Announcing one final activity for Season II: California Regionals



As a special treat we have invited the top 5 players from the California Season II finals to an online tournament, to find out who is the king of The Golden State.

Tune in on Wednesday September 12 at 7pm PT to BBXH and Fullfrontage, who will be covering the action where City Champs Backstabx, GILGAMESH, StJtB, General NX and runners-up will battle it out online.

---



The Season II Finals have concluded - behold the new City Champions:



Orange County: Backstabx

Silicon Valley: General NX

London: Gabry

Helsinki: Tri minikieli

Toronto: Kyle

Los Angeles: GILGAMESH

San Francisco: StJtB

Head on over to instagram and twitter to celebrate these amazing players with us!

---

Who’s the King of your city? It could be YOU!

City Championships are back... now with even more cities and prestige!

During the last few months, players from Los Angeles, San Francisco and Toronto fought bravely to become Kings of their city. Now expanding to London, Helsinki, Silicon Valley and Orange County: Clash Nights City Championships Season 2 is here!

Join the championships in-person at local Clash Nights - look for "City Championships" in the Meetups tab, in-game, next to News Royale. You can duel face-to-face at these fun, free events to win prizes. Clash Nights Beta and the Meetups tab are live in California, Canada, Hong Kong, Finland and the UK.

Win the City Championship and walk your city streets blinged-out with a City Champion Gold Medal around your neck, and not to mention 14,000 Gems!

Plus, at every event, one lucky winner will earn 1,000 Gems just for participating!