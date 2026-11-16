Fresh off the line. Safety inspection pending.

The Builders have been busy down at the Titan Foundry, and the first thing rolling off the assembly line is Town Hall 19. The break room is restocked with new Magic Snacks, the Star Bonus is getting a full rework, and Emotes, plus a Prestige Shop give you new ways to flex. Hard hats on, Chief - It will all be ready for unboxing on November 16.

Let’s break down everything coming this update.

Town Hall 19

Dark body, metallic accents, and zero complaints filed with the Builders. Town Hall 19 is built to stand out.

Town Hall Troops

For the first time ever, your Town Hall can now be occupied and customized by troops of your choice, and they will even come out to defend your Town Hall when it is under attack

3 customization options are available at launch: Barbarian, Archer, or Wizard (you can also keep the original look if you like)

Everyone starts with the Barbarian option

Reach max level Wizard (15) to unlock the Wizard option, or max level Archer (15) to unlock the Archer option

Defending Town Hall troops deploy at the level you currently have them upgraded to. For Archer and Wizard, they will always be level 15, because that is the max level and is required to unlock the option to use them

Your choice is saved per layout, so different layouts can have different troops

Your profile shows the Town Hall troops of your main layout. Everywhere else in the game will display the original Town Hall

Squads

Nobody fights alone. Squads are fixed groups of troops that deploy together with one tap, and they give you more troops per housing space than deploying them one by one.

Squads are available at Town Hall 8 and above

Unlock Squads by building and upgrading the Squad Barracks. It has 12 levels, and gains 1 maximum level per Town Hall, from Town Hall 8 through Town Hall 19. Each level unlocks a new squad.

Squad members are the same level as the troops you’ve already upgraded. If your Dragons are level 3, the Dragons in your squad will be level 3

You can use Squads of mixed troops that include troops you haven't unlocked yet. Those yet to be unlocked troops will start at level 1

Squads deploy in formations with built-in delays, and every Squad has a formation tailored to it. In the Golem Witch Squad, for example, Golems deploy in a line first, then Witches deploy in a line behind them less than a second later. That way, defenses will target the Golems first

Squad upgrades are exclusive to Town Hall 19. Squads deployed in lower Town Halls will be at Squad Level 1

Squads gain an ability at Squad Level 2

Squads can not be donated

Squad Abilities

There are 6 abilities, and some are shared between different Squads.

Ability What it does Splash Resistance Area damage can damage only up to X units from the same Squad Stealthy Start Squad members are invisible for X seconds after deployment Trap Sense Squad members take X% less damage from traps Shielded Start Squad members are invulnerable for X seconds after deployment Focus Attack Squad members always share the same target Tantrum Squad members don’t lose their Tantrum ability from other members of the same Squad

Full List of Squads at Launch

Squad Unlocks at Composition Housing space Ability Barch Squad Town Hall 8 15 Barbarians, 15 Archers 15 Splash Resistance: 6 (5 at level 3) Giant Wizard Squad Town Hall 9 3 Giants, 5 Wizards 25 Splash Resistance: 5 (4 at level 3) Wall Breaker Squad Town Hall 10 5 Wall Breakers 8 Stealthy Start: 3 seconds (4 at level 3) Minion Squad Town Hall 11 8 Minions 12 Splash Resistance: 3 (2 at level 3) Balloon Squad Town Hall 12 4 Balloons 16 Trap Sense: 15% (20% at level 3) Golem Witch Squad Town Hall 13 1 Golem, 4 Witches 55 Splash Resistance: 3 (2 at level 3) Hog Rider Squad Town Hall 14 12 Hog Riders 48 Trap Sense: 30% (40% at level 3) Miner Squad Town Hall 15 10 Miners 48 Trap Sense: 30% (40% at level 3) Healer Squad Town Hall 16 1 Balloon, 5 Healers 70 Shielded Start: 2 seconds (3 at level 3) P.E.K.K.A Titan Squad Town Hall 17 1 P.E.K.K.A, 1 Electro Titan 46 (44 at level 3) Focus Attack Dragon Squad Town Hall 18 2 Dragons, 2 Dragon Riders 85 Shielded Start: 2 seconds (3 at level 3) Baby Dragon Squad Town Hall 19 3 Baby Dragons 26 (24 at level 3) Tantrum

