Top players from the Open Play phase are about to battle to determine the Top 8 players from each region. Those players will then move on to the round robin phase of Spring Season.

During Bracket Play, players battle over 8 unique bracketed tournaments (1 per day), where only one player advances from each bracket.

THE FORMAT

Bracket Play tournaments are hosted on the Smash.gg tournament platform.

For North America and Europe, each day’s Bracket Play tournament holds up to 1024 participants. In Latin America, tournaments hold up to 512 participants.

All Bracket Play participants must win a best-of-three match to advance in each round of the bracket. Brackets are single elimination. There are no restrictions on decks, and players may switch their decks as desired between matches. For more details on Bracket Play, check our detailed Competition Procedures and Rules.





WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A PLAYER WINS?

The winner of each of the 8 bracket play tournaments in each region will advance to the Top 8 phase of their region!

Within an hour of your victory, a Crown Championship league admin will get in touch with you over email and phone to arrange next steps, including travel details for Phase 3 and 4.

During Phase 3: Top 8, players will battle over three weekends in head-to-head Round Robin format.