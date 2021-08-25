Supercell logo
25 Aug 2021
Blog – Clash Royale

Creator Spotlight: Morten!

  • Hey Morten! Can you introduce yourself to the players?

I am Morten, 20 Years Old, and I am from Hannover, Germany.

I started playing Clash Royale back in 2016.

I was grinding Clash of clans a lot and saw supercell releasing a new Game.

So I tried it out and just stuck to it since then.


  • How long have you been creating content/streaming?

I started putting effort into content creation in mid-2019 and started streaming regularly and bringing content on my german channel.

My English channel started at the end of 2019 after the CRL World Finals.

Now I am streaming and release new videos every day on my German and English channels!

  • What do you particularly enjoy in Clash Royale?

I really like the fact that you can play everywhere on your phone.

I play when I am waiting for appointments or even in the bathroom. 🚽

Being able to compete against everyone in the world and the games being so fast makes it insane!

  • What is your current favorite card to play and why?

I really enjoy playing skeletons because I feel like you can get so much potential out of them - for just 1 elixir!

I am a big fan of playing cycle decks, and they fit in almost every deck.

  • What's your best memory in Clash Royale?

Mhm, there a ton. Winning CRL West in 2019, going back to back to worlds, but I am sure the best memory will come in the future.

  • Any tips or advice for players

    ?

Just enjoy the game as much as you can and take a break if you're not enjoying it.

You will just get better at something if you have fun doing it!

  • What's your favorite video you've made to date?

I think my "Fastest Deck in Clash Royale Ever "Video was my best yet.

I had so much fun recording it, and the games were just incredible!

Video

  • What is your creator code?

My Creator Code is "Morten".

Thanks to everyone who is supporting me or even just following me on my socials!

  • Anything else you'd like to say?

Clash Royale changed my life, and I am really happy with the current improvements to the game.

I appreciate everyone watching and supporting me every day; it means the world to me!


