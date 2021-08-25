Hey Morten! Can you introduce yourself to the players?

I am Morten, 20 Years Old, and I am from Hannover, Germany.



I started playing Clash Royale back in 2016.



I was grinding Clash of clans a lot and saw supercell releasing a new Game.



So I tried it out and just stuck to it since then.







How long have you been creating content/streaming?

I started putting effort into content creation in mid-2019 and started streaming regularly and bringing content on my german channel.



My English channel started at the end of 2019 after the CRL World Finals.



Now I am streaming and release new videos every day on my German and English channels!



What do you particularly enjoy in Clash Royale?

I really like the fact that you can play everywhere on your phone.



I play when I am waiting for appointments or even in the bathroom. 🚽



Being able to compete against everyone in the world and the games being so fast makes it insane!



What is your current favorite card to play and why?

I really enjoy playing skeletons because I feel like you can get so much potential out of them - for just 1 elixir!



I am a big fan of playing cycle decks, and they fit in almost every deck.



What's your best memory in Clash Royale?

Mhm, there a ton. Winning CRL West in 2019, going back to back to worlds, but I am sure the best memory will come in the future.



Any tips or advice for players ?



Just enjoy the game as much as you can and take a break if you're not enjoying it.



You will just get better at something if you have fun doing it!



What's your favorite video you've made to date?

I think my "Fastest Deck in Clash Royale Ever "Video was my best yet.



I had so much fun recording it, and the games were just incredible!

