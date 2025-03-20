Clash of Generations: Boomers vs. Zoomers!
We've brought together 10 legendary players from the game's history to face off in an epic tournament!
Who will come out on top?
📅 March 22 | ⏰ 15:00 UTC
Save the date and tune in for a showdown between Clash Royale’s past and present!
During this special event, players will compete using only the first 80 cards introduced in Clash Royale!
Evolutions? Champions? Tower Troops? Not this time!
Watching the event LIVE means rewards!
QR codes will regularly appear on the screen, giving viewers the chance to claim special prizes while enjoying the action.
30 min in: Common Lucky Drop
60 min in: Giant Chest
90 min in: Magic Chest
120 min in: Epic Lucky Drop
150 min in: Mega Lightning Chest
Two teams. Ten legendary players. One team celebrating the past, the other shaping the future.
Surgical Goblin
Morten
Ruben
Pompeyo
Sergio Ramos
Mohamed Light
Taa
Lucas
Pedro
Ryley