30 Nov 2023
CHANGES COMING TO PATH OF LEGENDS

NEW RANKED MODE LEVEL CAPS

Elite Levels are coming to the Path of Legends on Dec 4!

When we launched Elite Levels back in June, we announced that cards would be capped at Level 14 until a later date. That date is now here!

MORE ELITE WILD CARD REWARDS

Alongside new level caps, we are increasing the amount of Elite Wild Cards that players can earn while progressing through the Path of Legends each season.

The NEW level caps & rewards for the Path of Legends are below:

NEWNEWNEW
LeagueLevel CapElite Wild Cards
1110
2122500
3122500
4137500
51315000
61425000
71425000
81535000
91535000
101550000

Elite Wild Card totals are based on what League you finish at each Season, with the maximum amount being 50,000 per Season.

If you reach the League in the first column, you will have collected a total number of Elite Wild Cards in the corresponding row.

OLDOLD
LeagueLevel CapElite Wild Cards
1110
2110
3110
4120
5122500
6137500
7137500
81415000
91415000
101425000

These changes make Path of Legends the single best source for Elite Level progression… as long as you have the skills!

We have also adjusted the level caps for the other leagues to create a more streamlined progression towards leagues that contain Elite Levels, so there isn’t such an instant increase to Card Levels in your Battles.

These changes will be live in the Path of Legends as soon as the next Season starts on December 4!