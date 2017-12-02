On December 3rd, 2017 the best Clash Royale players in the world – from North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and more – will be making history.
From over 27 million participants, 16 competitors remain... and only ONE can wear the Golden Crown!
Who will bring home $150,000 and be the first ever Clash Royale Crown Champion?
Watch LIVE on Dec 3, 10am GMT here!
Here are your finalists:
North America
Latin America
Europe
China
Southeast Asia
Japan
Republic of Korea
Rest of the World
Invitational
Watch the Clash Royale World Finals LIVE on December 3rd at 10am GMT - and support your favourite player!
See you in the WORLD FINALS Arena,
The Clash Royale Team