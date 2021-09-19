The Clash Royale League World Finals return from Dec. 3rd to 5th! The best players will compete for the title of CRL World Champion and a piece of the $1,020,000 prize pool!

Every month since February, the Top 1000 players in each Trophy Race have been invited to compete in the Clash Royale League Monthly Qualifier. The Top 8 from each qualifier competed in a Monthly Final to work their way up the season-long Competitive Leaderboard.

After the September Monthly Final wrapped up, the Top 24 players on the leaderboard advanced straight to the Clash Royale League World Finals, with the players in positions 25-56 moving to the Last Chance Qualifier competing for the final 8 spots in World Finals!



The Last Chance Qualifier will be broadcasted on the Clash Royale Esports YouTube and Twitch Channels on Oct. 30-31 at 2:00 PM UTC. Don't miss out and find out who will make it to the World Finals!



See you in the World Finals Arena on Dec. 3rd!

The Clash Royale Team