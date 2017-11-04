The ESWC PGW Clash Royale Finale will start with a round robin stage composed of 8 groups of 6 players. It will be played from November 2nd - 3rd!

The first two players of each group will be qualified in the winners bracket, while the players ranked 3rd and 4th of each group will be qualified in the lower bracket of the double elimination bracket. Players ranked 5th and 6th of each group will be eliminated from the tournament.

All the matches from the round robin to the double elimination bracket stages will be played in a best-of-five format.

For more information on the 8 groups or 48 players, check here!

Tournament Schedule (UTC +1)

Group 1-4: Thursday, November 2nd



Round robin stage matches: 10:30am to 6:00pm

Group 5-8: Friday, November 3rd

Round robin stage matches: 9:30am to 6:00pm

Playoffs: Saturday, November 4th

Round robin stage matches: 9:00am to 6:00pm

For more information, please visit ESWC Clash Royale here.

See you in the Arena!