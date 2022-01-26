Before anything else, we wanted to say THANK YOU for a fantastic 2021 CRL.

We saw thousands of talented players competing each month on the leaderboard to reach the top, showcasing their talent and providing the best Clash Royale action we could hope for.



Since the start of CRL in 2018, we've received incredible support from the community, which has been a driving force for us to keep pushing and making improvements.



And 2022 is another year to improve!