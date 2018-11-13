From 25 million 20-win Challenge participants... to the final 6 teams competing for their shot at the World Championship title in Tokyo.

Tune in on Dec 1 11am JST (that's Nov 30 6pm PST/9pm EST) to witness the first-ever Clash Royale League World Champion team being crowned in front of a live audience in Tokyo, Japan!

Now without further ado, meet the 6 teams representing the 5 CRL regions from around the world!