We are introducing a series of balance changes to Clan Capital. Here are the changes that are being implemented during a maintenance break:
Graveyard Spell
Number of summoned Skeletons reduced
Level 2: 25 -> 24
Level 3: 29 -> 27
Level 4: 32 -> 29
Single Skeletons will no longer trigger Capital Traps. Two or more Skeletons are required to trigger Capital Traps.
Frost Spell
Housing Space reduced to 3
Lightning Spell
Damage increased by 25 for all levels
Level 1: 250 -> 275
Level 2: 300 -> 325
Level 3: 350 -> 375
Level 4: 400 -> 425
Level 5: 450 -> 475
Cannon
HP reduced
Level 3: 1700 -> 1650
Level 4: 2000 -> 1850
Level 5: 2300 -> 2050
Spear Thrower
HP reduced
Level 2: 1400 -> 1350
Level 3: 1600 -> 1500
Level 4: 1800 -> 1650
Level 5: 2000 -> 1800
DPS reduced
Level 2: 110 -> 105
Level 3: 130 -> 120
Level 4: 150 -> 135
Level 5: 170 -> 150
Air Defense
Level DPS reduced: 400 -> 380
Bomb Tower
DPS reduced
Level 2: 80 -> 75
Level 3: 95 -> 85
Level 4: 110 -> 95
Level 5: 125 -> 105
Multi Mortar
DPS reduced
Level 2: 95 -> 90
Level 3: 110 -> 100
Level 4: 125 -> 110
Level 5: 140 -> 120
Rapid Rockets
DPS reduced
Level 2: 379 -> 372
Level 3: 429 -> 417
Level 4: 480 -> 461
Level 5: 530 -> 505
Rocket Artillery
DPS reduced
Level 2: 165 -> 160
Level 3: 190 -> 180
Level 4: 215 -> 200
Level 5: 240 -> 220
Inferno Tower
DPS reduced
Level 4: 310-2900 -> 290-2900
Level 5: 350-3200 -> 320-3200
Blast Bow
DPS reduced
Level 2: 190 -> 185
Level 3: 210 -> 200
Level 4: 230 -> 215
Level 5: 250 -> 230
Super Dragons
Defending Super Dragons will attack new targets 1 second slower
Sneaky Archer
DPS reduced
Level 4: 72 -> 71
Level 5: 76 -> 74
Super Barbarian
HP increased
Level 4: 1100 -> 1120
Level 5: 1200 -> 1240
Super Giant
HP increased
Level 4: 3900 -> 4000
Level 5: 4200 -> 4400
Power P.E.K.K.A
HP increased
Level 3: 8400 -> 8500
Level 4: 9200 -> 9400
Level 5: 10,000 -> 10,300
Super Dragon
HP increased
Level 2: 6100 -> 6300
Level 3: 6400 -> 6800
Level 4: 6700 -> 7200
Level 5: 7000 -> 7600
Remove randomness from Super Dragon attack position selection.
Inferno Dragon
Range increased by 0.25 tiles
Siege Carts
Attacks new target 0.2 seconds quicker
Mountain Golem
Damage radius increased from 0.75 tiles to 0.9 tiles
Movement speed increased from 0.6 tiles to 0.8 tiles per second
Grand Warden is now less likely to follow Riders of Super Hog Riders.