We have made the decision to move all our social pages to one location (for each of our social media pages) for all future social media posts.
This decision only concerns social media pages, we are not cutting off our relation with local communities and will still be attentive to all our players, with the help of Supercell Creators and local Community Managers.
With many social platforms having “translate” features in today's age, it allows us to have the whole community involved in discussions in one place!