New building counts

5th Air Defense

10th Spring Trap

+25 Walls (350 total)

2 Spiky Towers, 2 Firecracker Towers, and 1 Guardian Shrine

New Levels

(Troops, Siege Machines, and Spells)

Elixir Troops: Barbarian (14), Archer (15), Giant (15), Goblin (11), Wall Breaker (15), Balloon (14), Wizard (15), Healer (12), Dragon (14), P.E.K.K.A (14), Baby Dragon (13), Miner (13), Electro Dragon (10), Yeti (9), Dragon Rider (7), Electro Titan (6), Root Rider (5), Thrower (5), Meteor Golem (4)

Dark Elixir Troops: Minion (15), Hog Rider (16), Valkyrie (13), Golem (16), Witch (9), Lava Hound (9), Bowler (11), Headhunter (5), Druid (7), Ruin Witch (5)

Super Troops (follow their base troop): Super Barbarian (10), Super Archer (11), Super Giant (11), Sneaky Goblin (7), Super Wall Breaker (11), Rocket Balloon (10), Super Wizard (11), Super Dragon (12), Inferno Dragon (13), Super Miner (13), Super Yeti (9), Super Minion (12), Super Hog Rider (13), Super Valkyrie (13), Super Witch (9), Ice Hound (9), Super Bowler (11)

Siege Machines: Flame Flinger (6)

Spells: Healing Spell (13), Lightning Spell (14), Totem Spell (5), Poison Spell (13), Haste Spell (8), Bat Spell (9). Bat Spell level 9 summons 29 stronger level 2 Bats

(Heroes, Pets, and Guardians)

Heroes (Hero Hall level 13): Barbarian King (115), Archer Queen (115), Minion Prince (100), Grand Warden (90), Royal Champion (60), Dragon Duke (30). Each Hero’s ability gets a new level at its new max

Pets: Angry Jelly (15), available from Pet House level 12, so Town Hall 18 players get it too

Guardians: Smasher (10)

(Buildings, Defenses, Traps, and Walls)

Buildings: Town Hall (19), Clan Castle (15, +5 troop capacity, now 60), Laboratory (17), Hero Hall (13), Gold Storage (20), Elixir Storage (20), Dark Elixir Storage (14)

Resource buildings (from Town Hall 18): Gold Mine (18), Elixir Collector (18), Dark Elixir Drill (12)

Defenses: Air Defense (17), Hidden Tesla (18), X-Bow (14), Multi-Archer Tower (5), Multi-Gear Tower (4), Ricochet Cannon (5), Builder’s Hut (9)

Traps: Air Bomb (14), Skeleton Trap (6), Spring Trap (14)

Walls: level 20, with up to 150 Walls upgradable to level 20

New Signature Defense: Spiky Tower

Hit it and it hits back. Harder, if you brought something big. This Dark Elixir defense never attacks. Instead, every hit it takes sends a spike back at the attacker for a share of that attacker’s own max hitpoints. The safety warden has reviewed it and would rather not comment.

Spiky Tower Details

Wakes up when an enemy troop comes within 11 tiles, after a 1 second spin-up

Deals 6% (level 1) or 9% (level 2) of the attacker’s max hitpoints per hit

Melee hits, projectiles, and splash all trigger spikes

Spells and Hero Equipment abilities don’t trigger spikes

Freeze has no effect on it

The hit that destroys it doesn’t trigger a spike

Unlocks at Town Hall 19

Maximum building count: 2

Levels: 2

Hitpoints: 5,959 / 6,363

New Merged Defense: Firecracker Tower

Merge a max level Archer Tower (level 21) and a max level Scattershot (level 7) into the Firecracker Tower. Its rockets splash on impact and spray sparks behind their target, hitting both ground and air troops.

Firecracker Tower Details

Range: 10 tiles

Damage: 483 / 501 per rocket, every 1.8 seconds

Spark spray: up to 365 / 385 damage

Unlocks at Town Hall 19

Maximum building count: 2

Levels: 2

Hitpoints: 6,500 / 6,700

Guardian Shrine

At Town Hall 19, the Guardians get a home of their own! The Guardian Shrine is free and instant to place. It’s where you upgrade your Guardians and choose which one defends.

