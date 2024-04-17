Introducing a Brand-New Pet: Angry Jelly!

Angry Jelly is a flying Pet with a long-range attack.

It's ability is called Brainwash and it forces the Hero to whom is "attached" to target Defenses only.

While “attached” to your Hero of choice, Angry Jelly cannot be targeted or damaged and won’t trigger traps.

Once the "attached" Hero is eliminated or when its ability (Brainwash) ends, Angry Jelly becomes a normal troop and can be targeted and trigger traps.

Angry Jelly will be available to the players at Town Hall 16 and Level 10 Pet House.

And now, here are the launch stats of Angry Jelly:



Level Upgrade Cost Upgrade Duration (hours) TH Required Ability Duration (seconds) 1 - - 16 (Pet House lvl 10) 25 2 225,000 DE 72 16 (Pet House lvl 10) 25 3 235,000 DE 96 16 (Pet House lvl 10) 25 4 245,000 DE 120 16 (Pet House lvl 10) 25 5 255,000 DE 144 16 (Pet House lvl 10) 30 6 265,000 DE 168 16 (Pet House lvl 10) 30 7 275,000 DE 192 16 (Pet House lvl 10) 30 8 285,000 DE 192 16 (Pet House lvl 10) 30 9 295,000 DE 192 16 (Pet House lvl 10) 30 10 315,000 DE 192 16 (Pet House lvl 10) 35

New and Updated Upgrade Levels!

Chief! If you are longing for a fully upgraded village, you are in luck! Now, you can upgrade all your walls to Level 17.

In addition, here are all the new Levels and their Upgrade Costs and Durations for Town Hall 16:

Name Level New Upgrade Cost New Upgrade Duration (hours) Clan Castle 12 17,850.000 Elixir 372 Builder's Hut 6 20,000.000 Gold 360 Eagle Artillery 7 22,000.000 Gold 372 Monolith 3 370,000 DE 384 Pet House 10 21,500.000 Elixir 384 Yeti 6 21,000.000 Elixir 360 Ice Golem 8 360,000 DE 372 Electro Titan 4 22,000.000 Elixir 384 Flame Flinger 5 19,000.000 Elixir 324

Streak Event is here! START DATE: APRIL 18, 0800 UTC

Welcome to the Streak Event!

From April 18th, each day, your daily attacks will fill in the Destruction % and indicate the required Stars for this challenge!

Complete challenges each day, collect rewards, and gain additional League Bonus boosts

Should you fail challenges in the given time frame, your Streak is lost, and you cannot continue

However, you can spend Gems to continue the streak or reset your Streak to the beginning

You will also be able to Rush your Streaks by opening the following-day challenges ahead of time via Gems

The Streak Event will be available to all players from Town Hall 8 and above.

Clan Chat Tagging!

Clan members can now tag others! Tag your Clan Leaders and everyone in the Clan to attract their attention.

@clan notifies everyone in the Clan

@leaders notifies all Co-Leaders and the Leader

@player_name notifies specific player

Players can disable receiving notifications in Settings > More Settings > Notification Settings > Clan Chat Tagging. It is worth noting that this setting is not based on device but player avatar, so if a player has multiple accounts they each have a different setting. This setting is enabled by default.

Clan Castle with 2 Siege Machine donations

The new Clan Castle level will allow players to ask for 2 Siege Machine upgrades. This is how it works:

Players may ask for up to two siege machines, and can ask for 2 of the same or 2 different ones

A single clan mate may donate up to two siege machines depending on the Clan Perks they have 2 clan mates can also each donate one

During battle, both siege machines donated will show up as options to be picked, even if they are the same machine

Defensive Layout for Builder Base!

Just like in Clan Capital, it’s now possible to select separate Defensive Layout in Builder Base!

You can decorate the active layout without disadvantaging yourself in defense

You can prevent others from copying your defensive layout simply by visiting

The Defensive Layout must contain all buildings and traps that are placed in the active layout. Defensive Layout is unselected when:

Editing Defensive Layout directly and saving it without placing all buildings and traps

Placing an unplaced building or trap in the active layout

Buying a building or trap from Shop

Note that Defensive Layout is temporarily disabled but not automatically unselected if obstacles that grow to the active layout block some buildings and traps. In such a case, you can re-enable the layout simply by removing the offending obstacles.

Clan Games

Selection weight of certain Builder Base tasks has been reduced when randomizing tasks which increases the likelihood of showing more Home Village tasks.

Quality of life improvements

Applied Star Bonus multipliers from events and Town Hall upgrades to Ore as well

Grand Warden is less likely to follow Headhunters now

The Barbarian Puppet Hero Equipment now displays the Rage duration and damage increase gained by Barbarians spawned

The Laboratory shows a second progress bar for the Goblin Researcher

Clan Perks

Considerably buffed the clan perks to allow each individual player to donate more troops:

Clan Level Troop Donation Limit Spell Donation Limit Siege Machine Donation Limit 1-2 6 1 1 3 8 1 1 4-5 10 2 1 6-7 20 2 2 8 30 3 2 9-all others 50 3 2

Bug Fixes

Fix bug which caused spawning of obstacles with smaller gem amounts than normal

Fireball should now damage both ground and air, whatever it is aiming at. It was previously only damaging ground buildings and troops if it targeted anything on the ground, and if it targeted an air troop, it would only damage air

Fix for a visual bug when Overgrowth and Invisibility spells are applied at the same time

Fix for traps remaining invisible when Freeze or Overgrowth spells are applied in the area

Fix building base to match scenery in Builder Base after canceling layout editing

Flying 3D characters' health bar is slightly higher

Flying Warden does not jump over walls anymore

Fix villager shadow being on top of buildings

Royal Champion’s attacks doing less damage when the Haste Vial ability is active

Clan Capital

Increase loot limit per attack from 5333 to 6100 in Capital trophy calculations

Scale defensive bonus based on remaining hitpoints for deployed units

Clan Wars Changes

Almost maxed Town Hall 16 Villages now receive 6 Starry Ore instead 5 Starry Ore

Clan Wars rewards for losing from 43% to 50% and rewards for a tie from 50% to 57% apply to both resources and ore gains

35 vs 35 and 45 vs 45 Wars are now enabled

Hero Equipment is now taken into account in attacks when matchmaking in addition to Town Hall levels

War roster selection screen now displays each clan member’s last seen online time

Clan War signup changes: Clan Leaders and Co-Leaders can post a Clan War sign-up in Clan Chat. You can do so from the War Map, next to the “Start war” button There can be only one sign-up item in the chat at the same time Sign-ups in chat are only available in regular Clan Wars and not in Clan War League or in Friendly Wars Every Clan member can choose to opt in or out from the next war Sign-ups can be pinned and won’t be removed until the next war begins



Balance Changes

Haste Vial Attack Speed adjustments:

Level Old Attack Speed Increase New Attack Speed Increase 9 11 10 10 12 11 11 13 12 12 13 12 13 14 13 14 15 14 15 15 14 16 16 15 17 17 16 18 18 16

Clash ON!