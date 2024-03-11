Summer isn’t here yet, but things are about to get hot with the new Super Dragon Spotlight event!
The Super Dragon Spotlight is this month’s seasonal event - for players that are Town Hall 8 and up - with in-game activities to unlock special rewards, and earn Super Medals, to acquire the Epic Hero Equipment, Fireball!
Event Dates:
Super Dragon Spotlight Event starts:
Date: Monday, March 11th, 2024
Time: 8am UTC/10am Helsinki time
Super Dragon Spotlight Event Ends
Date: Thursday, March 21st, 2024
Time: 8am UTC/10am Helsinki time
However, like previous seasonal events, you’ll be able to continue accessing the Trader’s Event tab and the Super Ice Bath until it closes up shop on Saturday, March 23rd at 8am UTC/10am Helsinki time.
Super Dragon Spotlight Resource: Ice Cubes
Since Super Dragons will be delivering heat throughout the event you’ll need to collect Ice Cubes to cool things down! By raiding other players in Multiplayer Battles you’ll earn Ice Cubes. The Ice Cubes collected are based on how many Stars you earn. By using Super Dragons in your attacks you’ll earn bonus Ice Cubes at the end of each attack! Additionally, you’ll be able to regularly collect this resource from your Super Ice Bath, the event building. The more Ice Cubes you collect, the more rewards you’ll unlock, such as Ores, Decorations, and more!
What’s better than regular Medals? Super Medals!
Collecting Ice Cubes will allow you to unlock special Super Dragon Spotlight rewards, including Super Medals - this event’s currency that you can spend at the Trader’s Shop. Use your Super Medals to purchase a unique seasonal Decoration. resources such as Ores for your Hero Equipment, Magic Items, and more. The top-tier item we know you’ll all be grinding for is Fireball, the new Epic Hero Equipment!
Epic Hero Equipment: Fireball
Grand Warden has had enough and is ready to cause some damage, literally. When equipped, the Grand Warden will shoot a gigantic Fireball at the nearest defense doing high damage in a big area around it.
Ability: Active
Area Damage
Level
Hero DPS Increase
Damage
Damage Area: Tiles
Shiny Ore
Glowy Ore
Starry Ore
Blacksmith Level
|1
|21
|1500
|4
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1
|2
|24
|1500
|4
|120
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|1700
|4
|240
|20
|0
|1
|4
|30
|1700
|4
|400
|0
|0
|1
|5
|33
|1800
|4
|600
|0
|0
|1
|6
|36
|1950
|4
|840
|100
|0
|1
|7
|40
|1950
|4
|1120
|0
|0
|1
|8
|44
|2050
|4
|1440
|0
|0
|1
|9
|47
|2200
|5
|1800
|200
|10
|1
|101
|51
|2200
|5
|1900
|0
|0
|1
|11
|56
|2350
|5
|2000
|0
|0
|1
|12
|60
|2650
|5
|2100
|400
|20
|1
|13
|63
|2650
|5
|2200
|0
|0
|3
|14
|67
|2750
|5
|2300
|0
|0
|3
|15
|71
|3100
|5
|2400
|600
|30
|3
|16
|74
|3100
|5
|2500
|0
|0
|5
|17
|77
|3250
|5
|2600
|0
|0
|5
|18
|80
|3400
|6
|2700
|600
|50
|5
|19
|82
|3400
|6
|2800
|0
|0
|7
|20
|84
|3500
|6
|2900
|0
|0
|7
|21
|87
|3650
|6
|3000
|600
|100
|7
|22
|89
|3650
|6
|3100
|0
|0
|7
|23
|92
|3750
|6
|3200
|0
|0
|7
|24
|94
|3900
|6
|3300
|600
|120
|7
|25
|96
|3900
|6
|3400
|0
|0
|9
|26
|99
|3950
|6
|3500
|0
|0
|9
|27
|100
|4100
|6
|3600
|600
|150
|9
Super Dragon Spotlight Event Pass
The Super Dragon Spotlight Event Pass is your way to maximize the amount of rewards you can unlock and collect during this seasonal event. Like the Gold Pass, the Event Pass is a paid feature that is specific to this Event and has a free and a premium reward track. Once you’ve purchased the Event Pass, as you collect Ice Cubes you’ll unlock the rewards that are both in the free and premium tracks.
Even if you do not purchase the Event Pass you’ll still earn the rewards from the free reward track!
Ice Cube Tier
Free Rewards
Event Pass Rewards
|80
|Super Dragon
|30 Glowy Ore
|250
|300 Super Medals
|500 Super Medals
|500
|500 Shiny Ore
|30 Glowy Ore
|800
|30% Training Boost
|1050 Super Medals
|1250
|350 Super Medals
|40 Glowy Ore
|1700
|10 Glowy Ore
|500 Super Medals
|2150
|750 Shiny Ore
|40 Glowy Ore
|2600
|25 Glowy Ore
|1050 Super Medals
|3050
|550 Super Medals
|60 Glowy Ore
|3550
|30 Glowy Ore
|700 Super Medals
|4050
|1000 Shiny Ore
|60 Glowy Ore
|4550
|50 Glowy Ore
|15 Starry Ore
|5050
|600 Super Medals
|80 Glowy Ore
|5550
|35 Glowy Ore
|Stone Globe
|6050
|1250 Shiny Ore
|80 Glowy Ore
|6800
|60 Glowy Ore
|20 Starry Ore
|7550
|650 Super Medals
|90 Glowy Ore
|8350
|40 Glowy Ore
|1200 Super Medals
|9150
|700 Super Medals
|90 Glowy Ore
|10000
|Goblin Explorer
|45 Starry Ore
Bonus Reward Track
Once you’ve completed the Super Dragon Spotlight reward track, there’ll be an additional bonus track where you can earn additional rewards. This bonus reward track unlocks only once you’ve completed the entire free reward track.
Additional Ice Cubes Collected
Bonus Reward
|1000
|130 Super Medals
|2000
|130 Super Medals
|4000
|130 Super Medals
|6000
|130 Super Medals
|8000
|130 Super Medals
|11000
|130 Super Medals
|14000
|130 Super Medals
|17000
|130 Super Medals
|20000
|130 Super Medals
Trader Rewards
The trader has also joined the heated fun and is offering his limited edition wares in exchange for your Super Medals. You can acquire a variety of goods from Magic Items, unique Decoration, Ores, and the Epic Fireball
Item
Super Medals
|Fireball Epic Hero Equipment
|3100
|Starry Ore x10
|320
|Glowy Ore x60
|280
|Shiny Ore x350
|325
|Clashy Crater
|1025
|Rune of Builder Elixir
|3100
|Rune of Builder Gold
|3100
|Rune of Elixir
|3100
|Rune of Gold
|3100
|Book of Spells
|1900
|Book of Building
|1900
|Book of Fighting
|1900
|Book of Heroes
|1030
|Super Potion
|310
|Shovel of Obstacles
|1030
|Builder Potion
|590
|Wall Ring x5
|515
|Power Potion
|310
|Research Potion
|250
|Pet Potion
|250
|Builder Star Jar
|200
|Resource Potion
|240
|Clock Tower Potion
|150
|Training Potion
|50
|Elixir x90K
|15
|Gold x90K1
|15