Level 3: 110 -> 100

      • Level 4: 125 -> 110

      • Level 5: 140 -> 120

  • Rapid Rockets

    • DPS reduced

      • Level 2: 379 -> 372

      • Level 3: 429 -> 417

      • Level 4: 480 -> 461

      • Level 5: 530 -> 505

  • Rocket Artillery

    • DPS reduced

      • Level 2: 165 -> 160

      • Level 3: 190 -> 180

      • Level 4: 215 -> 200

      • Level 5: 240 -> 220

  • Inferno Tower

    • DPS reduced

      • Level 4: 310-2900 -> 290-2900

      • Level 5: 350-3200 -> 320-3200

  • Blast Bow

    • DPS reduced

      • Level 2: 190 -> 185

      • Level 3: 210 -> 200

      • Level 4: 230 -> 215

      • Level 5: 250 -> 230

  • Super Dragons

    • Defending Super Dragons will attack new targets 1 second slower

Capital Troops

  • Sneaky Archer

    • DPS reduced

      • Level 4: 72 -> 71

      • Level 5: 76 -> 74

  • Super Barbarian

    • HP increased

      • Level 4: 1100 -> 1120

      • Level 5: 1200 -> 1240

  • Super Giant

    • HP increased

      • Level 4: 3900 -> 4000

      • Level 5: 4200 -> 4400

  • Power P.E.K.K.A

    • HP increased

      • Level 3: 8400 -> 8500

      • Level 4: 9200 -> 9400

      • Level 5: 10,000 -> 10,300

  • Super Dragon

    • HP increased

      • Level 2: 6100 -> 6300

      • Level 3: 6400 -> 6800

      • Level 4: 6700 -> 7200

      • Level 5: 7000 -> 7600

    • Remove randomness from Super Dragon attack position selection.

  • Inferno Dragon

    • Range increased by 0.25 tiles

  • Siege Carts

    • Attacks new target 0.2 seconds quicker

  • Mountain Golem

    • Damage radius increased from 0.75 tiles to 0.9 tiles

    • Movement speed increased from 0.6 tiles to 0.8 tiles per second

Home Village

  • Grand Warden is now less likely to follow Riders of Super Hog Riders.