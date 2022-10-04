Elixir Cost: 👇 (7 -> 6)

Spawn Speed: 👇 (11sec -> 15sec)

Spawn Count: ☝️ (2 -> 3)

Lifetime: 👇 (40sec -> 30sec)

Spawn on Death: 👇 (Barbarian x2 -> Barbarian x1)

Total Barbarians spawned: 👇 (10 -> 8)

The cozy Barbarian Hut has been the worst card in the game for a long time. We’re talking Heal spell levels of bad!

While we think that a “spawner meta” (Barb Hut, Goblin Hut, Furnace, Tombstone) makes the game more defensive and less fun, we also don’t want to leave this card in the depths of the Arena … and we definitely do not want to see a Barb Spirit!



This rework aims to encourage more aggressive plays with the Barbarian Hut by removing its defensive potential through various changes, while providing more value if it stays untouched.