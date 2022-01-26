Before anything else, we wanted to say THANK YOU for a fantastic 2021 CRL.
We saw thousands of talented players competing each month on the leaderboard to reach the top, showcasing their talent and providing the best Clash Royale action we could hope for.
Since the start of CRL in 2018, we've received incredible support from the community, which has been a driving force for us to keep pushing and making improvements.
And 2022 is another year to improve!
For years, many community-organized competitions have populated the Clash Royale competitive landscape. This past year, we supported over 35 tournaments (global and local).
The passion, quality, and excitement of these competitions are incredible. For 2022, we have decided to strengthen this support by fully integrating some tournaments into the official CRL path.
Two different routes are possible:
Over the course of the year, up to 8 major tournaments hosted by the community will offer the winners a Golden Ticket straight to the CRL World Finals. These names will be familiar to you if you follow the Clash Royale competitive scene:
Bernard Chong Cup
Queso Cup
ESL
Royale MSTRS
TBA*
TBA
TBA
TBA
*To Be Announced
All Golden Ticket Tournaments will be played in 1v1 Duels mode.
Each tournament will have a prize pool of $50,000.
The first Golden Ticket Tournament will happen at the end of February! More info about it coming soon.
The 6 weeks of Clash Royale League is a brand new, never-seen-before format!
We cannot share many details right now, and we promise we will work on a better name, but it will consist of one big 6-week in-game event starting in August, in which any player will have the opportunity to qualify for the World Finals through special challenges and tournaments.
At the end of the CRL season, 16 players will take part in the World Finals.
8 qualified through the Golden Ticket Tournaments
8 through the 6 weeks of CRL event.
They will also take place earlier than the previous years, from September 23rd to 25th.
In addition to the Golden Ticket Tournaments now being part of the official CRL journey, we will also double our support for all third-party and community-driven tournaments, no matter the format.
Our goal is to amplify and empower the community projects, local or global, and provide all players with more opportunities to take part in the competitive scene.
Watch our TV Royale Special where we talked about the new format and our goals for CRL this year!
We can’t tell you how excited we are for this new format to start, and working hand-in-hand with the Community!
To stay up to date with the latest information, follow us on Twitter @EsportsRoyaleEN, on Instagram @EsportsRoyale, and check out the Clash Royale Esports Website!
As always, thank you for watching and supporting the Clash Royale League!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team