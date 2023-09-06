The Gold cost of Rare, Epic, and LEGENDARY Cards is going DOWN!
Common Cards will keep the same value of 10 Gold. These values will be reflected in the Gold price of cards in the Shop.
The Gold value of cards has remained unchanged since the launch of Clash Royale in 2016, and 7 years later it no longer reflects the current reality of game progression. For example, Legendary cards are now much easier to obtain than they were when they were first introduced.
These new card values will also standardize the Gold cost of Elite Wild Cards!
Currently, when you buy a Level 14 card in the shop, it is converted directly into Elite Wild Cards, but the gold cost of this conversion varies on the rarity.
After this change, any Elite Wild Card obtained through conversion will cost 10 gold, regardless of the converted card’s rarity.
To balance out the number of Elite Wild Cards a player can obtain from the Shop alone, Legendary cards will be appearing less frequently in the Shop.
The Gold you can earn from donating cards will also be adjusted:
Rare Card: 25 Gold (+10 XP and 10 Star Points)
Epic Card: 100 Gold (+10 XP and 10 Star Points)
The same goes for trades of Level 14 Cards:
Rare Cards will cost 25 Gold
Epic Cards will cost 100 Gold
Legendary Cards will cost 7500 Gold