Town Hall 19 no longer houses your Guardian

Your chosen Guardian is now the default for every layout. It used to be tied to your Town Hall, so it came along with that building. Now it’s tied to the Shrine instead

Smasher can now be upgraded to level 10 at Town Hall 19 (+1,000 hitpoints and +50 DPS per level)

New Spell: Heroic Spell

Because every troop deserves a main character moment. Heroic Spell creates an area that makes your troops take less damage, move faster, and walk straight through Walls.

Heroic Spell Gameplay

Troops in the area take 34% / 36% / 38% / 40% less damage (level 1 / 2 / 3 / 4)

Troops in the area get +5 / +6 / +7 / +8 movement speed

Heroes, Hero pets, and troops that target a specific building type (Giants, Hog Riders, Balloons, and Wall Breakers, for example) get +2 / +3 / +3 / +4 movement speed instead

Ground troops in the area can walk through Walls

The spell lasts 9.75 / 10.75 / 11.75 / 12.75 seconds, and the area has a 5 tile radius

The boost keeps refreshing while troops stay in the area and wears off 1 second after they leave

It affects ground and air troops, including Heroes, pets, Clan Castle troops, and summoned units

It only affects attacking troops, never defending ones, and doesn’t affect Siege Machines or Totems

The speed boost doesn’t stack with Rage or Haste, so the fastest boost applies. It doesn’t change Rage’s damage boost

The damage reduction doesn’t stack with other damage-reduction effects like Grand Warden’s Heroic Torch or Eternal Tome. The strongest applies

Unlocks with a new Spell Factory level at Town Hall 17

4 levels: 2 at Town Hall 17, 1 at Town Hall 18, and 1 at Town Hall 19

New Magic Snacks

Clash is getting even tastier! The Foundry break room finally got a vending machine upgrade, and we’re adding new Magic Snacks to sweeten the limited-time rewards and spice up the new Star Bonus.

Battle Bake : A Sweet Treat that multiplies the Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir looted from your next Home Village Battle or Ranked Battle Battle Bakes come in 2x, 3x, and 4x varieties Battle Bakes of the same type stack by uses, so two 2x Battle Bakes give you 2 battles at 2x, not 1 battle at 4x

Loot Cart Lolly : A sticky snack that triples the loot saved in the next 3 Loot Carts when it’s collected. Works in Home Village only The loot is multiplied when you collect the cart, and each collection uses up 1 Lolly charge Storage limits still apply

Clan Castle Slice : A taste of greatness! Free reinforcements are added automatically to your next 3 Home Village or Ranked Battles

Star Bonus Snack: A Starring Snack that gives an extra daily Star Bonus in Home Village. Once activated, the extra Star Bonus is available for 48 hours. Works in Home Village only

Additional changes to Magic Snacks:

Clan Castle Cake now fills your Clan Castle automatically too, so there are fewer taps between you and the battle

Forgot to activate a Magic Snack from temporary storage before it expired? No more crumbs left behind. It now activates automatically the next time you log in

Star Bonus Rework

A bonus with no performance review attached. Star Bonus is no longer tied to the Ranked ladder, and rewards now scale with your Town Hall level instead. Same Town Hall, same rewards. We want more Chiefs reaching these rewards, Ore included, without having to climb to the top leagues first.

League Bonus doesn’t change. It stays exactly as it is, still tied to your Ranked League, and we have news on exclusive Ranked rewards further down.

Earn a Snack Pack at 2 stars and another at 5 stars. A Snack Pack is a chest filled with consumable Magic Snacks The 2-star Snack Pack is heavy on Battle Bakes The 5-star Snack Pack has a wider spread of snacks, and it’s the only place to find a Star Bonus Snack

Reach 5 stars to earn your full Star Bonus rewards: Loot (Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir) and Ore (Shiny, Glowy, and Starry)

Stars count from Casual, Ranked, and Revenge Battles in Home Village. Practice and Friendly Challenges don’t count

You can tap the info button on the attack screen to see the Star Bonus rewards for your Town Hall level, or for every Town Hall level

The Star Bonus still refreshes daily and stacks for 48 hours, just like before

Small UI changes have been made to the Battle button, attack screen, and Treasury

The League Rewards overview now shows only the League Bonus

What happens to your Star Bonus when you update: Everyone’s Star Bonus resets when they log in, with today’s Star Bonus plus one stacked.

