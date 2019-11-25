Fantasy Royale is back for the 2019 Clash Royale League World Finals… and this time, everyone’s a winner!

Earn a FREE EMOTE and GEMS by simply playing Fantasy Royale!

From Nov 25 through Dec 7, create a fantasy team inside the esports tab for your chance to win up to 1,000 Gems and qualify for a FREE EMOTE.

NOTE: you must create a Fantasy Royale team before Dec 7 in order to qualify for the FREE EMOTE and Gems reward.

What is Fantasy Royale?