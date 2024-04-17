Hello Chief! The Temperamental Tentacles update is LIVE and below you'll find everything you need to know about what's new in the game!
Angry Jelly is a flying Pet with a long-range attack.
It's ability is called Brainwash and it forces the Hero to whom is "attached" to target Defenses only.
While “attached” to your Hero of choice, Angry Jelly cannot be targeted or damaged and won’t trigger traps.
Once the "attached" Hero is eliminated or when its ability (Brainwash) ends, Angry Jelly becomes a normal troop and can be targeted and trigger traps.
Angry Jelly will be available to the players at Town Hall 16 and Level 10 Pet House.
And now, here are the launch stats of Angry Jelly:
Level
Upgrade Cost
Upgrade Duration (hours)
TH Required
Ability Duration (seconds)
|1
|-
|-
|16 (Pet House lvl 10)
|25
|2
|225,000 DE
|72
|16 (Pet House lvl 10)
|25
|3
|235,000 DE
|96
|16 (Pet House lvl 10)
|25
|4
|245,000 DE
|120
|16 (Pet House lvl 10)
|25
|5
|255,000 DE
|144
|16 (Pet House lvl 10)
|30
|6
|265,000 DE
|168
|16 (Pet House lvl 10)
|30
|7
|275,000 DE
|192
|16 (Pet House lvl 10)
|30
|8
|285,000 DE
|192
|16 (Pet House lvl 10)
|30
|9
|295,000 DE
|192
|16 (Pet House lvl 10)
|30
|10
|315,000 DE
|192
|16 (Pet House lvl 10)
|35
Chief! If you are longing for a fully upgraded village, you are in luck! Now, you can upgrade all your walls to Level 17.
In addition, here are all the new Levels and their Upgrade Costs and Durations for Town Hall 16:
Name
Level
New Upgrade Cost
New Upgrade Duration (hours)
|Clan Castle
|12
|17,850.000 Elixir
|372
|Builder's Hut
|6
|20,000.000 Gold
|360
|Eagle Artillery
|7
|22,000.000 Gold
|372
|Monolith
|3
|370,000 DE
|384
|Pet House
|10
|21,500.000 Elixir
|384
|Yeti
|6
|21,000.000 Elixir
|360
|Ice Golem
|8
|360,000 DE
|372
|Electro Titan
|4
|22,000.000 Elixir
|384
|Flame Flinger
|5
|19,000.000 Elixir
|324
Welcome to the Streak Event!
From April 18th, each day, your daily attacks will fill in the Destruction % and indicate the required Stars for this challenge!
Complete challenges each day, collect rewards, and gain additional League Bonus boosts
Should you fail challenges in the given time frame, your Streak is lost, and you cannot continue
However, you can spend Gems to continue the streak or reset your Streak to the beginning
You will also be able to Rush your Streaks by opening the following-day challenges ahead of time via Gems
The Streak Event will be available to all players from Town Hall 8 and above.
Clan members can now tag others! Tag your Clan Leaders and everyone in the Clan to attract their attention.
@clan notifies everyone in the Clan
@leaders notifies all Co-Leaders and the Leader
@player_name notifies specific player
Players can disable receiving notifications in Settings > More Settings > Notification Settings > Clan Chat Tagging. It is worth noting that this setting is not based on device but player avatar, so if a player has multiple accounts they each have a different setting. This setting is enabled by default.
The new Clan Castle level will allow players to ask for 2 Siege Machine upgrades. This is how it works:
Players may ask for up to two siege machines, and can ask for 2 of the same or 2 different ones
A single clan mate may donate up to two siege machines depending on the Clan Perks they have
2 clan mates can also each donate one
During battle, both siege machines donated will show up as options to be picked, even if they are the same machine
Just like in Clan Capital, it’s now possible to select separate Defensive Layout in Builder Base!
You can decorate the active layout without disadvantaging yourself in defense
You can prevent others from copying your defensive layout simply by visiting
The Defensive Layout must contain all buildings and traps that are placed in the active layout. Defensive Layout is unselected when:
Editing Defensive Layout directly and saving it without placing all buildings and traps
Placing an unplaced building or trap in the active layout
Buying a building or trap from Shop
Note that Defensive Layout is temporarily disabled but not automatically unselected if obstacles that grow to the active layout block some buildings and traps. In such a case, you can re-enable the layout simply by removing the offending obstacles.
Selection weight of certain Builder Base tasks has been reduced when randomizing tasks which increases the likelihood of showing more Home Village tasks.
Applied Star Bonus multipliers from events and Town Hall upgrades to Ore as well
Grand Warden is less likely to follow Headhunters now
The Barbarian Puppet Hero Equipment now displays the Rage duration and damage increase gained by Barbarians spawned
The Laboratory shows a second progress bar for the Goblin Researcher
Considerably buffed the clan perks to allow each individual player to donate more troops:
Clan Level
Troop Donation Limit
Spell Donation Limit
Siege Machine Donation Limit
|1-2
|6
|1
|1
|3
|8
|1
|1
|4-5
|10
|2
|1
|6-7
|20
|2
|2
|8
|30
|3
|2
|9-all others
|50
|3
|2
Fix bug which caused spawning of obstacles with smaller gem amounts than normal
Fireball should now damage both ground and air, whatever it is aiming at. It was previously only damaging ground buildings and troops if it targeted anything on the ground, and if it targeted an air troop, it would only damage air
Fix for a visual bug when Overgrowth and Invisibility spells are applied at the same time
Fix for traps remaining invisible when Freeze or Overgrowth spells are applied in the area
Fix building base to match scenery in Builder Base after canceling layout editing
Flying 3D characters' health bar is slightly higher
Flying Warden does not jump over walls anymore
Fix villager shadow being on top of buildings
Royal Champion’s attacks doing less damage when the Haste Vial ability is active
Increase loot limit per attack from 5333 to 6100 in Capital trophy calculations
Scale defensive bonus based on remaining hitpoints for deployed units
Almost maxed Town Hall 16 Villages now receive 6 Starry Ore instead 5 Starry Ore
Clan Wars rewards for losing from 43% to 50% and rewards for a tie from 50% to 57% apply to both resources and ore gains
35 vs 35 and 45 vs 45 Wars are now enabled
Hero Equipment is now taken into account in attacks when matchmaking in addition to Town Hall levels
War roster selection screen now displays each clan member’s last seen online time
Clan War signup changes:
Clan Leaders and Co-Leaders can post a Clan War sign-up in Clan Chat. You can do so from the War Map, next to the “Start war” button
There can be only one sign-up item in the chat at the same time
Sign-ups in chat are only available in regular Clan Wars and not in Clan War League or in Friendly Wars
Every Clan member can choose to opt in or out from the next war
Sign-ups can be pinned and won’t be removed until the next war begins
Haste Vial Attack Speed adjustments:
Level
Old Attack Speed Increase
New Attack Speed Increase
|9
|11
|10
|10
|12
|11
|11
|13
|12
|12
|13
|12
|13
|14
|13
|14
|15
|14
|15
|15
|14
|16
|16
|15
|17
|17
|16
|18
|18
|16
Clash ON!