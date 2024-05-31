The Bats Evolution Event is almost here! The event will start on May 31st at 09:00 AM UTC. Until June 3rd, earn as many Crowns as possible to collect awesome rewards, including 3 Bat Evolution Shards and 2 new emotes.

Here’s the list of rewards:

💰 5000 Gold (4 👑)

🃏 100 x Random Common Cards (6 👑)

👑 1 Common Trade Token (12 👑)

🃏 500 x Bats Cards (18 👑)

1 x Bats Evolution Shard (30 👑)

✨ Emote for 50 Gems (60 👑)

🃏 100 x Random Rare Cards (90 👑)

✨ Emote for 50 Gems (120 👑)

2 x Bats Evolution Shards (150 👑)

⚠️ Eligibility: You must be King Level 7 or above.

We hope you enjoy the event!