The Bats Evolution Event is almost here! The event will start on May 31st at 09:00 AM UTC. Until June 3rd, earn as many Crowns as possible to collect awesome rewards, including 3 Bat Evolution Shards and 2 new emotes.

Here’s the list of rewards:

πŸ’° 5000 Gold (4 πŸ‘‘)

πŸƒ 100 x Random Common Cards (6 πŸ‘‘)

πŸ‘‘ 1 Common Trade Token (12 πŸ‘‘)

πŸƒ 500 x Bats Cards (18 πŸ‘‘)

1 x Bats Evolution Shard (30 πŸ‘‘)

✨ Emote for 50 Gems (60 πŸ‘‘)

πŸƒ 100 x Random Rare Cards (90 πŸ‘‘)

✨ Emote for 50 Gems (120 πŸ‘‘)

2 x Bats Evolution Shards (150 πŸ‘‘)

⚠️ Eligibility: You must be King Level 7 or above.

We hope you enjoy the event!