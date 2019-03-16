But wait… there’s more!

On top of qualifying for the CRL online qualifiers, you’ll also qualify for the chance at competing at World Cyber Games Festival (WCG), happening in Xi’an, China from July 18-21!

More info on WCG online qualifiers will be available: here soon