Emotes

What are emotes?

The Foundry floor is loud, so say it with an emote. Emotes are short animated reactions you can fire off after a battle, in Clan Chat, and on the leaderboards. They’re purely cosmetic, so they won’t change how a battle plays out, but they will change how it feels when someone sends you a laughing Barbarian after a 3-star attack.

Emotes come in sets of 5. Collect the first 4 to unlock the bonus emote and complete that set

Every emote has a rarity, and that rarity decides where you can get it

You own the default set from the start. It unlocks after the initial in-game tutorial

Find your whole collection in the new Inventory, the Magic Items button’s new home. It has tabs for Magic Items and Emotes

Emotes you don’t own yet show as greyed out, and tapping one tells you where to find it

Where you can earn emotes:

Ranked Prestige Shop

Trader

Chests

Action Emotes:

Set these once in your Inventory and they fire automatically upon certain triggers.

Defensive : Shows when another player attacks your Home Village and earns 0, 1, 2, or 3 stars

Offensive : Automatically left for the defender when you attack another Home Village. You can also override the auto-selection at the end of an attack, if you want to customize your reaction for an individual attack

Leaderboards: Appears on the Ranked and Town Halls Leaderboards whenever you place in the top three

Where emotes can be seen:

Victory Screen (Casual and Ranked Battles only) and replays

Welcome Back Screen

Battle Log (Casual and Ranked)

Ranked Leaderboards

Town Halls Leaderboard

Clan Chat (where emotes work like stickers and have a short cooldown)

Ranked Prestige Shop

Your trophies finally have somewhere to go. At the end of each tournament, you’re “cashed out” for the trophies you earned in that tournament, then your trophies reset and are exchanged for Ranked Medals.

The cash out happens as part of the promotion and demotion flow, showing how many Ranked Medals you earned

You can earn up to 500 Ranked Medals per tournament in the lowest League, rising to 3,500 in the highest League below Legend League

Legend League cashes out every battle week, based on your Rank at the end of Sunday’s battle day:

Rank Ranked Medals Per Week 1–200 4 ,000 201–500 3 ,500 501–1,000 3,000 1,001–5,000 2,500 5,001+ 2,000

Spend Ranked Medals in the new Prestige Shop, a combination of the Ranked Shop, the Clan War League Shop, and the Fancy Shop

You must reach a certain League to purchase some items

League-exclusive emotes are the first items on the shelves, priced from 500 to 15,000 Ranked Medals depending on League

Ranked Medal capacity is capped by Town Hall level

Global Chat

Friendly Challenges

Global Chat just got a lot more to talk about. Friendly Challenges come to Global Chat with a twist: the challenge stays open after the first attack, and a leaderboard ranks everyone who takes it on.

Start a challenge from the challenge button beside the chat text box, same as Clan Chat

Friendly Challenges are Home Village only. If you’re in Builder Base or Clan Capital, an indicator points you home

Everyone can scout and attack at the same time

The leaderboard ranks stars first, then destruction percentage, then time taken

You can attack villages at your Town Hall level or higher, but not lower

Each player can attack each challenge up to 3 times

You can create up to 3 active challenges across all your groups combined

Each group can have up to 10 active challenges

Each challenge lasts 24 hours from creation. When it closes, no more attacks can be made, but the leaderboard, results, and replays stay viewable

Spectate active attacks, with up to 15 spectators at once

Watch Live appears if you have the chat group open when an attack starts. If you join later, you’ll see Replay instead

In very large groups, some live attacks may not appear for every member

Completed attacks can be replayed. Replays are lost after maintenance, as usual

Groups can disable challenges in group settings

Friendly Challenges work in Town Square too

Highlights Tab

Tap the star button at the top right of a chat group to open the new Highlights tab

It collects every Friendly Challenge in the group so none get buried in the feed

It’s a browse-and-react view, so there’s no compose bar

Manually highlighted posts come first, then auto-highlighted posts, newest first

Replay, Base, and Army Sharing

Show off the good stuff. You can now share attack and defense replays, base layouts, and army compositions into Global Chat groups, from the same screens you use for Clan Chat sharing: Battle Log, layout editor, and army training.

