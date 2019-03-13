The WCG has recently announced Clash Royale as one of their game titles for WCG 2019 Xi’an!
We’re extremely honored to have been considered and accepted as part of WCG 2019 – thank you to all Clash Royale players, fans, content creators, teams, tournament creators and pros… Clash Royale wouldn’t have ever reached this HUGE milestone without your help and constant work towards building a better Clash Royale community and competitive scene.
WCG 2019 Xi’an Details
WCG is considered as one of the earliest and top esports events on the planet. Known for hosting some of the most competitive gameplay from multiple games, WCG prides itself this year in hosting two competitive routes for Clash Royale:
1) Open Participation
Any gamer, whether amateur or professional, can participate in this global competition (please note: CRL players cannot compete in this segment because… read #2). More information on qualifiers and logistics will come shortly… stay tuned.
*Tip: Want to qualify? Start practicing for a certain in-game challenge…
2) National competition
The top 3 CRL teams from each region’s Spring season (CRL West, CRL Asia and CRL China) will come together as one team to represent their region at the Grand Final. After several rounds, 2 teams will proceed to the finals… and only one region will be crowned as the best in the world.
More details on WCG’s Clash Royale tournaments will be available soon: here
When
July 18–21, 2019
Where
Qujiang International Conference Center
Xi’an, China
We hope you’re excited as we are, this is an event like no other!
See you in the WCG Xi’an Arena,
The Clash Royale Team