The Fall Season of Crown Championship has come to an end with two champions crowned from Europe and North America!
The winners are:
North America: MusicMaster (US)
Europe: loupanji (France)
Fall Season Final Matches
Find out the winning decks and get ready to the World Finals, by watching these nail biting final matches of the Fall Season.
Crown Championship World Finals
One player will be crowned as world's best Clash Royale player!
Be sure to watch these champions battle other finalists for the ultimate victory at the Crown Championship World Finals, on December 3rd!
Get tickets to the World Finals!
There are still tickets left with exclusive merchandise!
See you in the WORLD FINALS Arena,
The Clash Royale Team