One share popup covers everything: copy link, QR code, Clan Chat, and chat groups

Your clan is always the first row, so Clan Chat and Global Chat sharing use the same flow

Custom messages and reactions work just like they do in Clan Chat

Army shares leave out temporary and event troops, same as Clan Chat

Replays that no longer exist show a “replay not available” message

You can opt out of receiving shared links in settings, same as Clan Chat

On-Device Translation

Messages in other game-supported languages now show a Translate link. Translation runs on your device through Google Translate, so no chat text leaves your device.

The first time you translate a language, a consent dialog asks, for example: “Translate (Finnish)?” and tells you about a one-time language pack download of up to 90 MB

Accept, and the message translates in place. Auto Translate then turns on for that language, so later messages can translate automatically

Translated messages carry a “translated by Google” label

Open a message’s context menu to show the original message, Turn off Auto Translate (language), or Turn on Auto Translate

Once you turn Auto Translate off for a language, it stays off. Translating a message manually won’t turn it back on

Translation is available in Global Chat only. Clan Chat, clan mail, and direct messages aren’t included in this release

Known limits:

Language detection can be unreliable on short or slang messages

Language packs pile up space on your device, one for each language you translate

Supercell ID Friends

Clash Friends are moving to Supercell ID Friends. Friends you add in Clash now appear in all Supercell games, and the other way around. You keep every friend you have today, and there’s nothing to do on your end.

There is now 1 friend list instead of 3. The separate in-game and Game Center friend lists are gone

Game Center friends now show up as Friend Suggestions with an Add Friend button

Add friends with a QR code, an invite link, or a Supercell ID Player ID

Every add is now a friend request

You can get online notifications for friends, and they respect your in-game notification toggles

Friendships are now checked by the server, so friend-only actions like invites can’t be faked

Other changes

Leaderboards

The Top Players leaderboard has been removed

Top Town Halls is now just Town Halls, with a filter for All Town Halls and a toggle between Global and Local

The new Town Halls Leaderboard covers everything Top Players did, all in one place

Ranked Promotion and Demotion

We’re adjusting the promotion and demotion percentages from Archer 2 through Electro Dragon 2 to keep the Ranked ladder competitive. Every other League stays the same.

League Promotion (Current) Promotion (New) Demotion (Current) Demotion (New) Archer 2 50% 40% 5% 10% Archer 1 40% 40% 5% 10% Wizard 2 50% 40% 10% 15% Wizard 1 40% 35% 10% 15% Valkyrie 3 35% 30% 10% 15% Valkyrie 2 50% 40% 10% 15% Valkyrie 1 40% 35% 10% 15% Witch 3 35% 30% 10% 15% Witch 2 50% 40% 10% 15% Witch 1 40% 35% 10% 15% Golem 3 35% 30% 10% 15% Golem 2 50% 35% 10% 20% Golem 1 40% 30% 10% 20% P.E.K.K.A 3 30% 30% 15% 20% P.E.K.K.A 2 50% 35% 15% 20% P.E.K.K.A 1 40% 30% 15% 20% Titan 3 30% 25% 15% 20% Titan 2 50% 35% 15% 20% Titan 1 40% 30% 15% 20% Dragon 3 30% 25% 15% 20% Dragon 2 25% 20% 15% 20% Dragon 1 25% 20% 15% 20% Electro Dragon 3 20% 20% 15% 20% Electro Dragon 2 20% 20% 15% 20%

Ranked Battle Modifiers are 5% tougher

Modifier Applies to Defense damage Defending Heroes Defending Guardians Attacking Heroes Legend I Ranked Legend I; CWL Legend +20% → +25% +20% → +25% +20% → +25% −20%, unchanged Legend II Ranked Legend II; CWL Titan I +15% → +20% +15% → +20% +10% → +15% −10% → −15% Legend III Ranked Legend III; CWL Titan II and III +10% → +15% +10% → +15% +5% → +10% −5% → −10% Esports / Hard Mode Hard Mode +25% → +30% +25% → +30% +20% → +25% −20% → −25%

