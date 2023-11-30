Elite Levels are coming to the Path of Legends on Dec 4!
When we launched Elite Levels back in June, we announced that cards would be capped at Level 14 until a later date. That date is now here!
Alongside new level caps, we are increasing the amount of Elite Wild Cards that players can earn while progressing through the Path of Legends each season.
The NEW level caps & rewards for the Path of Legends are below:
|NEW
|NEW
|NEW
|League
|Level Cap
|Elite Wild Cards
|1
|11
|0
|2
|12
|2500
|3
|12
|2500
|4
|13
|7500
|5
|13
|15000
|6
|14
|25000
|7
|14
|25000
|8
|15
|35000
|9
|15
|35000
|10
|15
|50000
Elite Wild Card totals are based on what League you finish at each Season, with the maximum amount being 50,000 per Season.
If you reach the League in the first column, you will have collected a total number of Elite Wild Cards in the corresponding row.
|OLD
|OLD
|League
|Level Cap
|Elite Wild Cards
|1
|11
|0
|2
|11
|0
|3
|11
|0
|4
|12
|0
|5
|12
|2500
|6
|13
|7500
|7
|13
|7500
|8
|14
|15000
|9
|14
|15000
|10
|14
|25000
These changes make Path of Legends the single best source for Elite Level progression… as long as you have the skills!
We have also adjusted the level caps for the other leagues to create a more streamlined progression towards leagues that contain Elite Levels, so there isn’t such an instant increase to Card Levels in your Battles.
These changes will be live in the Path of Legends as soon as the next Season starts on December 4!