Training Days

The first 3 days of the week are Training Days! You can use them to practice with your War Decks and earn Gold! It is also the right time to set up your Boat Defenses. Those days are optional, so you can also use them to rest before the battle.

Battle Days

The serious stuff! During Battle Days, you battle for Gold and Medals! You can also attack other Boats to take down their Defenses.

