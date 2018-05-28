Clash Royale League's Fall Season matches are just around the corner! We kicked off the Fall Season by introducing the European and North American teams, and are now honored to introduce the Latin American regional teams - made up of players from Central and South America!

Once again, a HUGE thank you to all of the esports organizations that showed interest in CRL's LATAM region. We appreciate the amount of enthusiasm and support coming from both the organizations and our passionate players.

Without further ado - here are your Latin American CRL Teams for 2018!