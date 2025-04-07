Supercell logo
6 Apr 2025
Blog – Clash Royale

A Tale of Thieves Season!

New Champion: Boss Bandit

Ability: Getaway Grenade — briefly becomes invisible and teleports backwards!

Boss Bandit dashes to her targets and is invulnerable while dashing. When things get tough, her smoke grenades are at the ready.

New Evolution: Executioner

That's not an axe... This is an axe!

Cycles: 1

Evolved Executioner's axe deals more damage to enemies in close quarters and pushes them back.

Events

Crown Chase: Wanted: Mar 31 - April 6

Earn Crowns to move forward in the event!

  • Common Lucky Drop x2

  • Rare Lucky Drop

  • Epic Lucky Drop

  • Epic Book of Cards

Boss Bandit Event: April 10 - 15

Collect Crowns to unlock the new Champion, Boss Bandit, and other rewards!

  • Common Lucky Drop x2

  • Rare Lucky Drop

  • Common Wild Card x100

  • Emote

  • Boss Bandit Card x2

Crown Chase: April 17 - 20

  • Common Lucky Drop x4

  • Rare Lucky Drop

  • Common Wild Card x100

  • Rare Wild Card x50

  • Giant Snowball Evolution Shard x3

  • Banner Frame and Decoration

Community Event - Steal Like A Boss : Starts on April 21st

Show you’re part of the gang by stealing Crowns from the Red King! The more Crowns you earn in Battles, the more rewards the community gets!

  • Common Lucky Drop x5

  • Rare Lucky Drop

  • Epic Lucky Drop

  • Common Wild Card x100

  • Rare Wild Card x50

  • Legendary Wild Card

  • Banner Frame and Decoration

  • Tower Skin

Crown Chase: May 1 - 4

  • Common Lucky Drop x5

  • Rare Lucky Drop x2

  • Common Wild Card x100

  • Epic Wild Card x10

The Community Event and Crown Chase Events are available to all players starting from Arena 7. The Boss Bandit Event is available from Arena 11.

Check your event rewards progress right from the Home screen once the event is live.

Game Modes and Challenges

Executioner Evolution Draft: April 7 - 14

Classic Draft but with Card Evolutions! Build a new Deck to use the power of Card Evolutions!

⚔️ Challenge: April 11 - 14

🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration)

Boss Bandit Blitz: April 14 - 21

Lead Boss Bandit to dominate the Arena!

⚔️ Challenge: April 18 - 21

🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration)

Loot & Lashes: April 21 - 28

Bandits are everywhere — dashing, looting, and causing chaos!

⚔️ Challenge: April 25 - 28

🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration)

7x Elixir: April 28 - May 5

Dial up the heat in the 7x Elixir Event, and remember to bring your Card Evolutions along for the ride!

⚔️ Challenge: May 2-5

🏆 Reward: Battle Banner (Frame & Decoration)

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team