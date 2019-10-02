The road to the CRL West Finals has never been sweeter!
Earn FREE rewards by simply connecting your Supercell ID and watching eligible CRL West broadcasts for at least 12 consecutive minutes!
New rewards are available every week from the following broadcasts - only on the official Clash Royale League YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/Esport...
第2場：SK Morten VS Samuel Bassotto
Here's How It Works:
First, connect your Clash Royale account to Supercell ID in Settings.
第3場：Line VS airsurfer
曾加盟CRL亞洲賽區的Line與出身北美賽區的airsurfer在過往記錄上並沒有直接交手過，本場對決即是雙方首度碰頭。連續兩個賽季闖入月度決賽的Line其手感可說是相當火熱，然而airsurfer在本賽季於獎盃競賽中拿下35名的成績，也絕對非弱者，究竟這場東西方之爭，會由誰勝出？
Last but definitely not least - you need to WATCH FOR 12 CONSECUTIVE MINUTES! Once you hit that 12 minute mark, you’ll be able to collect your rewards later in-game! Don’t panic if you don’t see them immediately :)
That’s it!
Tune in every Saturday and Sunday at 10am Pacific Time, between October 5th-20th and cheer on for your favorite CRL West team!
See you in the CRL West Finals Arena,
The Clash Royale Team