That’s right! Troops, Spells, and Siege Machines no longer require training to join your army, and Heroes no longer need to be healed. You can Clash anytime! This means that the Training Potion, Training Treat, and Training Boost perks have been removed, but don’t sweat it! A new Perk will take the Training Boost’s place on the Gold Pass track! Clash Anytime will arrive soon after the update drops! Legend League players will still retain their 8 battles a day, for now!
With no Training times, some matchmaking changes had to be made:
When you get a Shield, from either a Defense or purchase, a clone of your base enters the matchmaking pool. When this base is defeated, it is removed from matchmaking.
Attackers will get resources and Trophies from attacking clone bases, but the Defender will not lose any Trophies or resources.
Matchmaking will always prioritize real player bases. You’ll only be matched with clone bases when there are few available opponents to find.
Army Training got a “glow-up”! Say hello to Army Recipes! Army training has been upgraded with snazzy new UI and menus. Creating, editing, and sharing your armies is now easier and more fun than ever! Army Recipes will arrive March 27th.
This allergy-prone bat sneezes out ghastly Boogers that soak up damage and attack Buildings. When her Hero is defeated, Sneezy gets in on the action herself by attacking defenses! Unlock at Pet House level 11 (Town Hall 17).
This Dark Elixir Troop is bringing the heat! The Furnace doesn’t move when deployed, but will unleash Firemites as it takes damage that targets and burns Buildings! Unlock at Dark Barracks level 12 (Town Hall 15).
Get biceps that POP like Firemites from a Furnace with this Hero Equipment! The Noble Iron dumbbell is a new Common Equipment that boosts the speed, range, and power of Minion Prince’s first few projectiles. Upgrade this Equipment to increase the range, power, and the number of projectiles it boosts. Skipping leg day never felt this good! Unlock at Blacksmith Level 5 (Town Hall 12).
With Training Times gone, Donations will work a little differently. Now, you’ll spend Elixir or Dark Elixir, depending on the Troop/ Spell, when making Clan Castle Donations.
That’s not all, Clan Perks are switching up! The Donation request wait time is now set to 10 minutes for all players! With this in mind, perks for some Clan Levels have changed. They’re not just different, they're better!
Tier 1: Request Timer reduced to 10 minutes
Tier 2: Donation limit increase - Donate up to 10 Troops
Tier 3: Donation limit increase - Donate up to 2 Spells
Tier 4: Donation limit increase - Donate up to 15 Troops
Tier 6: Donation limit increase - Donate up to 25 Troops
Tier 7: Donation limit increase - Donate up to 3 Spells
Tier 8: Donation limit increase - Donate up to 40 Troops
While we’re at it, let’s go all out and save you even more time! The Donation Request Reduction Perk reduces the cooldown timer between Clan Caste Troop Requests. It comes with 3 levels:
Level 1: 30% Time reduction
Level 2: 60% Time reduction
Level 3: 80% Time reduction
These perks will replace the 3 Training Boost Perks on the Gold Pass reward track.
We see you Achievement hunters, and we’ve got just what you're looking for! New achievements for destroying Town Hall 16 and 17 Buildings are here:
Multi-Archer Tower Terminator
Ricochet Cannon Crusher
Firespitter Finisher
Multi-Gear Tower Trampler
New Building, Troop, Spell, Supercharge, and Pet levels for Town Hall 17 have landed. Oh! And Walls have gotten some attention, too. Get your Builders ready!
Building Levels
Army Camp: Level 13
Inferno Tower: Level 11
Builder’s Hut: Level 7
Monolith: Level 4
Dark Barracks: Level 12
Pet House: Level 11
Troop Levels
Yeti: Level 7
Golem: Level 14
Ice Golem: Level 9
Hog Rider: Level 14
Spell Levels
Bat Spell: Level 7
Pet Levels
Unicorn: Levels 11-15
New Supercharge Levels for Town Hall 17
Multi-Gear Tower
Inferno Tower
Builder’s Hut
Monolith
New Walls
Unlocked 75 more Wall pieces at level 18
Ah, quality of life improvements… beautiful.
Trophy Curve: To cater for the increased battle numbers the removal of Training times will bring, you will now earn and lose fewer Trophies in Home Village multiplayer attacks.The maximum number of Trophies you can win is 44. The maximum number of Trophies you can lose is 44.
Spam Attack Prevention: If you immediately try to find a new opponent after disconnecting from a battle, you’ll have to wait until that battle is over to search again.This is to prevent attack spamming, and will not affect Friendly Challenges, Practice Battles, or Clan War Battles.
Builder Gold and Builder Elixir rewards from Builder Base battles have been increased significantly for almost all Leagues.
The Wall Upgrader now allows you to select Walls based on your current Wall Ring inventory or your resource cap, whichever is highest.
The Wall Upgrader will now allow you to select all 325 walls at the same time.
Since Builders no longer spend their precious time removing obstacles, the Villagers have taken over the job.
Changing Grand Warden between Air and Ground mode in Challenge Levels no longer changes it for your Home Village army.
Improved the Troop Launcher projectile trail visuals.
Updated layout for the Hero Skin previews.
Removing presence of Hero Equipment in Pet preview screens.
Bringing balance to Clash, one update at a time.
Lava Pup, Ice Pup, and Lavaloon Pup housing space reduced from 2 to 1
Skeleton Trap Air Skeletons housing space reduced from 2 to 1
Yetimite housing space reduced from 3 to 1
Big Boy (Super Witch’s Giant Skeleton) housing space reduced from 20 to 10
Druid Bear form housing space reduced from 16 to 10
A number of cost and time reductions for Buildings, Traps, Troops, Spells, Hero, and Pet upgrades are here for various Town Halls!
We’ve stomped out a few more bugs!
Fixed issue with consent pop ups not displaying texts.
Fixed Issue with Gold Pass advert banner obscuring Supercharge info.
Fixed issue with the Builder Apprentice’s recurring task not triggering in certain instances.
Fixed Issue with inaccurate Supercharge level notifications.
Fixed issue with Troop info screen not displaying correct level in some instances if the Troop was upgraded via Gems.
Fixed issue with cosmetic offer prices disappearing after cancelling a purchase.
Fixed alignment issues with Skin prices in the Hero Hall preview.
Fixed League Shop notification issue.
Fixed issues with Practice Levels: Bowling with Witches and Yeti Smash.