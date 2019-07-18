Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

2019年7月18日

維護遊戲公平
2019年7月11日

QueeN Walkers：CWL 6月線下資格賽冠軍陣型分享！
2019年7月6日

分享陣型教學！
2019年6月27日

​CWL 6月線下資格賽！中文直播預告！
2019年6月20日

6月更新：已知問題與修復
2019年6月13日

6月更新預告5（補充）：傳說聯盟盃段重製
