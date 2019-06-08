Supercell logo
2019年6月8日
Blog – Clash of Clans

​【烏龜解說】CWL5月賽事

沒有跟上烏龜解說的精采直播，但也想看CWL精采進攻與陣型設計？

三天直播影片如下，現在就一起學習大神們的細膩操作！

並重溫熱血刺激的賽事吧！

【烏龜解說】CWL 5月第一天 A組（中文直播）
【烏龜解說】CWL 5月第二天 B組（中文直播）
【烏龜解說】CWL 5月決賽（中文直播）