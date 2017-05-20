The second phase of the Crown Championship has begun!
Starting today, May 20th, through May 27th, players in Europe, North America, and Latin America will compete in a series of Bracket Play tournaments. These players have advanced through Open Play and earned the right to compete for Top 8 slots in the Round Robin for Spring Season.
Read on to find out how to watch Bracket Play!
Phase 2: Bracket Play
Top players from the Open Play phase are about to battle to determine the Top 8 players from each region. Those players will then move on to the round robin phase of Spring Season.
During Bracket Play, players battle over 8 unique bracketed tournaments (1 per day), where only one player advances from each bracket.
THE FORMAT
Bracket Play tournaments are hosted on the Smash.gg tournament platform.
For North America and Europe, each day’s Bracket Play tournament holds up to 1024 participants. In Latin America, tournaments hold up to 512 participants.
All Bracket Play participants must win a best-of-three match to advance in each round of the bracket. Brackets are single elimination. There are no restrictions on decks, and players may switch their decks as desired between matches. For more details on Bracket Play, check our detailed Competition Procedures and Rules.
WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A PLAYER WINS?
The winner of each of the 8 bracket play tournaments in each region will advance to the Top 8 phase of their region!
Within an hour of your victory, a Crown Championship league admin will get in touch with you over email and phone to arrange next steps, including travel details for Phase 3 and 4.
During Phase 3: Top 8, players will battle over three weekends in head-to-head Round Robin format.
We’ve partnered with content creators to allow the best of the Bracket Play tournaments to be streamed live online! You can watch the final rounds of each day of Bracket Play live to see who will advance to your favorite region’s Top 8.
Look at the broadcast schedule below to find the best time to watch. The tournament portion of the broadcasts below will last approximately 2 hours. Subscribe to the channels below now to get notifications when they go live!
EUROPE:
English Broadcast:
Saturday, 5/20/17 - Enchatin
Sunday, 5/21/17 - Mautic
Monday, 5/22/17 - Mautic
Tuesday, 5/23/17 - MonsterDFace
Wednesday, 5/24/17 - AbePlaysGames
Thursday, 5/25/17 - MonsterDFace
Friday, 5/26/17 - Oden11
Saturday, 5/27/17 - Hazard
NORTH AMERICA:
English Broadcast:
Saturday, 5/20/17 - AbePlaysGames
Sunday, 5/21/17 - AbePlaysGames
Monday, 5/22/17 - Hazard
Tuesday, 5/23/17 - Enchatin
Wednesday, 5/24/17 - SirTag
Thursday, 5/25/17 - Hazard
Friday, 5/26/17 - ColtonW
Saturday, 5/27/17 - Enchatin
LATIN AMERICA:
English Broadcast:
You can check out the brackets for each day live on Smash.gg.
EUROPE
Day 1 - Saturday, 5/20/17, 8:00 AM PDT, UTC-7
Day 2 - Sunday, 5/21/17, 8:00 AM PDT, UTC-7
Day 3 - Monday, 5/22/17, 7:30 AM PDT, UTC-7
Day 4 - Tuesday, 5/23/17, 7:30 AM PDT, UTC-7
Day 5 - Wednesday, 5/24/17, 7:30 AM PDT, UTC-7
Day 6 - Thursday, 5/25/17, 7:30 AM PDT, UTC-7
Day 7 - Friday, 5/26/17, 8:00 AM PDT, UTC-7
Day 8 - Saturday, 5/27/17, 8:00 AM PDT, UTC-7
NORTH AMERICA
Day 1 - Saturday, 5/20/17, 5:00 PM PDT, UTC-7
Day 2 - Sunday, 5/21/17, 5:00 PM PDT, UTC-7
Day 3 - Monday, 5/22/17, 3:00 PM PDT, UTC-7
Day 4 - Tuesday, 5/23/17, 3:00 PM PDT, UTC-7
Day 5 - Wednesday, 5/24/17, 3:00 PM PDT, UTC-7
Day 6 - Thursday, 5/25/17, 3:00 PM PDT, UTC-7
Day 7 - Friday, 5/26/17, 5:00 PM PDT, UTC-7
Day 8 - Saturday, 5/27/17, 5:00 PM PDT, UTC-7
LATIN AMERICA
Day 1 - Saturday, 5/20/17, 1:00 PM PDT, UTC-7
Day 2 - Sunday, 5/21/17, 1:00 PM PDT, UTC-7
Day 3 - Monday, 5/22/17, 11:30 AM PDT, UTC-7
Day 4 - Tuesday, 5/23/17, 11:30 AM PDT, UTC-7
Day 5 - Wednesday, 5/24/17, 11:30 AM PDT, UTC-7
Day 6 - Thursday, 5/25/17, 11:30 AM PDT, UTC-7
Day 7 - Friday, 5/26/17, 1:00 PM PDT, UTC-7
Day 8 - Saturday, 5/27/17, 1:00 PM PDT, UTC-7
Have any additional questions? Use the official Crown Championship Support Page to get in touch.
Follow us on Twitter to get moment-by-moment updates on the best moments from the Bracket Play phase!