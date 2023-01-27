The Clash Royale League is back for yet another year of high level competition! Are you ready for the best year of Clash Royale League?

With a new format, a total of 1.3 million USD on the line and some epic matches to be played, this year's Clash Royale League is set up to be better than ever!

In 2023 we’ve decided to take the best of the 2021 and 2022 CRL formats, and combine them to make a perfect combination!

2023 is all about accessibility to everyone where both consistency and excellence is rewarded.