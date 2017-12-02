Supercell logo
2 Dec 2017
Blog – Clash Royale

Introducing the Finalists

On December 3rd, 2017 the best Clash Royale players in the world – from North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and more – will be making history.

From over 27 million participants, 16 competitors remain... and only ONE can wear the Golden Crown!

Who will bring home $150,000 and be the first ever Clash Royale Crown Champion?

Watch LIVE on Dec 3, 10am GMT here!

Here are your finalists:

North America

Latin America

Europe

China

Southeast Asia

Japan

Republic of Korea

Rest of the World

Invitational

Watch the Clash Royale World Finals LIVE on December 3rd at 10am GMTand support your favourite player!

See you in the WORLD FINALS Arena,
The Clash Royale Team