Builder Base Matchmaking

Matchmaking now takes your strength into account, so low-level Builder Halls stop getting flattened by maxed Builder Hall 10s before their first coffee

It’s 100% strength-based at 0 trophies and gradually drops to 0% strength-based at 4,200 trophies

Card Collection

Trade requests now show how many duplicates you have of the requested card

Trade requests in Clan Chat now have a scroll indicator

Card Trades can no longer be completed with gems until you have 5 Home Village Builder’s Huts. This stops new accounts from being created just to complete trades

Balance and Economy Changes

Supercharges removed from every building that gets a new level: Air Defense, Hidden Tesla, X-Bow, Multi-Archer Tower, Multi-Gear Tower, Ricochet Cannon, Builder’s Hut, Gold Mine, Elixir Collector, and Dark Elixir Drill. Existing Supercharges on these are depleted, with a popup on login. Unfinished Supercharge upgrades are refunded in full. Completed ones are not

Town Hall 17 weapon is now a single level at full power (60 DPS), the same way the Town Hall 16 weapon was merged last year

Rage Gem and Life Gem now only affect up to 260 housing space worth of troops

Ruin Witch is no longer boosted by damage-only boosts (Rage Gem is the main interaction here)

Yeti and Super Yeti: the first Yetimites now spawn after 1,200 / 800 damage taken (was 600 / 400). The overall spawn rate is unchanged

Smasher upgrades to levels 2-5 are cheaper: 15M / 18M / 21M / 23M (were 18M / 22M / 26M / 28M). Other Guardian upgrades are also cheaper: 16.5M / 20M / 23M / 25M

Upgrade costs and times are reduced for Town Hall 16–18 content. 63 building and trap levels and about 230 troop, spell, Hero, Pet, and Guardian levels change. Most are cheaper and faster, but a few go up

Ore gem prices are lowered: Shiny Ore is about half price, Glowy Ore goes from 5 to 3 gems, and Starry Ore goes from 35 to 20 gems

Frost Flake (Royal Champion’s Epic Equipment) now also gives her +18 to +84 DPS across levels 1–27. Before, it gave no damage

Golemites are tougher: more HP at Golem levels 7-11 and 15 (2,040 → 2,120 at level 15) and 24 DPS at level 15 (was 22). The Golem itself is unchanged

Air Defense level 16 now has 2,050 HP (was 2,000)

Super Minions defending from the Clan Castle now have the same stats as attacking ones: level 10 has 2,100 HP (was 2,000), and levels 8-11 deal 10-15 less DPS (400 at level 11, was 415)

Builder’s Hut level 9 deploys a level 8 Defending Builder, who repairs 100 HP per second (was 95)

Quality of Life Changes

Re-engagement Loot Cart values have been adjusted to match the price cuts to early Town Hall level buildings over the past few years

Restored the classic XP level-up animation

The Event Tray now remembers its expanded or collapsed state during your session and reopens after you deselect a building or close temporary storage, unless you deliberately closed it

Builder Menu filters, sorting preferences, and expanded or collapsed Clan Chat War Cards now persist between sessions

Improved tutorial guidance for finding your XP bar and Settings in the Profile Menu

Inferno Artillery now uses its shorter description in the Builder Menu

Suggested upgrades now favor the most expensive affordable option when priorities are equal

“Other upgrades” now group by resource, show new items first, and prioritize recommendations over cost

Wall upgrades now follow your selected resource filter or appear under the resource you have more of

Bug Fixes

Pressing End Battle during the transition from stage 1 to stage 2 in Builder Base no longer kicks spectators out or breaks the replay

Live spectating a Builder Base battle that began while you were offline now works

Earthquake no longer damages recalled units

Rebuilding a Clan Capital ruin with Walls no longer leaves one Wall piece at the wrong visual level if you upgraded your Walls before rebuilding

Clan War replays invalidated by maintenance now show a grayed-out button instead of just not working

Kicking, demoting, or promoting someone from Clan Member view no longer closes the entire screen

Grand Warden positions himself more reliably after Recall Spell

Shift’s over, Chief.

Town Hall 19 is off the line, the snacks are stocked, and the safety warden has been assured everything is under control. Promise.

Clash On!