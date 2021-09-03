For the next 4 weeks, the community will be voting for which Party Game Modes will be available to play.
This week, you'll be voting on a Classic 1v1 Mode!
To help you make a decision, we've broken them down, so you know how each of the modes works:
DOUBLE ELIXIR DRAFT
You and your opponent draft pick cards and then head into battle with the Elixir pumping twice as fast!
SUDDEN DEATH
Double Elixir is pumping as soon as the game starts, and the first to take out their opponent's tower wins!
RAMP UP
Ramp Up becomes more and more hectic throughout the battle... 1x, 2x, and eventually 3x Elixir!
The winning mode will be active on Monday 6th September (for 7 days) along with the brand new season!
Now, go vote!