That’s right! Troops, Spells, and Siege Machines no longer require training to join your army, and Heroes no longer need to be healed. You can Clash anytime! This means that the Training Potion, Training Treat, and Training Boost perks have been removed, but don’t sweat it! A new Perk will take the Training Boost’s place on the Gold Pass track! Clash Anytime will arrive soon after the update drops! Legend League players will still retain their 8 battles a day, for now!

With no Training times, some matchmaking changes had to be made: