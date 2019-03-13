WCG 2019 Xi’an Details

WCG is considered as one of the earliest and top esports events on the planet. Known for hosting some of the most competitive gameplay from multiple games, WCG prides itself this year in hosting two competitive routes for Clash Royale:



1) Open Participation



Any gamer, whether amateur or professional, can participate in this global competition (please note: CRL players cannot compete in this segment because… read #2). More information on qualifiers and logistics will come shortly… stay tuned.



*Tip: Want to qualify? Start practicing for a certain in-game challenge…

2) National competition



The top 3 CRL teams from each region’s Spring season (CRL West, CRL Asia and CRL China) will come together as one team to represent their region at the Grand Final. After several rounds, 2 teams will proceed to the finals… and only one region will be crowned as the best in the world.



More details on WCG’s Clash Royale tournaments will be available soon: here

When

July 18–21, 2019

Where



Qujiang International Conference Center

Xi’an, China



We hope you’re excited as we are, this is an event like no other!



See you in the WCG Xi’an Arena,





The Clash Royale Team

