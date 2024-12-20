As we gear up for another exciting year of Clash Royale, we want to take a peek at some changes coming to the Battle Rewards system.

Chest Keys Are Going Away

Starting in early January, Chest Keys won't be among the rewards in Diamond Pass Royale or Shop Offers. And by the end of March, we'll remove Chest Keys from the game altogether.

Rest assured, we're not just removing something — we're making room for new features! The upcoming changes will let you play more games and earn rewards without having to worry about the Keys.

What Should You Do?

Don't let those Chest Keys go to waste! If you've been holding onto them, now is the perfect time to unlock any chests you have queued up. Remember, any unused Chest Keys will disappear at the end of March!

That's all we can reveal for now, but stay tuned — we'll share more details early next year!

Happy Clashmas,

The Clash Royale Team



