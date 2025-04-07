New Champion: Boss Bandit
Ability: Getaway Grenade — briefly becomes invisible and teleports backwards!
Boss Bandit dashes to her targets and is invulnerable while dashing. When things get tough, her smoke grenades are at the ready.
New Evolution: Executioner
That's not an axe... This is an axe!
Cycles: 1
Evolved Executioner's axe deals more damage to enemies in close quarters and pushes them back.
Earn Crowns to move forward in the event!
Common Lucky Drop x2
Rare Lucky Drop
Epic Lucky Drop
Epic Book of Cards
Collect Crowns to unlock the new Champion, Boss Bandit, and other rewards!
Common Lucky Drop x2
Rare Lucky Drop
Common Wild Card x100
Emote
Boss Bandit Card x2
Common Lucky Drop x4
Rare Lucky Drop
Common Wild Card x100
Rare Wild Card x50
Giant Snowball Evolution Shard x3
Banner Frame and Decoration
Show you’re part of the gang by stealing Crowns from the Red King! The more Crowns you earn in Battles, the more rewards the community gets!
Common Lucky Drop x5
Rare Lucky Drop
Epic Lucky Drop
Common Wild Card x100
Rare Wild Card x50
Legendary Wild Card
Banner Frame and Decoration
Tower Skin
Common Lucky Drop x5
Rare Lucky Drop x2
Common Wild Card x100
Epic Wild Card x10
The Community Event and Crown Chase Events are available to all players starting from Arena 7. The Boss Bandit Event is available from Arena 11.
Check your event rewards progress right from the Home screen once the event is live.
Classic Draft but with Card Evolutions! Build a new Deck to use the power of Card Evolutions!
⚔️ Challenge: April 11 - 14
🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration)
Lead Boss Bandit to dominate the Arena!
⚔️ Challenge: April 18 - 21
🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration)
Bandits are everywhere — dashing, looting, and causing chaos!
⚔️ Challenge: April 25 - 28
🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration)
Dial up the heat in the 7x Elixir Event, and remember to bring your Card Evolutions along for the ride!
⚔️ Challenge: May 2-5
🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration)
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team