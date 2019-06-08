Games
Back to Clash of Clans News
2019年6月8日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【烏龜解說】CWL5月賽事
沒有跟上烏龜解說的精采直播，但也想看CWL精采進攻與陣型設計？
三天直播影片如下，現在就一起學習大神們的細膩操作！
並重溫熱血刺激的賽事吧！
【烏龜解說】CWL 5月第一天 A組（中文直播）
【烏龜解說】CWL 5月第二天 B組（中文直播）
【烏龜解說】CWL 5月決賽（中文直播）