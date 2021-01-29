Another year, another reminder about fair play in Clash Royale!
With Clash Royale League 2021 taking place in-game using the global leaderboard we are ensuring that all players adhere to the Supercell Fair Play Policy and Terms of Service.
Players will be subject to manual checks by our Fair Play team which can result in bans for those players who break our Terms of Service.
Our goal is to make these decisions fairly, so there are many factors that we take into consideration when deciding whether or not to ban an account. Here are a few key things to know:
If you have shared your account with
ANYONE
in the past two months (two in-game
Seasons), we may suspend the account, which would disqualify it from current tournaments.
If you have obtained a significant amount of Gems from anywhere other than the official Clash Royale in-game Shop, your account may be banned.
If you have purchased your account from a 3rd party (a friend, an anime PFP twitter account etc.), your account is very likely to be banned.
While we might extend the benefit of the doubt on first-time offenses, repeat offenses will lead to a permanent disqualification from Clash Royale League and other Supercell esports, as well as a potential permanent ban from the game itself.
Be a champion in the Clash Royale community... make sure you play fair and have fun!