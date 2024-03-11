Summer isn’t here yet, but things are about to get hot with the new Super Dragon Spotlight event!

The Super Dragon Spotlight is this month’s seasonal event - for players that are Town Hall 8 and up - with in-game activities to unlock special rewards, and earn Super Medals, to acquire the Epic Hero Equipment, Fireball!

Event Dates:

Super Dragon Spotlight Event starts:

Date: Monday, March 11th, 2024

Time: 8am UTC/10am Helsinki time



Super Dragon Spotlight Event Ends

Date: Thursday, March 21st, 2024

Time: 8am UTC/10am Helsinki time



However, like previous seasonal events, you’ll be able to continue accessing the Trader’s Event tab and the Super Ice Bath until it closes up shop on Saturday, March 23rd at 8am UTC/10am Helsinki time.

Super Dragon Spotlight Resource: Ice Cubes

Since Super Dragons will be delivering heat throughout the event you’ll need to collect Ice Cubes to cool things down! By raiding other players in Multiplayer Battles you’ll earn Ice Cubes. The Ice Cubes collected are based on how many Stars you earn. By using Super Dragons in your attacks you’ll earn bonus Ice Cubes at the end of each attack! Additionally, you’ll be able to regularly collect this resource from your Super Ice Bath, the event building. The more Ice Cubes you collect, the more rewards you’ll unlock, such as Ores, Decorations, and more!

What’s better than regular Medals? Super Medals!

Collecting Ice Cubes will allow you to unlock special Super Dragon Spotlight rewards, including Super Medals - this event’s currency that you can spend at the Trader’s Shop. Use your Super Medals to purchase a unique seasonal Decoration. resources such as Ores for your Hero Equipment, Magic Items, and more. The top-tier item we know you’ll all be grinding for is Fireball, the new Epic Hero Equipment!

Epic Hero Equipment: Fireball

Grand Warden has had enough and is ready to cause some damage, literally. When equipped, the Grand Warden will shoot a gigantic Fireball at the nearest defense doing high damage in a big area around it.



Ability: Active

Area Damage

Level Hero DPS Increase Damage Damage Area: Tiles Shiny Ore Glowy Ore Starry Ore Blacksmith Level 1 21 1500 4 N/A N/A N/A 1 2 24 1500 4 120 0 0 1 3 27 1700 4 240 20 0 1 4 30 1700 4 400 0 0 1 5 33 1800 4 600 0 0 1 6 36 1950 4 840 100 0 1 7 40 1950 4 1120 0 0 1 8 44 2050 4 1440 0 0 1 9 47 2200 5 1800 200 10 1 101 51 2200 5 1900 0 0 1 11 56 2350 5 2000 0 0 1 12 60 2650 5 2100 400 20 1 13 63 2650 5 2200 0 0 3 14 67 2750 5 2300 0 0 3 15 71 3100 5 2400 600 30 3 16 74 3100 5 2500 0 0 5 17 77 3250 5 2600 0 0 5 18 80 3400 6 2700 600 50 5 19 82 3400 6 2800 0 0 7 20 84 3500 6 2900 0 0 7 21 87 3650 6 3000 600 100 7 22 89 3650 6 3100 0 0 7 23 92 3750 6 3200 0 0 7 24 94 3900 6 3300 600 120 7 25 96 3900 6 3400 0 0 9 26 99 3950 6 3500 0 0 9 27 100 4100 6 3600 600 150 9

Super Dragon Spotlight Event Pass

The Super Dragon Spotlight Event Pass is your way to maximize the amount of rewards you can unlock and collect during this seasonal event. Like the Gold Pass, the Event Pass is a paid feature that is specific to this Event and has a free and a premium reward track. Once you’ve purchased the Event Pass, as you collect Ice Cubes you’ll unlock the rewards that are both in the free and premium tracks.



Even if you do not purchase the Event Pass you’ll still earn the rewards from the free reward track!

Ice Cube Tier Free Rewards Event Pass Rewards 80 Super Dragon 30 Glowy Ore 250 300 Super Medals 500 Super Medals 500 500 Shiny Ore 30 Glowy Ore 800 30% Training Boost 1050 Super Medals 1250 350 Super Medals 40 Glowy Ore 1700 10 Glowy Ore 500 Super Medals 2150 750 Shiny Ore 40 Glowy Ore 2600 25 Glowy Ore 1050 Super Medals 3050 550 Super Medals 60 Glowy Ore 3550 30 Glowy Ore 700 Super Medals 4050 1000 Shiny Ore 60 Glowy Ore 4550 50 Glowy Ore 15 Starry Ore 5050 600 Super Medals 80 Glowy Ore 5550 35 Glowy Ore Stone Globe 6050 1250 Shiny Ore 80 Glowy Ore 6800 60 Glowy Ore 20 Starry Ore 7550 650 Super Medals 90 Glowy Ore 8350 40 Glowy Ore 1200 Super Medals 9150 700 Super Medals 90 Glowy Ore 10000 Goblin Explorer 45 Starry Ore



Bonus Reward Track

Once you’ve completed the Super Dragon Spotlight reward track, there’ll be an additional bonus track where you can earn additional rewards. This bonus reward track unlocks only once you’ve completed the entire free reward track.

Additional Ice Cubes Collected Bonus Reward 1000 130 Super Medals 2000 130 Super Medals 4000 130 Super Medals 6000 130 Super Medals 8000 130 Super Medals 11000 130 Super Medals 14000 130 Super Medals 17000 130 Super Medals 20000 130 Super Medals

Trader Rewards

The trader has also joined the heated fun and is offering his limited edition wares in exchange for your Super Medals. You can acquire a variety of goods from Magic Items, unique Decoration, Ores, and the Epic Fireball

Item Super Medals Fireball Epic Hero Equipment 3100 Starry Ore x10 320 Glowy Ore x60 280 Shiny Ore x350 325 Clashy Crater 1025 Rune of Builder Elixir 3100 Rune of Builder Gold 3100 Rune of Elixir 3100 Rune of Gold 3100 Book of Spells 1900 Book of Building 1900 Book of Fighting 1900 Book of Heroes 1030 Super Potion 310 Shovel of Obstacles 1030 Builder Potion 590 Wall Ring x5 515 Power Potion 310 Research Potion 250 Pet Potion 250 Builder Star Jar 200 Resource Potion 240 Clock Tower Potion 150 Training Potion 50 Elixir x90K 15 Gold x90K1 15



