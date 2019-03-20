Prove your skill and see if you’ve got what it takes to be a Clash Royale pro player!

Millions of players will compete, few will be able to claim 20 wins!

CRL 20-Win Challenge



Live from: March 21-26 (PST)

Your goal: get 20 wins in one run



3 losses and you’re out



3 free entries, 10 gems reentry after that



Build your own deck



Challenge capped card levels (9)



Complete the CRL 20 win Challenge and you’ll instantly be eligible for two online tournament qualifiers:



1) CRL Qualifiers – the next step for your chance at joining a CRL team.



2) WCG qualifiers – your shot at competing and representing your region at WCG 2019 Xi’an.

More info: CRL Q&A and WCG 2019