17 Sept 2019
Fantasy Royale is BACK!

Do you have what it takes to create the best Clash Royale League fantasy team?

We’ve brought fantasy sports to the Clash Royale League with Fantasy Royale, starting on September 21 (for CRL West), inside the in-game Esports tab!

NOTE: you must create a Fantasy Royale deck for your region before the date above! You will not be able to join Fantasy Royale after this date!

What is Fantasy Royale?

  • Create your own team of four CRL players

  • Watch and track their performance during CRL broadcasts

  • Score Crowns for every Crown your fantasy players earn

  • Trade fantasy players throughout the season

  • Win rewards

Scoring & Rewards

The goal of Fantasy Royale is to collect the most amount of Crowns possible. You get Crowns whenever a CRL player from your fantasy team scores a Crown during the season!

You’ll have the option to trade players from your fantasy team once a week - be strategic about this, as you’ll want the best-Crown-earning CRL players on your team!

Keep in mind, you’ll only score Crowns if the CRL player is on your team when they earn them - that means you won’t retroactively get a CRL player’s Crowns if they weren’t part of your team when they earned the Crowns!

Who gets rewards? All Fantasy players with the top 1st, 2nd and 3rd place scores will get the following rewards:

  • 1st Place: 1,000 Gems

  • 2nd Place: 500 Gems

  • 3rd Place: 250 Gems

Timelines:

  • CRL West

    Fantasy Royale starts September 21

  • CRL China

    Fantasy Royale starts September 20

  • CRL Asia

    Fantasy Royale starts September 19

NOTE: you must create a Fantasy Royale deck for your region before the date above! You will not be able to join Fantasy Royale after these dates!

Where to watch CRL West?

Watch every Saturday and Sunday 10am PT: YouTube.com/EsportsRoyale

Good luck, trade wisely and may the best fantasy team win!

The Clash Royale Team