Fantasy Royale is back for the 2019 Clash Royale League World Finals… and this time, everyone’s a winner!
Earn a FREE EMOTE and GEMS by simply playing Fantasy Royale!
From Nov 25 through Dec 7, create a fantasy team inside the esports tab for your chance to win up to 1,000 Gems and qualify for a FREE EMOTE.
NOTE: you must create a Fantasy Royale team before Dec 7 in order to qualify for the FREE EMOTE and Gems reward.
What is Fantasy Royale?
Create your own fantasy team of four CRL World Finals players
Watch and track their performance during the the
Score Crowns for every Crown your fantasy players earn
Win rewards!
The goal of Fantasy Royale is to collect the max number of Crowns possible. You get Crowns whenever a player from your fantasy team scores a Crown during the CRL World Finals!
Who gets rewards?
All Fantasy Royale players will get a FREE EMOTE just for playing!
All Fantasy Royale players will win Gems… the amount just depends on how many Crowns you score! The top Crown score will earn 1,000 Gems, with the rest of the scores earning the following:
Top score: 1,000 Gems
Next 10% of scores: 500 Gems
Next 15% of scores: 250 Gems
Next 50% of scores 100 Gems
Bottom 25% of scores: 25 Gems
NOTE: all rewards (Emote and Gems) will be delivered shortly after the CRL World Finals are over! It could take a few days, so please be patient!
The 2019 Clash Royale League World Finals will take place LIVE in Los Angeles on December 7 at 12pm PT.
