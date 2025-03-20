Supercell logo
20 Mar 2025
Blog – Clash Royale

Retro Royale Showdown: Boomers vs. Zoomers

Clash of Generations: Boomers vs. Zoomers!

We've brought together 10 legendary players from the game's history to face off in an epic tournament!

Who will come out on top?

DATE & TIME

📅 March 22 | ⏰ 15:00 UTC

Save the date and tune in for a showdown between Clash Royale’s past and present!

FORMAT

During this special event, players will compete using only the first 80 cards introduced in Clash Royale!

Evolutions? Champions? Tower Troops? Not this time!

REWARDS

Watching the event LIVE means rewards!

QR codes will regularly appear on the screen, giving viewers the chance to claim special prizes while enjoying the action.

  • 30 min in: Common Lucky Drop 

  • 60 min in: Giant Chest 

  • 90 min in: Magic Chest 

  • 120 min in: Epic Lucky Drop

  • 150 min in: Mega Lightning Chest

TEAMS

Two teams. Ten legendary players. One team celebrating the past, the other shaping the future.

Team Boomers 

  • Surgical Goblin

  • Morten

  • Ruben

  • Pompeyo

  • Sergio Ramos

Team Zoomers

  • Mohamed Light

  • Taa

  • Lucas

  • Pedro

  • Ryley

📺 HOW TO WATCH

Catch all the action LIVE on the official Clash Royale channels or from your favorite creators!

See you on March 22,

The Clash Royale Team