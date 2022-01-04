The team had the chance to look back at 2021, and we are happy with the direction we are heading with the game.

We’ve now been head down, gathering feedback from the community and creating ideas for Clash Royale's future, and we look forward to seeing players' reactions to some of them.



We are also very aware that some issues need to be resolved - such as the Bandit and Fisherman bugs - and we are trying our best to get these fixes out to you as soon as possible, but due to some development issues we are facing, it is taking a lot longer than we anticipated.



Just know that we will have that out for you as soon as possible.

