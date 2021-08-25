Hey Morten! Can you introduce yourself to the players?
I am Morten, 20 Years Old, and I am from Hannover, Germany.
I started playing Clash Royale back in 2016.
I was grinding Clash of clans a lot and saw supercell releasing a new Game.
So I tried it out and just stuck to it since then.
How long have you been creating content/streaming?
I started putting effort into content creation in mid-2019 and started streaming regularly and bringing content on my german channel.
My English channel started at the end of 2019 after the CRL World Finals.
Now I am streaming and release new videos every day on my German and English channels!
What do you particularly enjoy in Clash Royale?
I really like the fact that you can play everywhere on your phone.
I play when I am waiting for appointments or even in the bathroom. 🚽
Being able to compete against everyone in the world and the games being so fast makes it insane!
What is your current favorite card to play and why?
I really enjoy playing skeletons because I feel like you can get so much potential out of them - for just 1 elixir!
I am a big fan of playing cycle decks, and they fit in almost every deck.
What's your best memory in Clash Royale?
Mhm, there a ton. Winning CRL West in 2019, going back to back to worlds, but I am sure the best memory will come in the future.
Any tips or advice for players
?
Just enjoy the game as much as you can and take a break if you're not enjoying it.
You will just get better at something if you have fun doing it!
What's your favorite video you've made to date?
I think my "Fastest Deck in Clash Royale Ever "Video was my best yet.
I had so much fun recording it, and the games were just incredible!
What is your creator code?
My Creator Code is "Morten".
Thanks to everyone who is supporting me or even just following me on my socials!
Anything else you'd like to say?
Clash Royale changed my life, and I am really happy with the current improvements to the game.
I appreciate everyone watching and supporting me every day; it means the world to me!
You can support Morten by using the code Morten in the shop, and by following him on: