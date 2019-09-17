Do you have what it takes to create the best Clash Royale League fantasy team?
We’ve brought fantasy sports to the Clash Royale League with Fantasy Royale, starting on September 21 (for CRL West), inside the in-game Esports tab!
NOTE: you must create a Fantasy Royale deck for your region before the date above! You will not be able to join Fantasy Royale after this date!
What is Fantasy Royale?
Create your own team of four CRL players
Watch and track their performance during CRL broadcasts
Score Crowns for every Crown your fantasy players earn
Trade fantasy players throughout the season
Win rewards
The goal of Fantasy Royale is to collect the most amount of Crowns possible. You get Crowns whenever a CRL player from your fantasy team scores a Crown during the season!
You’ll have the option to trade players from your fantasy team once a week - be strategic about this, as you’ll want the best-Crown-earning CRL players on your team!
Keep in mind, you’ll only score Crowns if the CRL player is on your team when they earn them - that means you won’t retroactively get a CRL player’s Crowns if they weren’t part of your team when they earned the Crowns!
Who gets rewards? All Fantasy players with the top 1st, 2nd and 3rd place scores will get the following rewards:
1st Place: 1,000 Gems
2nd Place: 500 Gems
3rd Place: 250 Gems
CRL West
Fantasy Royale starts September 21
CRL China
Fantasy Royale starts September 20
CRL Asia
Fantasy Royale starts September 19
Watch every Saturday and Sunday 10am PT: YouTube.com/EsportsRoyale
Good luck, trade wisely and may the best fantasy team win!
The Clash Royale Team