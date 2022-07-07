There are two portions to the official 2022 competition, starting with the Clash Royale League Qualifiers on 6 August.
Players who make it through Qualifiers will be matching up with the top players in the world for Clash Royale League World Finals!
Do you think you have what it takes to compete with the best of the best?
We’ve got you covered with all of the important details here!
This year’s Clash Royale League World Finals will be a 16-player double elimination tournament in Helsinki, Finland on 23-25 September! To compete players must win a Golden Ticket through Community Tournaments, or through the Clash Royale League Qualifiers.
Anyone at least 16-years old can compete for a spot in World Finals through the Clash Royale League Qualifiers, starting with the 20-Win Challenge appearing in-game on 6 August.
Successfully completing the 20-Win Challenge will qualify players for the next stage of the Clash Royale League Qualifiers, which is a total of five (5) stages.
The 16 players who qualify for World Finals will compete in a double elimination bracket in front of a live audience in Helsinki, Finland!
For more information on the Clash Royale League 2022, check out the most recent blog post in the Esports Tab, or by VISITING THIS LINK!
It wouldn’t be the Clash Royale League World Finals without a MASSIVE prize pool! This year, players will compete in front of a live audience for a prize pool of over $1,000,000, with first prize bringing home $250,000!