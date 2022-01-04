Hey everyone!
2021 is over, and what an amazing year it was for Clash Royale!
With the community's ideas and suggestions, we had some great updates that have helped shape the game in the direction we believe it needs to go to make Clash Royale even better.
Just to name a few things we did last year;
We extended the Trophy Road
Added a brand new high level
Reduced the costs for card upgrades
Added loads of Gold into the economy
We opened up Star Points for more players
We added loads of new types of Chests
We made changes to the way challenges work
Magic Items which helped with progression massively
We added the new Champions Card rarity
and too many Quality of Life features to mention!
With adding these things to the game, we've seen so many new people starting their Clash Royale journeys and not to mention those returning players, which has been such a fantastic thing to see!
2021 also had a fantastic Clash Royale League Finale, with Mugi being crowned as the World Champion!
The whole team is excited for next year and making it even better!
The team had the chance to look back at 2021, and we are happy with the direction we are heading with the game.
We’ve now been head down, gathering feedback from the community and creating ideas for Clash Royale's future, and we look forward to seeing players' reactions to some of them.
We are also very aware that some issues need to be resolved - such as the Bandit and Fisherman bugs - and we are trying our best to get these fixes out to you as soon as possible, but due to some development issues we are facing, it is taking a lot longer than we anticipated.
Just know that we will have that out for you as soon as possible.
2022 has just started, and we are hyped to get to work on some of the features we have for you to enjoy.
We cannot give you too many details, as we do not want to promise something and not deliver it if it doesn't work as well as we initially thought; however, here's a high-level overview of what is in store for 2022.
Our major goals for this year are:
Adding more ways to progress and more rewards to earn
More customization and personalization
Improvements to current features
There are also many other things, such as quality of life requests from the community we wish to make, but these are the main focuses for the year.
The next update is aimed for an April 2022 release, but we know you'd like something before this...
We hear you and agree that 3 months for balance changes is way too long. We have decided to change this to every 2 months.
This allows us to get enough data to make informed decisions and enables the team to work on other features.
We will aim to have these balance changes for February, April, June, August, October, and December 2022.
Thanks to everyone for your feedback on this.