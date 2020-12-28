ponta：



To be honest, I felt that there was a huge difference between Japan and the overseas professional teams at the World Championships in Germany in 2019. You lost during the first round then.



yuta14:



I did.



ponta：



However, this year you took second place. Was there anything special that you did to achieve that?



yuta14:



First of all, I was not satisfied with the result at all at that time. I didn’t really feel like we lost. It was more like we were still on the path to victory, instead of having taken a loss.



ponta：



I see. I watched it in-person in 2019, and you really didn’t seem to be satisfied. Did you change any of your methods going from being "on the path to victory" to "victory"?



yuta14:



Of course, we have changed, but the more important reason is that the environment surrounding us has changed. In 2019, we had few opportunities to fight with teams in other regions. Therefore, it was difficult to see the difference in skills between the world and ourselves.



ponta：



Understood.



yuta14:



However, the number of tournaments with prizes has increased since the end of last year's world championships. Regardless of scale, I won some of them and even defeated the clan that we lost to in Germany. “Oh, so we can win!” I feel like that confidence has led us to victory, more than it being that we changed our methods.



ponta：



Oh, that’s interesting.



yuta14:



So then it was like, "We could have won in 2019!” I was so frustrated! (laughs). And so that feeling became the motivation for me to continue on until the 2020 World Championships.



ponta：



I know it can be hard to stay motivated. The basis for your motivation is regret, right?



yuta14:



I’m still frustrated about 2019, even now.



ponta：



You got results in some tournaments, but you couldn't quite get a ticket to the finals in 2020.



yuta14:



Yes. My loss in 2019 kept dragging me down, so I couldn’t move on during the qualifiers. Thoughts like "It shouldn't be like this," kept me impatient. And so I thought that if I didn't make it to the finals in the last qualifiers, I would retire from the competitive scene.



ponta：



Oh, you were going to retire!? Did you think you had accomplished all of the things that you could have?



yuta14:



No, I had begun to doubt my skills. There was a time when I wasn't confident about my skills. If I couldn't win a qualifier, I was going to give up my career. I didn't tell my team members about this, though. Then I got into the finals and had a winning streak. So now it’s like, "Well, I won. What should I do next?"



ponta：



The moment when you won the qualifier during your assault was so dramatic! Were you nervous at the time?