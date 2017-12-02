On December 3rd, 2017 the best Clash Royale players in the world – from North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and more – will be making history.

From over 27 million participants, 16 competitors remain... and only ONE can wear the Golden Crown!



Who will bring home $150,000 and be the first ever Clash Royale Crown Champion?

Watch LIVE on Dec 3, 10am GMT here!

Here are your finalists: